JHVEPhoto

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is buying the cybersecurity company Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cisco is shelling out $30 billion, representing a 30% premium around that time (21 September 23). This translates into $157 per share, while currently, Splunk trades at $153.28, or a 2.43% upside if this deal closes as expected. What is remarkable about this transaction is how timely it was. Cisco paid a modest premium given this is usually considered a hot growth sector, and the sector has surged almost since the moment the deal was announced:

Data by YCharts

If you have owned cybersecurity firms since the day before the deal was announced, in the aggregate, you have almost matched the performance of Splunk getting bought out. This is rarely the case with ongoing mergers.

My previous analysis, based on historical data around tech deals, suggested the market was underestimating the deal closing relatively quickly. Then I expected it was likely to close anywhere from a month ago to 21 days from today.

Here is what the annualized return on owning the stock looks like given the current share price of $153.34 and the time required to close:

Time Period (Days) Annualized Return (%) 30 34.51 90 9.95 120 7.45 Click to enlarge

In my eyes, The most significant risk that's left with this deal is that the EMA opens an investigation anyway, and this becomes a lengthy process. In that case, the 2.43% upside could still ultimately mean the result is positive, but the annualized return could get decimated to below risk-free alternatives like short-term bonds (given these yield 5%+). From the options market, I'm deducing the view that the deal could be closed before March, but not necessarily so. By April, the expiration of options is implying the deal is very likely to be closed. That's 81 days from here and would result in a 10%+ return on the stock.

Based on the premium paid, you would expect this stock to fall back around 23% if the merger isn't consummated (depending on the reason). Given the sector's performance, I think it is fair to say it is likely it won't fall that far. You could almost argue with a straight face that a break would give it a chance to move up. In the last 3 months, there have been 17 revenue revisions by analysts, and they were all upward adjustments. There were 19 EPS adjustments, and these were all upward as well.

The company got through the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) waiting period without a second request. However, it was prepared for a potentially lengthy process. Brazil and Canada have also waved the deal through. Chinese approval isn't required, but the EU could still prove to be an obstacle. The probability of that is less given the other approvals. As far as I know, there have been zero rumors of investigations of potential objections. Shareholders have also approved the deal.

Taking everything together, Splunk Inc. seems like a solid position to add to my portfolio. It seems like a position that will likely end up in the green. It also seems likely enough that it will contribute through a very healthy annualized return. I'm still more optimistic than the market that this is a type of deal that could close relatively soon. The fast run-up in tech and cybersecurity stocks is helping to alleviate some downside risks. The potential for annualized return with Splunk Inc. shares seems exceptionally high given the market pricing of peers and the trend among analyst estimates.