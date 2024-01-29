Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RPC: Its Stock Price Is In A Strong Buying Zone (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 29, 2024 12:28 PM ETRPC, Inc. (RES) Stock
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
545 Followers

Summary

  • RES recently announced positive Q4 FY23 results, with a rise in revenue and net income compared to the previous quarter.
  • Despite challenges in the market, RES performed well in FY23 and is expected to see a turnaround in FY24 due to improving market conditions.
  • The stock price of RES is near a strong support zone, making it a good opportunity for investors to buy.

Oil pumps at sunset

ClaudioVentrella

RPC (NYSE:RES) offers several oilfield services to companies involved in exploring oil and gas properties. RES recently announced Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. I will analyze it in this report. I think RES can be rewarding because the outlook for

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
545 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.