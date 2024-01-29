ClaudioVentrella

RPC (NYSE:RES) offers several oilfield services to companies involved in exploring oil and gas properties. RES recently announced Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. I will analyze it in this report. I think RES can be rewarding because the outlook for FY24 is positive, and its share price is near a strong support zone and might reverse from the current level. Hence, I assign a buy rating on RES.

Financial Analysis

RES recently posted its Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. The revenue for Q4 FY23 was $394.5 million, a rise of 19.4% compared to Q3 FY23. The major reason for the sequential revenue rise was a revival in pressure-pumping activity. Its technical services segment benefited from the revival in pressure pumping activity. The revenue from the technical services segment grew by 22% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q3 FY23. The net income for Q4 FY23 was $40.2 million, which was $18.3 million in Q3 FY23. The rise in net income was mainly due to discretionary cost-control initiatives by management.

RES's Investor Relations

Its revenue also saw a rise of 1% in FY23 compared to FY22. However, the net income declined 10.6% in FY23 compared to FY22, and the major reason for the decline was increased charges related to pension settlement. Overall, I think RES performed well in FY23 despite adverse market conditions like falling oil prices, lower pressure pumping activities, and low customer demand. Despite these challenges affecting the company in FY23, the numbers aren’t too bad, and the Q4 FY23 results show we might see a turnaround in FY24. Its revenues increased in Q4 FY23 despite lower oil prices and the holiday season, which was possibly due to a rebound in pressure pumping activity. So, considering the rebound in pressure pumping activity, I think they might perform well in FY24 compared to FY23, and the oil prices have risen in the month of January. So, the market conditions are looking better now compared to FY23. In addition, its balance sheet appears quite solid. By the end of December 2023, they had cash worth $223.3 million, a rise of 76.6% compared to December 2022, and they had no debt by the end of FY23. So, its cash position is strong, and considering improving market conditions, its outlook for FY24 is positive.

Technical Analysis

Trading View

RES is trading at $7.4. The setup that has been created here looks perfect for bottom fishing. I am saying this because of two reasons. The stock has formed a base at $6, and it has taken support from the $6 level three times in the last eight months. The most recent candle is an indication that $6 is now a solid support for the stock because when the stock price tried to breach it, the price moved up after touching and formed a bullish pin bar candle. The second reason I am bullish on it is that the stock has been following a trendline since 2020, and it recently touched the trendline and moved up. So, it is an indication that the stock price has strong support at current levels. So, I think it might be the right time to bottom fish this stock because the downside risk appears minimal. To remind you, I am analyzing it in the monthly time frame, which is the most reliable time frame in my view. Hence, I am bullish on RES.

Should One Invest In RES?

Due to the tough market conditions in FY23, its financials were affected, and not only the financials but its share price was also adversely affected by the negative sentiments and is now near its 52-week low, which I think can be a great buying opportunity because the sentiments are changing and the rebound in the pumping activity can boost its financial performance in FY24. In addition, its valuation looks cheap now. RES has an EV / EBITDA [FWD] ratio of 3.91x, compared to the sector median of 5.36x. So, considering the valuation and positive outlook for FY24, I think RES can be rewarding in the coming times. Additionally, its price chart provides what I believe is a perfect buying opportunity. So, I assign a buy rating on RES.

Risk

1) Their customer base has occasionally consisted of one or more large clients. A private exploration and production business was one of their clients; in 2022, this customer accounted for about 11% of the company's revenues; no other client contributed more than 10% of the company's revenues. In both 2020 and 2021, no single customer constituted a minimum of 10% of the company's total revenues. Furthermore, as of December 31, 2022, or 2021, no customer accounted for 10% or more of the accounts receivable. Because a sizable amount of their overall revenue comes from a single, big customer, they run the danger of having their finances negatively impacted by the unanticipated loss or decline in revenue from this customer.

2) Most of their clients are involved in the energy sector. Because changes in economic and industry conditions may similarly impact consumers, this concentration of customers in one industry may have a beneficial or negative influence on their overall exposure to credit risk. They regularly assess their clients' credit and typically don't ask for security to support their trade receivables. Their clients' operations may be negatively impacted by the recurring downturns in their business, which could result in a rise in credit losses for accounts receivable.

Bottom Line

RES performed well in FY23, considering the adverse market conditions. I think RES can be rewarding in the coming times, considering the rebound in pressure pumping activity and the rise in oil prices in recent times. Additionally, the technical chart shows that RES is in a solid buying zone. So, considering the positive outlook for FY24, cheap valuation, and strong buying setup in the price chart, I assign a buy rating on RES.