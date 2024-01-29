ozgurdonmaz

Introduction

This is our third article about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) for these reasons: (1) to preview Q4-23 earnings and (2) to update our investment thesis.

In our view, Constellium is an exceptionally well-managed "specialty metals" company that is often overlooked by investors and/or misconstrued as a "basic materials" company. In reality, Constellium is a specialist in higher-margin, value-added aluminum structures for various industries.

As a refresher, readers can access our prior articles at the links below:

Constellium: Strong Q2 2023 Results Support Long-Term Investment Thesis

Constellium: An Overlooked Automotive Transformation Vehicle

Note: CSTM reports results in Euro currency while trading on the NYSE. Throughout this article, we will discuss CSTM's historical results and our projected results in Euro. The exchange rate is 1 EUR to 1.08 USD.

5-Year Stock Chart

Data by YCharts

Q4-2023 & FY-2023 Earnings Preview

In late October 2023, CSTM reported Q3-2023 results and reiterated full-year guidance of 700 to 720 million in adjusted EBITDA and at least 150 million in free cash flow. Based on year-to-date results, full-year guidance implies Q4-2023 adjusted EBITDA will be 168 million (midpoint) and free cash flow at 38 million.

In our view, management has consistently set guidance conservatively and at a level which they have high confidence in meeting, absent unforeseen fundamental issues. As a result, we don't anticipate there to be any major surprises when Constellium reports results, which we expect to occur in mid-to-late February.

What's remarkable, in our opinion, is the Constellium business model that appears resilient despite significant macroeconomic headwinds in 2023, particularly in Europe. In the Q3-2023 earnings press release, Jean-Marc Germain, the company's CEO, stated CSTM continued to "experience weakness in most industrial markets, especially in Europe." However, Q3-2023 adjusted EBITDA of 168 million was a third quarter record (up 5% year-over-year), and full-year guidance was reiterated. Moreover, we note the mid-points of full-year guidance imply 5% adjusted EBITDA growth.

For even more detail, we think it's impressive that adjusted EBITDA grew 5% in Q3-2023 during a period when revenue dropped 15% (improved price and product mix offset by lower shipments and metal prices). CSTM achieved this result, since "value-added revenue" (sales excluding the cost of metal) increased by 5%.

Further, we think it was encouraging that management reiterated its full-year guidance, despite anticipated pressure (i.e., negative effects) in Q4-2023 from the automotive union strikes in the United States. (The strikes have been resolved).

Our confidence in Constellium's ability to at least be in line with Q4-2023 (and FY-2023) expectations centers on the resilient business model for which the stock deserves to be considered a solid "earnings compounder." The management team continues to leverage pricing power, contractual protection, improving product mix, and operational execution.

Management Hints Towards Key Upcoming Catalyst: Share Repurchases

During its Q3-2023 earnings conference call, management highlighted that CSTM ended Q3-2023 with a net debt leverage of 2.5x, and therefore the company is now reevaluating its capital allocation strategy.

We think this was a critical hint that Constellium is likely to utilize free cash flow not only for debt reduction but also for share repurchases. This would represent a major step in Constellium's value creation for shareholders and is likely to be well-received by investors and analysts. In our view, given the company's target leverage range of 1.5x to 2.5x combined with anticipated free cash flow generation, CSTM has the flexibility to use cash beyond debt reduction. Therefore, we think a key upcoming catalyst to drive shares higher will be an announcement of a share repurchase program authorized by the board of directors. We anticipate this to occur sometime in 1H-2024.

Key Catalyst #2: Decelerating Inflation

During its Q3-2023 earnings conference call, Constellium mentioned "inflation" or "inflationary" 18 times. During prepared remarks, Germain said: "Looking at the balance of 2023, macroeconomic and geopolitical risk remained elevated, and we expect inflationary pressures to continue."

However, we believe the inflation has decelerated materially since those statements were made in October. Therefore, we think these new operational dynamics should at a minimum provide management and investors with more confidence for 2024 performance.

2024 EBITDA Expectations & Valuation

Our EBITDA model for 2024 remains unchanged from our previous analysis published in August 2023. However, we now have more confidence in our estimate. We expect 760 million of adjusted EBITDA.

From a valuation perspective, we believe that a 7x EV/EBITDA is a fair valuation for Constellium. This multiple is what private equity paid for Arconic last year.

Moreover, the aluminum industry is divided between those competing downstream and upstream in the supply chain. Basic materials (i.e., commodity) players are upstream, whereas specialty materials (i.e., value-add) players are downstream. Alcoa Corporation (AA) is the dominant upstream player along with Century Aluminum Company (CENX), while Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) and Constellium are the key publicly traded downstream players.

We derive our year-end 2024 valuation for CSTM shares based on adjusted EBITDA of 760 million euros which translates into 821 million in the United States dollar currency. In addition, we account for a free cash flow of 40 million euros from Q4-2023 and 180 million euros in 2024. We allocate the 40 million and 120 million (two-thirds of the 180 million) to debt reduction. 160 million euros equates to 173 million United States dollars. (The remaining free cash flow for 2024, we allocate to share repurchases). At 7x EV/EBITDA, Constellium would trade at $27 per share, representing approximately 40% upside.

Risks

The core risks for Constellium currently include: (1) inflation; (2) aerospace demand; and (3) operational. Since management appeared concerned by inflationary pressures late last year, an acceleration in the inflation rate (U.S. and Europe) would adversely affect Constellium. However, we believe that management has also adjusted the business economics to mitigate the impact of inflation. The aerospace market yields the best product margins for CSTM. Therefore, a reduction in the demand trajectory for this business unit would adversely impact adjusted EBITDA generation and therefore free cash flow. As a manufacturing business, issues with its production facilities would disproportionately affect profitability.

Summary

Constellium is a well-managed, specialty metals manufacturer led by a disciplined, fiscally-responsible CEO. CSTM generates strong free cash flow throughout business cycles, which has helped it reduce net leverage to 2.5x, the high-end of its target range of 1.5x to 2.5x, and provided optionality to begin share repurchases in 2024. A formal announcement of a share repurchase authorization is one of the most anticipated shareholder value-creating catalysts this year. As business conditions ease in the United States and Europe, we anticipate improvements in aerospace, automotive, and packaging demand. Based on our estimated 2024 adjusted EBITDA for CSTM, shares should trade at $27 by year-end representing 7x EV/EBITDA and approximately 40% upside.