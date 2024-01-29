Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Unlocking $90+ Value

Summary

  • PayPal faces margin erosion due to an increasing share of lower-margin unbranded processing, which grew to 30% of total payment volume in 2022 and continued to rise in 2023.
  • PayPal is addressing margin pressures through key strategies like upgrading Braintree's services and a major loan sale to KKR, aimed at boosting cash flow and reinforcing share buybacks, reflecting confidence.
  • PayPal's agreement with KKR to sell up to $44 billion in 'buy now, pay later' loan receivables, representing 64% of its current market cap, is a pivotal move.
  • Our analysis suggests a fair value of approximately $90/share, considering strategic initiatives and long-term growth potential, even amidst competitive and market challenges.
PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Our earlier analysis indicated that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has entered an accumulation phase, supporting our thesis on PYPL based on its strong Q3 results, a wider margin of safety, and soaring

Comments (5)

Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (20.78K)
I’ll pass.

What do you think their share price could do, if they continue on their current trend of going from 100% marketshare to near 40% now, and then to sometime like 5–10-20 in coming years? 📉

The tidal wave of competition from every angle is heating big time up, some with significantly better & more offering &/or gigantically bigger daily user bases, and PayPal marketshare is poised to seriously tank. And, yes, I can elaborate, and I enjoy doing so, so all bulls feel free to ask.
o
old maid
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (3.29K)
and…. it is another pypl pump-day.

is there another stock as pumped as this one?
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (5.99K)
@old maid You pay for SeekingAlpha (lol)... isn't there some kind of data analysis feature you can pull that information from?
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (5.99K)
$90+ value

Emphasis on the "plus".
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (20.78K)
@InvestInMETA

Could be 90% down with their tens of losing marketshare and losing net new customers.

How do bulls square better competitors like $SHOP who offer 100-200 payment gateways, crypto, and 1-click checkout options, and who has tens of thousands more solutions for merchants, a massive 1,000,000+ 3rd party developer ecosystem innovating all kinds of solutions for merchants & steering a tidal wave of the best merchants to them, and who doubled their merchant count this year while PayPal lost customers?
