Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IGR: 3 Reasons This REIT Fund Gets A Downgrade

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In our last article, we gave IGR an upgrade.
  • That has played out and the fund has delivered a scintillating return since then.
  • In this article, we give you three reasons as to why we are now downgrading IGR.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

The man shows thumb down. That is an evaluation. On the table show that lowest wood block and star are bad job and service for customer review. Close up shot with copy space.

SCI_InDy

Fundamentals evolve at a slow pace. Prices on the other hand, follow the madness of crowds and can rapidly outpace the fundamentals. This applies in either direction. On our last coverage of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.47K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

J
Justinthyme
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (335)
Even if the dividend is cut so the return is "just" 10% this seems like a great investment. Getting blue chip REITs at a 8.5% discount is attractive to me
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (27.37K)
@Justinthyme You don't get blue-chip REITs, you get a levered fund that has underperformed VNQ.
A
ASG0123AG
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (1.11K)
@Justinthyme
Good point
A
ASG0123AG
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (1.11K)
@Trapping Value
And, good point.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IGR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.