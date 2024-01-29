Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alto Ingredients: Expecting A Poor Q4

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • Alto Ingredients is facing challenges given weak ethanol crush margins.
  • The company is pursuing opportunities in corn oil extraction, high protein technology, carbon capture, and primary yeast production, but those are all later down the line.
  • Given a combination of weak crush margins and spotty operational history, ALTO's stock could see a pressure in the near term.
Ethanol Biorefinery Aerial View

BanksPhotos

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) if facing some difficult headwinds at the moment, although its fortunes could improve later this year. However, I expect a lot of downside pressure when the company reports its Q3 results.

Company Profile

ALTO produces and distributes

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.61K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (3.55K)
It is shocking the editors let you publish something so blatantly false and inaccurate. You literally included a graph stating "That said, hitting these estimates will still be very dependent on ethanol crush margins, which consequentially have been crushed, and ended 2023 at three-year lows."

Despite the graph actually showing that December 2023 crush margins that were significantly better than almost the entire time period displayed on your graph which had significant periods of the crush margin being BELOW zero. Perhaps you should draw a straight line from the last data point on the far right of the graph all the way to the left.

@SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer, CFA @SA Editor Clark Schultz
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (3.55K)
You lost me at "Alto Ingredients is facing challenges given weak ethanol crush margins."

Q4 crush margins (Oct - Dec) averaged $0.22 at Pekin. $0.40 in October, $0.20 in November, and $0.07 in December.

In Q4, 2022 the crush margins averaged $0.01 ($0.01, $0.16, -$0.15).

Management's biggest concern was that the crush margin would fall 30 cents again as it did in 2022. That didn't happen.

Furthermore, the crush margin in January has held at around break-even and the current outlook for Feb/March crush margins is also currently break-even (although after today it may now be positive given the large decline in corn prices).

In 2023 - the crush margin hit -$0.36 in February (and as noted - natural gas prices were massively higher).

Your projected -$40M EBITDA is absurd. The crush margins in October were extraordinarily high. A 30% decline from a base of October still results in an extremely strong crush margin. In-fact, crush margins were nearly 40% higher than Q2, 2023 when ALTO reported $0.10 per share of Net Income and $15.5M in EBITDA.

The most likely outcome for Q4 - is that ALTO reports it's highest quarterly earnings of 2023. Hope you're not short.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.