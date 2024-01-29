Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael O’Leary - Chief Executive Officer

Neil Sorahan - Chief Financial Officer

Eddie Wilson - Chief Executive Officer, Ryanair DAC

Juliusz Komorek - Group Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer

Thomas Fowler - Director, Sustainability and Finance

Tracey McCann - Chief Financial Officer, Ryanair DAC

Conference Call Participants

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Stephen Furlong - Davy

Dudley Shanley - Goodbody

Jaime Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank

Sathish Sivakumar - Citi

Alex Irving - Bernstein

James Hollins - BNP Paribas

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Ruairi Cullinane - RBC

Gerald Khoo - Liberum

Conor Dwyer - Morgan Stanley

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Alex Paterson - Peel Hunt

Neil Glynn - AIR Control Tower

Michael O’Leary

Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You’re all very welcome to the Q3 results call. As you see earlier this morning on our ryanair.com website, we published our Q3 results together with an MD&A and a Q&A section with myself and CFO, Neil Sorahan.

A couple of quick themes. As you see, we reported a Q3 profit after tax of €15 million. Traffic and fares were ahead of the prior year, but closing Christmas and New Year loads and yields were softer than previously expected, as we had to lower prices somewhat in response to the very sudden, but surprising but very welcome removal of flights from most of the major OTA pirate websites in early December. Profit after tax, however, for the 9 months ended 31 December was up 39% at €2.19 billion. Prior year, it was €1.58 billion.

Just to touch on some brief Q3 highlights. The traffic grew 7% to 41 million. Revenue per passenger was up 9%. Average fares were up 13%, mainly due to

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.

