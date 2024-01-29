MF3d

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is one of the world’s fastest CDN companies, delivering fast content, applications, and APIs to customers around the globe. The company had a nice run last year, increasing more than 100% over the last 12 months, as it benefited from the AI related market momentum. Despite this performance, Fastly is still 85% below its all-time high of $136, which it hit in October 2020. Since then, the stock has lagged behind the S&P 500 by a large margin (see below).

FSLY vs S&P 500 price performance (Seeking Alpha)

However, we see several catalysts that could boost Fastly’s growth and valuation in the near future;

The increasing demand for faster online services from various industries such as e-commerce, gaming and entertainment.

The global rise in cybersecurity attacks such as large scale DDoS and Ransomware campaigns.

The need for AI applications to run on devices close to where the data is generated, reducing latency, bandwidth, and power consumption.

In this article, we will explain why Fastly will benefit from these secular edge compute trends and why it has a strong growth potential for 2024 and beyond.

Edge Compute Becoming Mainstream

Fastly was founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, who was frustrated by the limitations of traditional content delivery networks (CDNs). He wanted to create a platform that would allow developers to customize and control how their content is delivered at the edge, using programmable software. Fastly's edge cloud platform was born out of this vision, and today the company has become one of the top edge compute providers in the market.

Fastly’s vision is aligned with the growing trend of edge computing, which is expected to become a $317 billion market by 2025 with a 15% CAGR, according to IDC. The drivers of this market include the increasing adoption of IoT devices, 5G networks, autonomous systems and AI applications, which all require low latency, high bandwidth, and enhanced security capabilities. The market is highly competitive, and many companies are trying to enter and strengthen their foothold in the market.

We believe that edge computing is the future of the internet, and Fastly is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this market due to its early presence. The company offers a comprehensive edge cloud platform that enables customers to deploy, manage, and secure their applications at the edge.

Fastly Global Network (Investor Day 2023)

Company Scores High Customer Ratings

The edge compute market has various sub-categories and edge development platform is one of them. According to Forrester, Fastly is one of the two leaders in this area thanks to its programmable edge platform that is built on top of its high-speed CDN. Fastly’s programmable platform has some distinctive features that reflect its origin as a developer-oriented company.

Forrester Wave: Edge Development Platforms (Forrester)

The company is also recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, with the highest customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, and 97% willingness to recommend the product, based on 414 customer reviews.

Customer ratings for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (Gartner Peer Insights)

We believe that Fastly's high customer ratings reflect its superior product quality, customer service, and innovation. It has a loyal and growing customer base, with over 3,102 customers as of Q3 2023, including 547 enterprise customers who spend over $100,000 per year (up 7% YoY). Fastly's dollar-based net expansion rate, which measures the annual spending growth of existing customers, was 120% in Q3 2023, indicating strong customer retention and upselling.

Portfolio Expansion Will Accelerate Revenue Growth

The company continues to expand its portfolio of edge services to address new and emerging use cases. Thanks to its programmable edge platform, the company has been launching new products and features at a rapid pace, such as - Managed Security Service and Bot Management, which have significant market potential.

Fastly Portfolio Expansion (Investor Day 2023)

These new products are not only enhancing Fastly's existing edge cloud platform, but also expanding its total addressable market ('TAM'). Fastly estimates that its TAM will grow to $33 billion in 2025 by a 15% CAGR, driven by its portfolio expansion and market growth (see below). Fastly's security business, in particular, is a key growth driver, as it accounted for 15% of revenue in Q3 2023, and grew 30% year over year. The compute and observability businesses will likely also gain momentum, as they are still in the incubation phase.

Fastly TAM Expansion (Investor Day 2023)

We expect Fastly's portfolio expansion to accelerate its revenue growth in the coming years, as it enters new security and compute markets. It's revenue grew 18% year over year to $128 million in Q3 2023, and the company guided to grow similarly in Q4. Our analysis indicates that the market's growth projections for Fastly are modest, and we are confident that Fastly has substantial room to grow, as it only occupies 2% of its total addressable market.

Improving Financials

Fastly is not only growing its revenue, but also improving its profitability and cash flow. The company has been investing heavily in its platform to support its long-term growth and innovation. However, it has also been achieving operating leverage and cost efficiencies, as it scales its business and optimizes its traffic delivery.

Fastly's gross margin improved from 48.6% in Q3 2022 to 51.3% in Q3 2023, driven by cost control and better scale. The non-GAAP operating margin improved from -18% in Q3 2022 to -10% in Q3 2023, driven by higher gross margin and lower operating expenses.

We expect Fastly to continue improving its financials, as it benefits from economies of scale, traffic cost reductions, and higher-margin services. It also expects to achieve positive free cash flow in Q4 2023, and positive adjusted EBITDA in 2023. We believe that the company has a clear path to profitability and cash flow generation, which will enhance its financial flexibility and sustainability.

Valuation

Based on its closing price of $20.59 on January 26, 2024, Fastly had a market capitalization of $2.7 billion. According to the revenue forecast of $507 million for 2024, and 587 million for 2025, Fastly has a P/S ratio of 5.3 and a forward P/S ratio of 4.5.

FSLY Price / Fwd Sales (Finbox)

We believe that Fastly's multiples do not reflect its long-term growth potential and competitive advantages. It trades at 4.5 times its projected 2024 revenue, which is cheap for a company that is increasing its sales by 20% every year. Its rival Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), with a 9% growth rate, has the same valuation multiple as Fastly, while another competitor Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is trading at 20 times its forward earnings (see below).

Valuation Comparisons (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Competition: The biggest risk for Fastly is competition. The edge compute market is highly competitive with many small and large players. The hyperscalers, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft, have their own edge computing solutions which they position to their own customer base. Additionally, the company faces competition from other edge computing providers, such as Cloudflare, and Akamai, that offer similar features as well.

Macro Uncertainties: Fastly is a global company and is exposed to macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts and other disputes that may affect its customer demand.

Upcoming Earnings

Fastly is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on February 14th, 2024. Analysts expect the firm to report an EPS of -$0.35 and revenue of $139.9 million.

We predict that the company will beat the earnings expectation, as we expect a revenue acceleration from its security and compute products. The company has also delivered steady positive results in the last 9 earnings reports.

Conclusion

We think that Fastly is an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors who are looking for a high-potential mid-cap company in the growing edge computing space. The company has a compelling product roadmap with a proven track record of delivering fast, and innovative products to the market. We are bullish on Fastly's prospects, and we expect the company to resume its growth trajectory in the near future.

We rate Fastly as a Buy.