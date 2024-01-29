Kannan D

Dear readers,

I love Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGY) as an investment. I've written two positive articles since I started establishing a major position in the business, and the company has kept performing well, with a far more significant upside in the last month and more. Since my first investment in the company, we've seen RoR of over 35% inclusive of dividends, which outperforms even the impressive tech-heavy NASDAQ during the same 7-8 month timeframe.

Brenntag is a solid chemical distributor with a stable business model and a strong earnings track record. It operates in both essentials and specialties, but its main advantage is that it's a chemical distributor, rather than a producer. Its business model and sales mix make it anti-fragile in a way that resists overall industry trends.

It's still chemicals. Cyclicality and ups and downs are part of its trading - but this company sees this, I argue, less than others. It makes it a more suitable investment for some, even many investors.

The one drawback to Brenntag is that it also has a significantly lower yield than its more cyclical peers.

But I argue that this shouldn't prevent you from investing in this company, as long as the valuation is "right".

Let's see how it looks going into 2024.

Brenntag - Upside remains, but smaller

It goes without saying that the upside for a company is going to be a lot smaller after generating over 30% RoR. It is more of a midstream/downstream chemical business as opposed to an upstream model, it's going to have different dynamics than something like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). Also, the company has been doing what it has been doing through two world wars, the Cold War, and since most of us or our relatives were born. €13-€15B worth of annual revenues make the company one of the bigger players in all of Europe in its segment, with over 700 locations not only in Europe but across the world, and 15,000 employees, also globally.

I've showcased the company's anti-fragility and operating resilience previously, with 2 sole years of negative EPS growth over the past 15 years.

As an investor, the thing I look for in this market is "cheap growth". I'm not talking about growth companies, I'm talking about growth in the top and bottom line that I can conceivably and with a high amount of conviction say is going to be above-average. There's a problem here with that of course, in that finding growth in a market where most companies are being pressured by inflation, wage, and other macro considerations. It does not really matter what environment you operate in. Inflation will "hit" you.

So much of my work over the past 6 months has been focused on the question; what companies can manage this best?

As much as I hate to say it, Brenntag is not one of those companies.

The 3Q23 period saw the company's top lines continue to fall, at around 15% to the previous year. This decline goes all the way to the bottom line and EBITA, with double-digit declines. Brenntag's share price has been propped up by significant share buybacks, with the first tranche done at almost half a billion euros worth of shares (around 7M shares). So before you get too excited about the share price development, take this into consideration.

The company has also confirmed that it's coming in around the lower end of the 2023E guidance range - further confirmation here. The decline in company EPS is another clear indicator, roughly 30% from €1.6 to €1.18 for the quarter.

The company is handling the challenging macro conditions, with the aforementioned inflation and uncertainties - with slower demand leading to lower sales prices for chemicals. Even a company like Brenntag isn't immune to that, though the impact is lower due to the sheer diversification that the company manages.

M&A and the execution of this plan remain key to the company's strategy - and activity here remains high.

Brenntag IR (Brenntag IR)

Europe was the sector that saw the least amount of impact, in terms of specialties (America was down 34.2%), while the Americas saw some of the better essentials trends (Europe/LATAM was down more than 20% and 40% respectively). These trends might seem to disprove the claim of anti-fragility and resilience, but we need to look at the higher-level P&Ls. Despite the ups and downs, the company's profit did not drop more than 10% on a gross basis - and at the same time that prices went lower, COGS went lower as well. Both costs of materials and OpEx were down, with COGS down over 22% as some of the more severe purchase trends normalized for the company.

So despite these results, Brenntag as a company considers its operations well-positioned for the future, and expects an operating EBITA of at least €1.3B, but likely no higher than €1.4B (Source: Brenntag IR).

More importantly, Brenntag does not expect an improved operating or pricing environment for 2024. There is some sequential recovery expected, but nothing that should significantly reverse the company's fortunes.

When most people think of chemicals, they think of things like packaging, energy, and other things as end markets. That is not the case for Brenntag. The company's by far largest end market is the food sector. That makes the company far more resilient than some may expect because try making the argument that food chemicals are going down in a more urbanized/developing world for a company that's not focused on EMEA. It's a hard argument to state.

Instead, the by far largest risk I see here is valuation-related. Because the company is up more than 30% since I bought my first shares, and at least part of this is because the company has been buying back significant amounts of shares, this clouds the picture of just where the company should be or could be trading.

My investments in Brenntag do still at this time reflect the thesis I hold for the company long-term - but previously I said I was ready to buy more at a price close to the one that was presented. I was also at a "BUY" rating.

That could change here.

Valuation for Brenntag

My last PT for the company came to €75/share. We currently have a share price of €80 for the native BNR ticker, which is the one that I buy. It should be clear to you, if you follow my work, that I stick to my targets, and therefore am changing my thesis and my rating on Brenntag.

It's now a "HOLD" - and I am not changing my rating for the company here.

There are a few good reasons for this. My YoC is over 3%, it's now at around 2.5% if you buy now. The company is not yet at the 52-week high, but it's getting there.

So what sort of upside can you expect from a company with these fundamentals here? Depends on what sort of reversal you expect. I'm conservative - so as I said earlier, 2023E is going to be a decline. I'm also going to say that 2024E is either going to be another down or at best flat year - current analyst forecasts specify an upside of around 5% EPS growth, which I consider to be unlikely on the basis of inflation and other headwinds. Once we hit 2025-2026E, I believe we can count on a more serious reversal, but the portion I question here is the earnings growth path. I think it will be lower than is expected here for exactly these reasons.

Brenntag Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

At a 15x P/E valuation, we're now down below double-digit annualized RoR, and that is with the company's dividend included and growing as specified in the above forecast. If this is good enough for you, then you could invest here and get that return - I consider it to be likely. But speaking for myself, that 9-10% annualized return potential at 15x is not good enough for me to invest in. Even at 16x, we don't see 13%, and at 16.5x, we're only at 13.5% annualized. You have to go above 17x to see something like 15% annualized here, which given the current macro.

S&P Global targets for Brenntag are still somewhat varied. The average lies at €85, but with a range from €69 to €99. 8 analysts out of 18 are at a "BUY" rating, with a mixed allocation of ratings between "HOLD", and "SELL" and a similar lack of clarity. It seems to this analyst that most are still relatively positive about this company's prospects. I'm positive about the fundamentals and the long-term prospects - but at this price, I see many companies with better pricing.

This is the reason why valuation is key, and why investing at that cheap valuation, when it appears, is crucial to good returns in your investment activities. It's also why I try to provide updates whenever big movements do happen.

For the time being, Brenntag is not a "BUY". I consider the company too expensive relative to the realistic EPS growth rate in this environment, and I say that any double-digit 13-14%+ annualized upside here is based on expecting this company at a premium, or to outperform in a way that I consider unlikely.

That makes the following thesis relevant for Brenntag here.

Thesis

Brenntag is a world leader in chemical distribution. No other player offers the same sort of diversity of operations and products and is as well integrated as Brenntag. The company is an excellent complementary investment to a basic materials portfolio and, at the right price, should be considered a must-own due to its double-digit return potential based on extremely attractive exposures and trends as we move forward. At least, this was the case almost 8 months back - now the company is no longer at that valuation, and I can't be as positive on it.

I give Brenntag a conservative PT of €80/share. That's as high as I currently go based on the growth estimates.

For now, I move my rating to Brenntag to a "HOLD". I have a strong position in the company, but it's one I will, as the rating suggests, continue to "HOLD", not expand here. I would start selling if we approach an €88-€90/share price, depending on what opportunities are available then.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company is no longer cheap here, but it does fulfill all of my other demands.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.