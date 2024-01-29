The Fed Put Is Back: Why Stocks Likely Are Heading Higher

LD

The S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) has appreciated considerably recently. The SPX has surged by 20% since the correction bottom three months ago. So, what's causing stocks to skyrocket? It's the Fed and its pivot toward a more accessible monetary stance. The "Fed put" is back on the table, and stock prices have plenty of room to appreciate in the intermediate and long term.

However, the near-term gains have been stellar, and now may be a solid time for another pullback/consolidation phase (likely post-earnings). Still, this bull market has plenty of juice and should see considerable gains this year and as we advance.

A more accessible monetary policy, an improving economy, significant growth pockets like AI and other segments, record dry powder on the sidelines, and other constructive factors could lead to better-than-expected earnings, multiple expansions, and much higher stock prices. Therefore, despite the probability of another near-term pullback and consolidation period, the SPX could end 2024 substantially higher, enabling many high-quality stocks to appreciate considerably this year.

SPX - Still Near Term Overbought

SPX (StockCharts.com)

The SPX has surged by about 20% in the last three months. Many top stocks have appreciated by 50% or more in a relatively short time frame and are technically overbought now. The market needs time to digest the astronomical gains. This dynamic may lead to another pullback/consolidation phase around 5,000-4,800 post earnings. In a bearish case outcome, the SPX may decline to the 4,700-4,600 support zone if a considerable correction materializes. However, the intermediate and long-term trend remains solid, which should lead to significant gains throughout the year.

Critical Data This Week

This week has many critical data points, including consumer confidence, ISM manufacturing, and more. However, the most pressing events are the FOMC meeting and Friday's all-important jobs report.

Data (Investing.com)

The FOMC meeting/rate decision should shine a light on the future of the interest rate trajectory, and the jobs report (on Friday February 2nd) should show the well-being of the labor market. Payroll estimates are for around 173K jobs, and we want a number around the 125-200K range.

A number too weak (below 100K) may suggest that the labor market is deteriorating, a dynamic we want to avoid. However, a number that's too high (above 200K) could imply the economy is running hotter than expected, decreasing the probability of a rate cut at the March meeting.

March Rate Cut 50/50

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

The probability of a March rate cut is about 50/50 right now. A favorable jobs reading and continued progress on inflation should increase the odds of a rate cut sooner than later, a constructive dynamic for stocks and other risk assets. Also, even if the Fed doesn't provide the initial rate decrease by the March meeting, there is a high probability that interest rates will trend lower in 2024.

There is a 90% probability that the benchmark will be 50 Bps (or more) lower from here by mid-2024. Moreover, estimates suggest that the funds rate will be about 125-150 Bps lower from here by year-end. This phenomenon implies we may see approximately 5-6 25 Bps decreases this year.

Also, these projections may be in a base case, soft landing economic scenario. We can expect a more aggressive easing policy if the economy falters or if there are signs of potential deflation ahead. Therefore, the "Fed put" returns to the market, a bullish element for stocks. We could also see the Fed's QT policy wind down this year, enabling future QE programs to materialize in coming years.

Inflation Continues Moderating

Core-PCE (TradingEconomics.com)

Core-PCE inflation fell to just 2.9% in last week's most recent reading. This result was better than the expected 3.0%, and we should continue seeing inflation moderate further from here. Also, the better-than-anticipated core-PCE reading increases the probability of a rate decrease sooner, as the core PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Truflation Inflation - Around 1.8%

Truflation inflation (Truflation.com)

Truflation (an independent, non-government inflation gauge) shows inflation around 1.8% now, below the Fed's target rate of 2%. Truflation measures inflation in real-time, unlike the backward-looking PCE and CPI gauges. Therefore, inflation could be lower than now, making a strong case for cutting sooner to avoid possible deflation and other adverse side effects of high rates.

Earnings - A Highly Positive Catalyst

One of the most prominent catalysts for higher stock prices is better-than-expected earnings and rising future estimates. We have substantial growth pockets like AI and other areas in the market. Moreover, AI should boost productivity and efficiency across many industries and fields. As we advance, this dynamic should lead to higher sales and improved profitability for many high-quality companies.

We've seen many significant earnings coming in better than expected. We've seen excellent results from many financials, energy, healthcare, consumer, and other stocks. Also, the recent earnings were attained in a high rate/low growth economic environment, and financial conditions should improve as we advance.

The Heart of Earnings Season

Earnings (Investing.com)

This week, we have giant tech earnings from Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet/Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and others as the busiest time of earnings season kicks off. We should continue seeing the positive earnings trend, with big AI-related tech leading the way.

As earnings come in better than anticipated, we should see future earnings revisions increase, leading to multiple expansion and higher stock prices in high-quality names. This improving dynamic should be boosted by a more accessible monetary environment and improved economic growth.

Valuations - Plenty of Room to Expand

Valuations (WSJ.com)

The P/E ratio on the SPX is only about 22 here, which may be inexpensive considering the likely transition to a more accessible interest rate policy and increased economic growth. The forward P/E ratio of 22 implies no earnings growth expectations for the SPX. However, we could see considerable EPS growth due to increasing revenue and improving profitability for many top companies in the S&P 500.

SPX earnings growth could be around 11% in 2024, suggesting the forward P/E ratio for the SPX could be about 20 here. This valuation is attractive considering the probability of upward revisions, future earnings growth, and diminishing returns from other asset classes like bonds. Around $6 trillion is on the sidelines, and this enormous capital should help the stock market as we advance. We could see a significant influx of new capital into stocks as the Fed decreases rates.

The Bottom Line: 2024 - Another Solid Year

While there is potential for a near-term post-earnings pullback and consolidation phase, stocks have a favorable backdrop and could go much higher this year. The market could consolidate around the 4,800-5,000 with a potential pullback to the 4,700-4,600 support range in the SPX.

Nonetheless, a more accessible monetary environment, an improving economy, significant growth pockets, AI, moderating inflation, and other constructive factors could enable the economy to expand more rapidly than anticipated. Moreover, corporate profits could rise by 10% or more this year, leading to multiple expansions and higher stock prices. Due to the improving fundamental set-up, I've increased my SPX target to 5,500 by year-end.