Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) is an actively managed CEF (closed end fund) that mainly focuses on generating income by writing covered calls on its holdings. The fund currently comes with a distribution yield of about 7.2% and trades at a discount close to 10% which we'll discuss in further detail below. All in all, this seems like a decent fund to generate some income, but it has some negatives as well, such as underperforming in total returns and lacking dividend growth.

Covered call funds have been gaining a huge popularity lately because they generate income yields ranging from 6% to 12% for index based funds such as JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) and as much as +50% on funds that are based on individual stocks such as YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY). These funds come in all shapes and forms. Some are actively managed, some are passively managed which sell calls at a certain strike price automatically month after month without human intervention regardless of market conditions. Some funds sell covered calls against 100% of their assets, while some sell covered calls against 50% of their assets while letting the remaining assets to run higher. Some sell covered calls at the money, some sell out of money. Some sell daily calls, while others may sell weekly or monthly calls.

One reason people seem to really love these funds lately is because they have the ability to generate income in all market conditions, at least in theory. Once you write covered calls, you collect a premium and that's yours to keep regardless of whether the market went up, down or stayed flat. Of course, selling covered calls means you are giving up either all or part of the upside which means if the market were to have a monster rally like it has been doing for the most of 2023 (which even accelerated after October) you might be left behind but that only means you will be underperforming the market, not necessarily that you will be losing money. You'll still make money, but less so than buying and holding stocks.

Then when exactly do you lose money when you invest in funds that sell covered calls? When the market is going up and down in a violent fashion in a short term (W shape market) you may see some NAV decay on your side. This is because selling covered calls limits your upside, but you still participate in most downside movements which means if the market were to drop -10%, then climb 10%, then drop -10% again and climb 10% again, you might suffer from most of those -10% drops while not fully benefiting from following 10% gains. In that scenario where the market goes -10%, +10%, -10% and +10% in exactly that order, your portfolio may go -8%, +2%, -8%, +3% respectively, where the overall market changes very little but your NAV suffers decay.

BXMX holds about 250 stocks to write covered calls against. These are basically the top 250 stocks in the S&P 500 index, which account for more than 90% of the total weight of the index. The fund has a covered option coverage of 99% which means it writes covered calls against virtually all of its portfolio, sparing almost none. Strike price to spot ratio ranges from 99% to 102% with average being 100%. This refers to the written covered calls to tell us how out of money those are. A strike price to spot ratio of 100% indicates that calls written are exactly at the money, while numbers above 100% indicate calls being written out of money, while anything below would indicate calls written in the money. This fund seems to write most options either at the money or within 1-2% of the current price. Another interesting thing to note is that the fund's option expiration days range from 33 to 67 with the average being 50 which is different from most covered call funds that typically write calls that are anywhere from 7 to 30 days away at most. It's very rare to see funds that write call options beyond 30+ days, and this seems to be one of them.

Options Strategy Characteristics (Nuveen)

Unlike most highly popular covered call funds in the market today, this fund hasn't been launched in the last couple of years. In fact, it was launched almost 2 decades ago. Throughout its history, the fund typically traded at a slight NAV discount, averaging about -4.59%. Currently, it's trading a NAV discount of -9.20% which indicates that it's trading at a higher than average discount. It's very rare for the fund to trade at a premium, but there have been a few times where it traded at exactly NAV value or at a slight premium, the last of them being not long ago in January 2023. The fund never traded at a discount larger than -12% with the exception of during the 2008-2009 period which coincided with the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

The fund typically has a distribution yield around 7% and its distributions have been more or less stable over the years, but this also means there hasn't been any dividend growth. This fund is likely to disappoint dividend growth investors who'd like to see their income grow year after year. Of course, you can generate your own dividend income by reinvesting some or all of your dividends, but not before paying tax on that distribution income first.

Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

Virtually all of the fund's returns came from distributions, while the share price hasn't shown any appreciation over the years. This is to be expected since the fund writes calls against 100% of its positions with the average strike price being exactly at the money, so it eliminates all upside potential beyond the premiums collected. Since all premiums are distributed to investors, there is no room for NAV itself to grow. This is why the fund's share price is down -35% since inception and virtually all of its 222% total return (about 6.2% annualized, which is below the overall market's performance of 9.5% annualized during the same period) came from call premiums and distributions.

Data by YCharts

All in all, this is an interesting fund. It generates predictable constant income year after year with no growth but no shrinkage either. On the other hand, you don't get to participate in any upside in the market, and you are likely to suffer NAV decay if the market enters into a W shape form. Whether you would like to invest in this fund or not depends on how bullish you are about the overall market. If you think the overall market will rise more than 7% per year for the foreseeable future, you can ignore this one and buy an index fund instead. If you think that the market will be flat or downward for the next few years, this could be a decent place to park your money to generate a yield of 7.2%.