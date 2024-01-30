Birkus-Viktor/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been bullish on InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO:CA) (OTCQX:IPOOF) for a while and one of the main elements to my bullish thesis was the anticipated self-funded production growth in 2024 and 2025. Unfortunately, the company is now walking back on that promised production growth and the updated guidance for 2024 anticipates the production to remain pretty flat compared to the Q4 2023 output.

The 2024 guidance is weaker than I expected

In 2024, InPlay Oil now plans to produce 9,000-9,500 boe/day. The company claims the midpoint of this guidance represents a 7% increase compared to the average production rate in 2023, and while that's fundamentally correct, it likely represents a flat performance compared to the final quarter of 2023. As you can see below, InPlay Oil produced 9,000-9,100 boe/day in 2023 (the exact number still has to be disclosed and will be announced when InPlay publishes its full-year results) but we know the average production rate in 9M 2023 was 8,832/day.

This means that, in order to reach 9,050 boe/day, the Q4 production had to be 9,700 boe/day and that coincidentally also is the number InPlay published as its "current production rate" in the Q3 announcement.

This means that producing 9,250 boe/day in 2024 actually represents a low single digit decrease compared to Q4 2023 and I would be unhappy if InPlay's 2024 output doesn't reach the higher end of its guidance. Going back to the 2024 guidance, InPlay anticipates to generate an adjusted funds flow of C$89-96M and that scenario uses a WTI oil price of US$75 per barrel and an AECO natural gas price of C$2.35, so at least we know the company uses acceptable price scenarios.

The total capex is anticipated to be C$64-67M which is higher than what I would expect to keep the production rate flat. InPlay Oil will focus on oil heavy zones, and we will likely see the percentage of oil in the oil-equivalent calculation increase.

This means the free adjusted funds flow will be C$22-32M in 2024 and that will be sufficient to cover the approximately C$16.4M in dividend payments. At the lower end of that spectrum, InPlay Oil will generate C$0.24 per share in free cash flow, while the optimistic case scenario with a free cash flow of C$32M represents a FCFPS of C$0.35. So despite the low natural gas price, InPlay is still trading at approximately 9 times to 6.5 times its free cash flow while the generous dividend is fully covered. At the current share price of around C$2.25, the dividend yield is approximately 8%.

The company also announced some hedges as it hedged about 5,700 mcf/day of its natural gas production for Q2-Q3 using collars and swaps.

While I understand the company is nervous about the natural gas price in the summer, I'm a bit flabbergasted it hasn't hedged the natural gas price for Q2-Q3 2025 and Q2-Q3 2026. The futures market indicates an average price of C$3 for Q2-3 2025 and around C$3.25 for the same period in 2026. If InPlay Oil is happy to enter into hedges around the C$2 level, I would like to see the company starting to hedge a portion of its 2025 and 2026 production at higher levels.

Investment thesis

I was looking forward to seeing InPlay's budget for 2024, but I'm somewhat disappointed, as the production (and free cash flow) will be lower than I had anticipated. On the other hand, the company used relatively conservative pricing for its natural gas and as the futures curve shows higher natgas prices from 2025 on, I expect 2024 to be just a bump in the road.

The balance sheet can handle a weaker result and the dividend remains fully covered, so I'm not too worried. I'm not happy with the 2024 guidance, but it also isn't a reason to sell.

