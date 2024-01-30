Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InPlay Oil: Attractive 8% Dividend Yield Despite Weak Guidance For 2024

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • InPlay Oil's updated guidance for 2024 shows a flat (or even negative) production compared to Q4 2023 output.
  • The company anticipates a low single-digit decrease in production compared to Q4 2023.
  • InPlay Oil's free cash flow is sufficient to cover its dividend payments, and the dividend yield is approximately 8% - a good enough reason to remain a shareholder.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Olie pompen pomp olie op een zwart veld bij zonsondergang.

Birkus-Viktor/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been bullish on InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO:CA) (OTCQX:IPOOF) for a while and one of the main elements to my bullish thesis was the anticipated self-funded production growth in 2024 and

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.65K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IPO:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (13.97K)
Thanx for update/ I sold $IPOOF y but only to tighten my energy exposure to larger more integrated companies, keep it on watch for more clarity on the oil market. KSA tightening capacity max allowed for Aramco to 12mil from 13mil barrels is interesting, of course they are not producing at that level. I think we are mired in a range; that of course would be good for continued income from Inplay's divs! Bea
s
strutzma
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (373)
Would it be understandable if the company is anticipating expanded takeaway through British Columbia to boost future nat gas prices and, in such situation, would be waiting to see how that (presumably positively) affects price before setting those longer-term hedges?
Is there evidence that their wells become "gassier" over time?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IPO:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IPO:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IPOOF
--
IPO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.