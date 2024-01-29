Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: Why I Believe The Stock Is A Steal Today

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum stock has underperformed the S&P 500 recently following the overall underperformance of the energy sector.
  • The oil market is influenced by geopolitical risks and well-supplied oil stocks, leading to indecision among investors. But I think it's a temporary headwind for OXY and the energy sector.
  • Occidental's recent results reflect lower earnings amid decreased commodity prices. Despite this, OXY's stable debt and liquidity ratios suggest resilience. I anticipate a production expansion amid oil prices stabilizing.
  • Even after adjusting for the acquisition of CrownRock, the OXY stock is 25% undervalued, according to my calculations.
  • Despite risks and uncertainty, and despite being underweighted by hedge fund managers, I see these moments as opportunities for creating winning stock positions. OXY is a 'Buy'
Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch

Intro & Thesis

I have written 5 articles on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock since becoming an active analyst on Seeking Alpha, but unfortunately for me, the stock has remained flat since early last year when I

Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 3:30 PM
Can't agree more. It's a buy before earnings mid-Feb. $56-58 is always the floor. I don't love the CrownRock deal at face value, but somebody knows something we don't. As mentioned, very suspicious that they may sell half to EcoPetrol at favorable terms, and that's going to give a big boost. The debt figures published leave about a 50% hole. Need to capitalize on adding benches, lowering drilling costs, and improving midstream positioning based on size. The game of musical chairs going since 2019 is starting to get down to only a few left.

XLE is not a great play here, though a rising tide lifts all boats. Going to be increasingly critical to find companies with real runway in the capital portfolio, and aren't replacing declines with hollow gassy BOE from secondary benches. And Oxy has one of the best capital stacks in the business.

Plus, you get the free call option on the CO2 capture business. It's been pimped and paid for.

Geopolitics are getting nasty. Scranton Joe wants to talk tough, but 3 American kids are dead before an election, and someone's going to do something irrational. Throw in liquid declines and rising capital intensity in Permian, and suddenly 3-4MM of OPEC spare capacity isn't going to feel so safe.
