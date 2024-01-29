Justin Sullivan

I'm initiating coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) with a Buy rating and will be reviewing the Q4 2023 earnings report. This was a milestone report in which SoFi inflected profitability, guided for continued strong growth, and demonstrated operational excellence. Despite these tailwinds, there are still important risks for investors to consider.

Let's start with a brief history and overview of SoFi.

Business Overview

SoFi Technologies, Inc. has grown from a small lender of student loans to a full-suite digital bank with a comprehensive set of offerings. They've managed this growth quite well historically by following an originate-to-distribute business model. This means they originated loans with the expectation of securitizing and selling them to investors.

Now with a formal bank charter as of 2022, they can operate and report more like a traditional bank. Banks collect consumer deposits and report these as interest-bearing liabilities. They take a portion of deposit balances and lend them out at a higher "interest-earning" rate, pocketing the difference as net interest income. The net interest margin measures the difference between total interest-bearing and interest-earning balances.

While the low cost of funds from deposits has skyrocketed SoFi's net interest income, it has measurably increased exposure to credit risk. Selling securitized loans while retaining servicing rights provides a reliable stream of income and offloads credit risk. SoFi could still benefit from this model as they grow their member base by securitizing and selling riskier loans while maintaining safer loans on their books.

This is a change worth monitoring. Management needs to have disciplined underwriting standards and refuse to sacrifice loan quality for interest-earning asset growth.

Their top-of-funnel acquisition is strong with high-interest earning deposit accounts, demonstrated by their continued member growth. From here, they seek to deepen relationships by cross-selling lending and other financial products while securing themselves as the primary financial institution of their members (this is referred to in industry as primacy). They have wonderful early life engagement with half of their new members in 2023 setting up direct deposit. Direct deposit customers have a strong causal relationship with primacy.

They also tout up to $2 million of FDIC-insurance through their participating member banks. This shields SoFi supremely well from a Silicon Valley Bank-style bank run. A digital bank is at acute risk of a bank run, so this higher insurance threshold is critical.

Finally, SoFi's member base is primarily younger people. This positions them very well to develop a moat as they deepen relationships and achieve primacy. SoFi success will be inextricably linked with financial success of their members, so the young member base can grow into a durable moat over time.

The Good

Financials

First and foremost, SoFi finally reported quarterly profitability inflection by generating $47.91m net income with 7.78% total net margin. This was the first time reporting positive EPS at $0.02 for the quarter. This was the 11th consecutive quarter of record revenue and they enjoyed record revenue across all 3 segments. They grew to 7.5m members and 11m total products. For FY 2023, tangible book value grew to $334m. The YoY expansion of net interest margin to a record of 6.02% is another really positive development.

Deposits grew $2.9b (19% QoQ) to $18.6b for 2023, which is a seriously impressive feat in a high rate environment. This is not to be understated. Nearly all banks suffered deposit flight throughout 2023, so this growth demonstrates really strong customer engagement.

SoFi Bank, N.A. generated $128.6 million of GAAP net income at a 27% margin in the quarter, and an annualized return on tangible equity of 16.8%. YoY revenue growth was 35% to $2.1b. Net interest income for the bank was $1.3b in 2023, up 116% YoY. Don't expect this level of NII growth to continue though, as it was mostly because of the strategic shift detailed above.

The YoY growth of average rate on interest-earning assets outpaced the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities with 122bps vs 91bps increases respectively. Technology platform revenue grew 13% YoY to $96.9m with a margin of 32% which increased 12pp for the quarter.

Operational Excellence

SoFi touts really phenomenal early life activation: more than half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts set up direct deposit by day 30 (this is referred to as month on book 1 in industry). This leads to ongoing customer engagement and very strong member retention. It's much cheaper to keep a customer than to acquire a customer, so strong customer retention is a really strong tailwind.

This speaks volumes to the positive customer experience and value-add that members get from using SoFi. It also drastically increases the likelihood of primacy. Primacy is a really valuable intangible asset (although it doesn't get reported as such) over time, as deposits will be stickier and relationship deepening efforts more effective. Direct deposit members are also easier to cross-sell into lending and other financial services products.

They have enjoyed strong growth in all key business metrics:

SoFi Q4 2023 Earnings Results

The lending segment is also enjoying a strong tailwind as benchmark rates (2-year SOFR for personal loans and 4-year SOFR for student loans) will continue to fall throughout 2024. This will result in a series of positive fair value adjustments for Q4 and throughout 2024.

They also have really strong loan origination volume which is great in a high interest rate environment. The loan backbook will continue to enjoy secular increases in yield as older, lower interest loans are paid off.

SoFi Q4 2023 Earnings Results

Finally, management provided wonderful guidance. They are expecting continued strong growth in both top and bottom line. Margins are expected to continue improving as revenue increases are expected to outpace OpEx increases. Cost of funds will also decrease as deposit rates fall industry-wide.

Overall, the income statement is phenomenal and balance sheet is reasonably strong. They have a growing cash pile which will be increasingly important as they approach their regulatory capital thresholds. The majority of their loans are held at fair value, so they will benefit a lot from the looming rate hike cycle.

The Bad

I have a gripe with a bank reporting adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of stock-based comp. Common shares outstanding have continued to increase since the IPO, up from 828m in December of 2021 to 975m in the most recent report. This represents 8.5% annual dilution of existing shareholders. While the phenomenal growth expected through 2026 should compensate shareholders well for this dilution, any deviation from this guidance could be quite negative. For this reason, and because SoFi is operating as a traditional bank (albeit tech-led), I don't think the Adjusted EBIDTA metric is a reliable indicator of underlying business performance. Management should opt for more transparent financial metrics that, at a minimum, include stock-based comp expense.

The Ugly

Default rates on personal loans and student loans both increased QoQ, from 4.6% to 4.8% and from 0.5% to 0.6%, respectively. The personal loans default rate is among the highest in the banking industry.

SoFi Q4 Earnings Results

Further, I don't feel as though management is setting aside enough in the provision for credit losses line item. They have an industry-leading default rate on personal loans with a ZIRP-era backbook of loans. Loans originated during the recent high rate environment will grow to comprise a larger portion of the backbook, and higher interest loans carry a higher default risk. We could very well see SoFi becoming the industry leader in default rates, which is not a great position for a bank that is originating loans at their pace.

Finally, management opted to exclude the "credit quality indicators" section from the recent 10-Q, despite its inclusion in the November 2023 10-Q. The November 10-Q showed quite a striking datapoint: borrowers with credit scores below 600 have the highest amount of unsecured credit with Sofi. The majority (54%) of their unsecured credit portfolio was comprised of borrowers under 700 FICO scores as of the November 10-Q:

SoFi Q3 2023 10-Q

The nominal value of the credit card book is low compared to SoFi's total loans outstanding. However, if this is indicative of management writing poor loans for the sake of growth, it could be a ticking time bomb.

Conclusion

Overall, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a really good business. The positives far outweigh the negatives discussed above, and for that reason, I'm initiating my coverage of SoFi with a Buy rating. I expect this company to continue growing quickly and scaling their platforms. While there are modest risks, the tailwinds SoFi is enjoying more than compensate investors for the risks.