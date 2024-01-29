Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Inventory Corrections In Mobileye And PSG Could Impact H1 FY2024

Jan. 29, 2024
Summary

  • Intel's Q1 guidance led to a stock price drop of over 10%, indicating concerns about their investment plan and lack of significant free cash flow.
  • The company faces challenges in Mobileye and PSG segments due to inventory corrections, impacting their performance in the first half of FY24.
  • Intel's core CPU advantage is eroding from competition with AMD and the trend towards GPU over CPU in the data center market.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q4 FY23 results on January 25, accompanied by a poor Q1 guidance that led to a stock price drop of more than 10%. I presented my 'Sell' thesis last November, emphasizing that their

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Comments (4)

Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Today, 4:43 PM
Comments (4.69K)
Still trying to wrap my head around the idea that INTC has $10 Billion commitments for the IDM2.0 fabrication model that INTC is spending $130 Billion to build while Spinning off the PSG and MBLY divisions. INTC is an integrated product company and spinning off the PSG and MBLY divisions to generate shareholder value is completely contrary to the idea that the INTC $130 Billion investment in fabs will be paid for by the integrated product division of INTC such as PSG and MBLY. Can one of the INTC Bull clarify which master INTC serves. Serving two master might be the new INTC accounting principle?
S_Archer profile picture
S_Archer
Today, 5:02 PM
Comments (2.19K)
@Sighcopath The accounting gets complex. Couple items: 10B it total revenue over the course of lifetime .... 5+ years). Intel has spent less than 10B on actual foundry Fabs so far.... AZ and Ohio are easy to track. Intel is claiming revenue sold by UMC from a old Intel factory in the model. In reality Intel has not bought ANY tools for any new wafer Fab site. When he orders come in, they will. If they come in.

Anyone who doesnt perform gets spun off .... PSG is a disaster. I love Pats plan to IPO .... it allows slow and quiet sell off and monetizing.....

Pat is not really serving masters. He is telling stories... some may be true ... others are just parables and metaphors. Reality will be much different than the stories and there will be excuses .... Fabs cancelled, losses written off, Fabs spun off and blame placed on non-existent economy issues and politics. lets see.
s
stkedu7
Today, 4:16 PM
Comments (96)
Thanks for the article. Note If you use GAAP financials they are predicting GM 44% & a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share. Which is worse 10% worse that using GAAP numbers.
L
Lambsup
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (1.02K)
I think $35 is fair for where INTC is likely to be for most of 2024. Going higher is betting on a faster turn-around than seems likely. If INTC does what it needs to, it could be above $80 by 2027 but it is not at all clear INTC will be able to manage a best case turn-around.
