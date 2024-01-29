da-kuk

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its IPO in 1998, and the stock price has failed to maintain significant growth over the long term. The company's recent switch to cloud computing is an opportunity for investors who are looking for a potentially high growth opportunity. However, the investment seems to have risks over the long term, including massive competition from major and established players like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud Platform.

2024 Operations Update

Crexendo is a full-service cloud communications provider catering to SMBs. Its patented technology helps to enhance business productivity and efficiency while reducing costs. Before transitioning to cloud computing, the firm focused on telecommunications, and the recent shift is largely due to market demand driven by technological advancements in communications.

Crexendo has seen massive growth, now with over four million users globally. This is largely a result of the organization's focus on business development for new licensees while also improving the capabilities and quality of its platform. It has integrated video collaboration and managed IT services into its Unified Communications as a Service, or UCaaS. The increased reliance on cloud-based communications and growing adoption of these trends bodes well for Crexendo at this time.

The company has partnered with Ecosmob, designating Crexendo as a Referral and Outsourcing partner. This is a crucial step for the firm toward wider collaborations and diversification in operations. Ecosmob specializes in VoIP solutions as well as offering other areas of expertise, potentially enhancing Crexendo's platform.

The firm has been ranked #1 for four quarters in a row in G2 Reports, with a strong position in VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. This is a strong indication of a growing market reputation and satisfaction among customers.

Crexendo is optimistic about its outlook for 2024. The firm recently sold its building to improve its balance sheet, providing the opportunity for further growth. The continuous development of its platform should maintain strong organic customer acquisitions and foster profitability. Moving forward, it plans to focus on increasing its abilities in cloud communications, further establishing its Communications-as-a-Service, Contact-Center-as-a-Service, and Communications-Platform-as-a-Service offerings on a single platform. The strategy is conducive to flexibility for service providers, as they have greater control over models and pricing, which can contribute to higher profit margins. This strategy of empowerment for SMBs is particularly significant to me, and I think it bodes well for Crexendo's future as it bolsters potential customer retention by providing cost benefits to clients.

Key Financial Considerations

Crexendo's gross margin decreased to 60% from around 70% as a result of its acquisition of Allegiant, a specialist firm in UCaaS and telecom, managed, and network services. The acquisition was part of the firm's strategy to consolidate into attractive growth markets and should increase its customer base.

Compared to some of its major industry peers, Crexendo has the highest gross margin, even post-acquisition of Allegiant:

Seeking Alpha

The company's EPS (diluted before extra TTM), while not at the top compared to peers, could be considered strong if the firm is viewed in a pivot stage and fairly compared to early-stage ventures. While the earnings are negative, the growth of the firm's revenues (to be outlined in a chart below) explains why. Once Crexendo has completed the bulk of its cloud infrastructure development and acquisitions, the earnings should begin to stabilize and return to a more normal level. That being said, if it finds it needs to continue to invest in further developments to keep pace with competitors, including ones with much more financing capacity, Crexendo could struggle on an earnings basis, and this remains a risk to consider when investing in the stock.

Seeking Alpha

The cloud market is positioned to grow in total revenue significantly. If Crexendo can maintain strong user growth and revenue increases, it could be a good option for exposure to this industry. However, there has to be some caution over how large its services can grow. Even with a focus on SMBs, its NetSapiens acquisition, and focus on cost-savings, there is a significant risk that the majority of clients over time will transition to larger providers. The company could be acquired, but as it stands, its long-term prospects look less appealing than its medium-term returns to me.

Global Figures (Statista) Seeking Alpha

Notably, the firm's lack of profitability is a serious risk to contend with.

Seeking Alpha

But, the firm's balance sheet is strong and shows a high level of total equity compared to total liabilities:

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, the firm doesn't have much long-term debt:

Seeking Alpha

However, notably, it did issue $12.8 million in common stock in 2020, significantly diluting shareholder value at the time:

Seeking Alpha

The company acquired NetSapiens in 2021, paying around $10 million in cash and the remainder in stock:

Seeking Alpha

The company currently has cash and short-term investments of around $7.7 million. It has reported operating income of -$3.6m for the last trailing twelve months and has reported negative operating income since 2021. Its net change in cash of $2.9 million in the last trailing twelve months is promising, but -$10.2 million previously in 2021 and -$2 million in 2022 reveals concern. The company will likely seek to raise more finances, probably through further large equity raises. This continuing effect of diluting shareholder value is a concern when purchasing the stock at this time.

Valuation

The company is currently rated by Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades a C- for valuation, and it has a P/E GAAP ratio of around -4.5. The company has a market cap of around $160 million.

Seeking Alpha

Crexendo's valuation at the moment considers it extremely well-positioned to capitalize on growing cloud services and continued customer acquisitions. However, the strong momentum of the stock right now could make it overvalued, with a lot of expectations about its growth. Its one-year price performance of almost 230% shows growing investor sentiment, but consensus revenue estimates from Seeking Alpha don't indicate this is fully warranted. The company's revenue revisions, however, show a strong uptrend and welcome potential for continued success outside of present estimates.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Through discounted cash flow analysis, the stock could be considered slightly overvalued, but I don't think this significantly detracts from the opportunity in the investment here. It certainly adds some risk to the picture, and I think expecting some volatility as a result is paramount.

I used a 15% growth rate for EPS over the next 10 years, which could be considered conservative. I chose this by considering the firm's negative earnings at the moment. If the company stabilizes its profitability, the earnings growth should be large. I do not see it unreasonable for the average growth of the earnings to be around 15% over the next 10 years if it becomes profitable and maintains this over the period, and it would likely be higher if the company wasn't facing significant competition ahead, potentially inhibiting its scaling. I also used a 4% terminal-stage growth rate for the 10 years following this and an 11% discount rate. The fair value of the company came to $6.26, a -2.7% margin of safety on a $6.43 stock price.

Author, Using GuruFocus

Taking into consideration my above discussion on the stock's valuation, it presents some risk to an investment in CXDO at this time. However, as the company is a growth investment rather than a value one, buying the shares at a high price is a strategy that might work if investors watch the earnings growth of the firm carefully, assessing the valuation as it develops in its cloud communications strategy.

Long-Term Risks

I think Crexendo is going to experience significant challenges over a 10+ year investment horizon, which is the timeframe I usually allocate for. The short-to-medium-term growth looks promising for the firm, but there may be a glass ceiling effect here if it cannot continue to scale. A significant portion of the cloud communications market will continue to be taken by the larger Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as examples, and I see it highly unlikely that Crexendo will be able to grow long-term like these more established firms can. The reason is that larger firms have more resources, higher established trust in the market, and are often faster at being able to adopt the latest trends. For that reason, this is an investment that would require significant attention to detail and careful monitoring of current growth and future prospects. I believe that a long-term holding requires much more scrutiny than the established companies, which also offer good price returns with lower long-term risks.

In addition, while past performance is no guarantee of future results, the company has a history of long-term underperformance, with severe volatility, multiple crashes, and periods of price return stagnation. The idea that this time will be any different over a 10+ year period is speculative and seems unlikely unless the company performs so well that it gets acquired. With the current share price having the potential to become unappealing, I think investors need to be very careful about deciding on a suitable exit point.

Conclusion

Crexendo is one of the less well-known but quite appealing cloud investments at the moment. The momentum of the stock and strong outlook based on revisions means that it could be a viable medium-term investment. However, I don't think it warrants a large allocation. This is primarily because I see the company is facing substantial long-term risks related to competition and scalability, and the stock price has potentially no margin of safety. Therefore, my analyst rating for Crexendo stock is a Hold.