Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 29, 2024 2:42 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.4K Followers

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Selene Oh - Chief Communications Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Jennifer Johnson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Nicholls - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Adam Spector - Head of Global Distribution

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

William Katz - TD Cowen

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to Franklin Resources Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended December 31st, 2023. Hello, my name is Joanna and I will be your call operator today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and at this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Selene Oh, Chief Communications Officer and Head of Investor Relations for Franklin Resources. You may begin.

Selene Oh

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our quarterly results. Statements made on this conference call regarding Franklin Resources, Inc. which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described in more detail in Franklin's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Risk Factors and the MD&A section, of Franklin's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings.

Now I would like to turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.