DGRW ETF: Good ETF, But Wait On The Sidelines For Now

Thapana Onphalai

Good Screeners To Pick Out Quality

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW), a ~$11.8bn sized ETF, has been around for over a decade now, offering access to dividend-paying stocks that exhibit growth characteristics.

DGRW tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index, which, in turn, is a subset of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index. The focus here very much appears to be growth stocks that are not small-caps, as the latter requires that its stocks have a minimum market cap of at least $2bn. Within the remaining large-caps and mid-caps universe, DGRW is heavily tilted towards the former, which accounts for ~84% of the total 300 stocks that it currently covers.

The predilection towards large caps is understandable when you realize that DGRW's weighting mechanism is linked to each constituent's 1-year forward dividend outflow, as a function of the aggregate 1-year forward dividend of all the index constituents. Inevitably, companies that eventually end up topping these tables will have larger absolute revenue/earnings/cash flow profiles.

It may be argued if this is the most appropriate way to gauge quality, as higher absolute dividends could also be a corollary of a certain company hitting a plateau in terms of its growth opportunities, and thus choosing to distribute a larger component of its excess cash to shareholders, rather than reinvesting it back in the business or choosing to indulge in M&A.

Well, investors don’t have to overly fret over this, as before the final weighting mechanism takes place, these stocks are also gauged for the cadence of long-term earnings growth that they provide. Whilst it is not perfect, one can also be reasonably hopeful that DGRW picks out good quality stocks, as they take into consideration the ROE (Return on Equity) and the ROA (Return on Assets) track record of these companies over three years. We like that DGRW has supplemented the ROE barometer by also considering ROAs, as the former can often be skewed by a high leverage base and doesn't adequately reflect the risks involved with high gearing.

The Screeners Have Worked Well So Far

It’s no good having all these screeners if they can’t eventually conjure a portfolio that can beat the market and mitigate risk. Well, so far, investors can’t have too many complaints. DGRW has been around since the May 22, 2013, and from then until today, it has managed to outperform the S&P 500. However, also do consider that the outperformance hasn't been uniform and there have been periods where DGRW has lagged the index behemoth.

YCharts

Thus, to supplement the absolute performance analysis, one may also consider looking at how well DGRW has juggled its risk, in its attempt to deliver returns, both over the long-term duration (10 years), as well as the short-term (three years).

YCharts

Firstly, consider that DGRW has managed to put up a lower volatility profile over time. Given the tilt towards the “dividend-paying” growth stocks, one would expect this.

When you tie in the relatively lower volatility profile of DGRW, with a healthy track record of delivering excess returns over the risk-free rate, you get a much better Sharpe ratio track record than the markets, be it over three years or 10 years.

YCharts

DGRW has also done really well when faced with harmful volatility, particularly over the last three years, where the Sortino differentials have been quite wide.

YCharts

DGRW May Not Be A Good Buy Now; Here’s Why

We like DGRW’s screening policy, and the risk-adjusted return track record over different time frames has reiterated how effective this has been. However, there’s a time to buy into DGRW, and we don’t necessarily believe that time is now.

Firstly, consider that DGRW’s dominant sector exposure is towards tech stocks which account for 30% of the total holdings. The stocks may well have a sturdy growth runway (expected earnings growth of the tech sector is 16.4% in FY24, and 16.2% in FY25), but everything comes at a price, and at some point, one should also contemplate the valuation premium that investors will be prepared to shed out. As things stand the tech sector is priced at an exorbitant forward P.E of 28.5x, which translates to a +42% premium over its 10-year average.

Then after witnessing a +6% hike in dividends in 2023, US markets as a whole are still expected to grow their dividends, but the tech sector certainly won’t be amongst the top-4 sectors that are expected to grow their dividends. FY24’s dividend growth is poised to be led by energy, financials, healthcare, and real estate. DGRW’s exposure to the first two sectors is quite low with both sectors jointly accounting for 15%.

Now, if DGRW’s major constituents aren’t expected to be particularly generous with their distributions, one can’t really expect the same from the ETF as well. Note that already in recent periods, the dividend profile has been quite disappointing.

DGRW distributes its dividends every month, and over the last three years (from 2020 to 2023) this has only grown at a CAGR of 4%. Crucially, if you only look at the 1-year growth angle (2023 over 2022), the dividends have actually slumped by -6%. Besides January 2024’s most recent payout is only on par with what was seen last year.

All in all, do consider that at the current price levels, DGRW’s current yield is at its lowest point in five years, and is a good 35bps lower than its 5-year average.

YCharts

The chart below highlights how DGRW’s dividend growers are positioned relative to the broader markets. You ideally want to buy this ETF, when the current ratio is towards the bottom end of its long-term range, like it was in late 2022. As things stand, DGRW’s relative strength versus the S&P500 is already above the mid-point of its long-term range.

StockCharts

Finally, we’d also point to the unfavorable reward-to-risk equation on DGRW's standalone weekly chart. From May 2022, the ETF has been trending up in the shape of an ascending channel. Currently, a fresh long position wouldn't necessarily work well, as the price has just hit the upper boundary of the channel, and the overextended nature is also reiterated by the 14-period RSI indicator which has just hit overbought terrain.