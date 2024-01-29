Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canopy Growth: Further Implosion Is Now A Matter Of When Not If

Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • Canopy Growth has reduced its free cash burn to CAD$67 million per quarter for an implied cash runway of five quarters against its current short-term liquidity position.
  • Three institutional shareholders are looking to exit their positions, reducing their aggregate ownership from 13.4% to 2.5%.
  • A high debt burden and elevated cash burn will drive continued near-term dilution for shareholders.

Green Neon Cannabis For Sale Sign

JannHuizenga/iStock via Getty Images

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) did not spare any time after its recent 1-for-10 reverse stock split in December to sell more shares. The cannabis company entered into an upsized private placement with several unnamed institutional

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
ble373
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (1.22K)
Good read on Canopy Growth and stunning play on words.
Kudos sir, Kudos!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

