Fed Preview: On The Golden Path Toward Cuts

Douglas Rissing

Treasury rate volatility, as measured by the ICE BofA MOVE Index (MOVE), settled last week at fresh lows dating back to September 2023. That’s indicative of light action expected after Wednesday’s Fed interest rate decision. Indeed, the market widely expects no change to the Effective Fed Funds target rate, currently in the 5.25% to 5.5% range.

With money market yields resting upwards of 5.4% on an annualized percentage basis, plenty of cash remains on the sidelines just waiting, purportedly, to be deployed somewhere once the FOMC begins the easing cycle.

Treasury Rate Volatility Dips to Fresh 4-Month Lows

TradingView

As it stands, inflation trends have turned in Chair Powell’s and the rest of the Committee’s favor. Just last week, it was reported, once again, that the six-month annualized Core PCE rate was on the move lower. Now beneath the Fed’s 2% target, some economists assert that the FOMC might as well cut sooner rather than later given tame real-time inflation indicators.

Other, more hawkish, pundits claim that a single premature cut could reignite strong consumer price rises, a move that would have the hallmarks of 1970s-style inflation. Call it “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Core PCE Inflation Continues to Plunge, Now Under 2% on a 6-Month Annualized Basis

BofA Global Research

As for this Wednesday, I do not expect any curveballs by the Fed. Instead, it will be the committee’s carefully chosen words and Powell’s press conference that will draw the most eyes and ears across Wall Street trading desks. Bear in mind that we do not get an updated dot plot forecast from the FOMC, so there might not be much to glean this go around.

I was intrigued to see that the economic forecasting team at Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its outlook for five quarter-point eases in 2024. That projection is among the most dovish on the street. Goldman stuck with that call following last week’s strong Q4 GDP report and a generally sanguine set of December PCE inflation readings.

Goldman Sees Five Quarter-Point Rate Cuts in 2024

Goldman Sachs

Goldman’s forecast aligns with a Goldilocks economic outcome – the “immaculate disinflation,” as it were. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee describes the “golden path” to normalized inflation with still-healthy labor market conditions. I will be keeping my eye on the employment picture – November JOLTS data, January ADP private payrolls, and a look at Challenger Job Cuts all hit the tape this week before Friday’s monthly NFP report which comes out shortly after Punxsutawney Phil pokes his head out on Friday morning, searching for signs of an early spring.

Will growth continue to show itself over the coming days? Or is there an economic shadow lurking? This week will shed light on the situation across the macro front. But getting back to the Fed, while not as sexy as anticipating changes in the Fed Funds rate, the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet plays a critical role in liquidity ebbs and flows across markets.

Economists are curious about what the FOMC’s plans are regarding the possible tapering of its balance sheet reduction initiative. By allowing maturing securities to fall off the asset side of the ledger, the Fed effectively constricts the size of the reserves on its balance sheet. Reinvesting said proceeds would stem the restrictive flow.

The Fed's Balance Sheet is Shrinking

BofA Global Research

It will be a bit of a battle between the doves and hawks on the committee considering that there is roughly a 50/50 split among rate traders regarding the chance of a March cut. My guess is that the Fed will keep that ease on the table while inserting language that allows for data-dependent flexibility over the next six-plus weeks. Keep in mind that between now and the second FOMC meeting of 2024 we will get two more jobs reports and a pair of CPI prints, along with January PCE figures. The upshot: There’s a lot yet to unfold.

No Change in the Fed Rate Expected This Week

CME FedWatch Tool

The hawks, led by the Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, among others, may remain firm in keeping the prospect of rate hikes in Wednesday's statement. Back in December, the FOMC made it clear that inflation would have to be moving down sustainably towards its 2% objective. While we are there now, recent upticks in breakeven inflation rates and the inflation swaps market suggest a mid-year CPI and PCE rebound cannot be ruled out.

Dove - Hawk View: New Fed Voters in 2024

BofA Global Research

Heading into the meeting, I notice that oil prices are ticking higher once again. While that's a mild inflationary concern, the real driver right now is services-based inflation and trends in the jobs market. Both of those areas are unimpressive on the inflationary front while goods prices are in outright deflations.

Thus, I'm in the camp for a March cut, and I expect, barring an economic calamity between now and year-end, perhaps just one percentage point of easing is in the cards for 2024. That would drop money market rates to the low- to mid-4% range, still a very positive real rate of return and not enough for sticky cash assets to be reallocated into risky stocks.

Services Inflation Cooling, Core Goods Deflation

BofA Global Research

The Bottom Line

Markets are not pricing in volatility this week around the Fed meeting. Both the VIX and MOVE indexes are muted while there are virtually no inklings of a change in the policy rate. Still, amid a busy week of economic data and an onslaught of corporate earnings, Wednesday afternoon’s Fed statement and Powell press conference may offer critical clues concerning what lies ahead in March.