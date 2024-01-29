S&P 500 Earnings Weakness Spreads: Will The 'Spectacular Six' Save The Bull Market?

Bastian Weltjen/iStock via Getty Images

Early last week, I penned an article detailing surprising levels of Q4 earnings weakness in S&P 500 components. I titled the article "No One Is Talking About This" because the S&P 500 (SPY) continues to charge higher as if everyone has their earmuffs on – even while earnings and the underlying business cycle are turning. Seventy-five more S&P 500 companies reported earnings last week, confirming that the weakness wasn't just confined to bank stocks and a few odd healthcare and industrial names. Q4 2023 earnings are now estimated to have fallen about 1.4% year-over-year, a far cry from the Fed pivot and Chat GPT-driven earnings boom that analysts have called for. However, the S&P 500 is up about 22% over the last year. Falling earnings don't jibe with skyrocketing stock prices – it's a red flag that usually only happens in short-lived bubbles. Nearly all of the rally has occurred in the past three months, with stocks seemingly ignoring business fundamentals on the hopes that a Fed pivot will bail the market out.

Data by YCharts

Earnings Weakness Continues

Recent data from FactSet shows that earnings weakness continues to spread. Forward guidance is weak as well, with negative guidance outweighing positive guidance by about 1.5-1. Even Tesla (TSLA) failed to live up to expectations last week, prompting analysts to rename the "Magnificent Seven" into the "Spectacular Six." Jim Cramer dutifully kicked Tesla out of the Magnificent Seven last week after the company reported earnings that didn't meet the market's lofty expectations. From my perspective, Tesla has become everything its early fans hoped it would be. The problem, of course, is the valuation – enthusiastic investors bid the stock to levels that would be nearly impossible to justify from the future business. And the future is now.

Banks were blamed first for dragging down Q4 earnings, but the other 75 companies who reported last week didn't blow out earnings either. The estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is about 1.4% year-over-year, little changed from -1.8% last week. This is important–earnings were already supposed to be booming and they're actually decreasing. The market needs big tech to carry all the load and more on earnings.

Five of the Spectacular Six report this week, with Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) on Tuesday and Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) reporting on Thursday. Nvidia (NVDA) won't report for another month. And if this isn't enough for investors, the Fed meeting is on Wednesday, sandwiched between all the tech earnings.

The Magnificent Seven Becomes The Spectacular Six

The talking heads have kicked Tesla out of the "Magnificent Seven" and hot-money Tesla investors seem to be rotating their money into Nvidia. Historically, it's a warning sign for investors to all pile into a small group of mega-sized companies. Whether it was the South Sea Company in 1700s Great Britain, the railroads in 1800s America, the "tech" bubble of 1920s America, Japan in the 1980s, or 1990s dot-com stocks, "this time is different" tends to not justify crazy valuations. Investors crowned the "Four Horsemen of Tech" in the 1990s – with the can't-lose stocks of the day being Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO), Dell (DELL), and Microsoft (MSFT). Tesla getting kicked off the island here might be a warning that expectations are also too high for the rest of the megacaps. However, investors have brushed off the weakness from Tesla and are all-in on the Spectacular Six. Is this reasonable? Time will tell whether the ballooning valuations for the Six will be justified.

Here we can see the year-over-year numbers for the Spectacular Six, and the numbers for the other 494 S&P 500 companies. Earnings for the Six are expected to be up nearly 54%, whereas the rest of the market (and maybe the real economy at large, are down about 10.5% year-over-year).

S&P 500 Earnings Growth, 494 vs 6 (FactSet)

Is this a statistical quirk? Companies are spending huge money on AI, and Nvidia is a clear beneficiary of that spending. But if Chat GPT and similar bots are really rewiring the economy, we aren't seeing a lot of benefits yet for the rank-and-file companies actually spending money on it. So far, big tech is expected to report a profit turnaround, while the business cycle is playing out as normal for the rest of the economy. Nvidia gets all the press, but the FactSet data shows a bigger component of the earnings growth in 2023 was from Meta.

This is fascinating. Meta's decision to abandon its metaverse dreams unlocked billions in earnings that were being used to build a world that few wanted. If you're paying close attention to tech news though, you'll see that Meta is now buying billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips. What's the plan? Zuckerberg recently wrote on Instagram that he wants to buy 350,000 Nvidia AI chips and 600,000 chips overall (estimated cost for supplies alone – $10-20 billion). Is Meta trying to corner the market in AI chips? And after spending $36 billion on the Metaverse with little to show for it, is this project going to make money or is it mainly about denying competitors access to chips? Meta stock has been a roller coaster for good reason, and investors might be about to take another ride. I'm still hoping for the Zuckerberg/Musk cage fight to happen–I'd bet on Zuckerberg for that.

Should this weakness continue, or if big tech isn't as invincible as it appears and misses forward earnings estimates, the market could be in rough shape with valuations well out of line with historical norms based on this "new normal." After all, it was only last week that there were seven stocks in the club, and now there's only six.

Bottom Line

Earnings continue to come in below expectations, and investors will likely need a huge performance from big tech this week to sustain the rally. While a recession didn't come in 2023, neither did the 2023 earnings boom that bullish analysts had called for. Stocks are not likely to continue rallying without earnings following suit. Investor sentiment is max-bullish, but with big tech earnings and a Fed meeting on tap, assumptions of a 2024 earnings boom and Fed pivot are about to get seriously tested.