The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) operates as a retailer of clothing, footwear, and accessories in the United States. The company has a portfolio of private label brands in addition to other manufacturers' products - for example, Buckle sells under the BKE, Gimmicks, Buckle Black, and Willow & Root private label brands. The company also offers complimentary services, including the Buckle's private label credit card. The company's retail store count has stayed relatively flat and has risen from 441 in Q3/FY2022 to 443 in Q3/FY2023.

The stock has had a mixed performance. The stock mostly fell in the earliest years of the past decade but has since picked up momentum from strong financials in FY2021 and beyond. In addition, The Buckle pays out a dividend with a current yield of 3.81%. I believe that the sustainability of Buckle's significantly improved earnings is the most critical factor in the stock's investment case going forward.

A Strong Revenue Jump in FY2021

The Buckle's long-term revenues grew until FY2015, after which revenues saw a decrease to a lower sustainable level. The revenue trend was abruptly stopped by an incredible revenue growth of 43.6% in FY2021.

The sudden increase in revenues seems weird; comparable store sales increased by 43.8% in the year as told in the Q4/FY2021 earnings call. Buckle's active guests increased by 33% in the year, being the most significant factor in the growth in addition to a small increase in pricing. When asked about the increase in active guests' sustainability, the management answered with an expectation that a good part of the new customers will become long-term customers for the company.

I believe that the sustainability of the revenue jump is a critical factor in the stock's long-term performance. The stimulus checks related to the Covid pandemic could have well boosted the revenue level temporarily, but at this point, it seems quite safe to assume that the checks weren't the main contributor to the growth as revenues have held up quite well; The Buckle's notation of the increased active guests' sustainability seems to have held up quite well so far.

Revenues have started to fall in FY2023 so far, though, and with analysts' Q4 revenue consensus, the complete fiscal year's revenues are expected to fall by -6.2%. Comparable store revenues fell by -5.8% year-over-year in the five-week period ending on December 31, 2023; revenues haven't started to stabilize yet after three quarters of consecutive revenue decreases. While the current sales are likely pressured by weak consumer spending, as many other retailers have experienced, I suggest keeping a close eye on the sales trend in the following quarters.

Margins: a Byproduct of Revenues

Buckle's historically strong margins were further boosted in FY2021 as the sales grew rapidly. The EBIT margin is still highly elevated from 14.6% in FY2019 into a current trailing figure of 22.2%, but the margin is already down from 25.9% in FY2021, along with lower absolute sales and particularly a lower sales level in real terms.

Still, the EBIT margin is above Buckle's average of 19.2% from FY2010 to FY2019 along with a significantly higher revenue level compared to revenues prior to the pandemic. The overall sales level is the main driver of Buckle's margin changes - the higher EBIT margin's sustainability largely depends on the revenues' sustainability. The EBIT margin chart follows revenues quite well.

Priced for Reasonable Doubt

The stock trades at a forward P/E of 9.2 at the time of writing, below the stock's ten-year average of 11.2. I believe that the ratio is quite low, and prices in some doubt about the earnings' long-term sustainability, which I see as a reasonable baseline for valuation at the moment.

To estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I factor in a scenario where Buckle's sales step down slightly from the growth achieved in FY2021. I estimate revenues to fall by -3% in FY2024 and by -1% in FY2025, after which revenues stabilize at a slow perpetual growth of 1.5% nominally - Buckle's pre-pandemic growth performance doesn't shine confidence in the long term. For the margins, I estimate some deleverage with decreasing sales, as I estimate the EBIT margin to fall by four percentage points from 21.0% in FY2023 into 17.0% in FY2025 and forward. Buckle's investment requirements are quite low, making the company's cash flow conversion fairly good.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 9.45%, the DCF model estimates Buckle's fair value at $43.59, around 19% above the stock price at the time of writing. While the DCF model estimates some upside, I believe that the financial estimates have more room downwards than upwards, as sales could prove to fall more than I anticipated. The company's growth was poor already prior to the Covid pandemic, making high growth quite unlikely in my opinion.

The used weighted average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

The Buckle doesn't currently leverage any debt for financing purposes. I estimate the capital structure to stay similar with no debt added in the long term either; its strong cash reserve of $335.1 million also makes the need for debt very unlikely. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.14%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Buckle's beta at a figure of 1.09. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, crafting a cost of equity and WACC of 9.45%.

Takeaway

The Buckle had a terrific growth performance in FY2021, which seems to mostly have stuck around. Revenues grew by 43.6% in that fiscal year, raising Buckle's earnings level well beyond the long-term average. The higher comparable store sales level also raised the company's margins significantly with higher gross profit compared to fixed costs. Margins have historically been very healthy, and the company's interest-bearing debt-free balance sheet and strong cash reserve lower the risk level for investors.

Despite the fact that Buckle's stock is priced fairly cheaply with current earnings, the valuation seems fair in my opinion. Buckle's revenues have fallen for three consecutive quarters and seem to be falling in Q4/FY2023 as well, also having a negative effect on margins. While the investment case could potentially have an upside with further proof of sustained earnings, I believe that a certain degree of carefulness should be priced in. For the time being, I have a hold rating for the stock.