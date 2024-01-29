tuachanwatthana/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mueller Water (NYSE:MWA) is a high-quality water infrastructure company with strong moats. The company has invested heavily in modernizing its facilities, which has led to temporary manufacturing issues and lower margins. EBITDA Margins were 20% before the initiatives and are now 15%. As these operational issues are resolved, margins should return to their pre-investment levels of approximately 20%, if not higher. The departure of the CEO and the appointment of activist investors to the board suggest a renewed focus on shareholder value.

Business

Mueller Water plays a crucial role in ensuring that water reaches our homes in an efficient and uncontaminated manner. The company's products are integral components of the water distribution and measurement systems that span from treatment plants to our taps.

Water utilities are the company's primary customers, accounting for 60-65% of its revenue. These sales are characterized by stability and recurrence, as utilities rely on Mueller's products for critical repair and replacement purposes.

Mueller also serves the housing and gas utility sectors, with sales of 25-30% and 10%, respectively. Domestic markets account for 90% of the company's sales, with the remaining 10% generated in Canada.

The company stands to benefit from years of pent-up demand for water infrastructure upgrades, fueled by decades of neglected investment in this critical sector. Mueller's products contribute significantly to water conservation efforts, helping to reduce losses due to leaks and ensuring that precious water resources are used responsibly.

Competitive Advantages

Mueller Water holds a commanding position in the water infrastructure market, occupying the top or second spot in major product categories such as valves and hydrants. The company operates in stable oligopolies characterized by unchanging market shares.

High Switching Costs

Mueller's dominance is bolstered by its vast installed base of over 3 million fire hydrants and over 10 million iron gate valves, a testament to its 100-year legacy. This extensive network creates high switching costs for municipal customers, who prioritize reliability and safety over price considerations.

To streamline maintenance and minimize spare parts inventory, many municipalities adopt a limited number of approved brands. Once a municipality selects Mueller's products, it is highly likely to continue using them, as interim CEO Zakas summed up, "Municipalities tend to replace like with like."

Regulatory Hurdles and Economies of Scale

Entering the water infrastructure industry is further complicated by stringent safety regulations. Each product requires regulatory approval from the thousands of water utilities and wastewater treatment facilities across the US and Canada. This approval process can take up to five years, posing a barrier to entry.

Moreover, the low gross margins in the industry, typically hovering around 30%, make it unattractive for new entrants. To achieve profitability in this business, companies need to achieve significant economies of scale. Mueller, with its low-cost manufacturing strategy, has established a formidable presence, making it challenging for newcomers to compete.

Why Does This Opportunity Exist?

Mueller's true profitability is being hidden. Manufacturing woes are obscuring the company's true profitability, causing investors to undervalue its stock. Prior to embarking on major capital investments, Mueller's EBITDA margins stood at a healthy 20.4% in 2019. However, margins have since plummeted to a disappointing 15.9%, despite sales increasing from $1.0 billion to $1.3 billion.

The root of these manufacturing issues lies in their aging brass foundry. The foundry is crucial for converting raw metal, primarily brass, into castings and parts used in Mueller's final products. Any disruptions in this process reverberate throughout the company, leading to delays, increased costs, and a decline in profitability.

In 2019, Mueller embarked on a $150 million investment plan to address years of underinvestment in its facilities. The first two projects – a facilities consolidation and a capacity expansion - have been largely completed. However, the third project - a new brass foundry to replace the over century-old facility - has been slow to fully ramp up.

As demand soared in 2022, Mueller's old foundry was pushed to its limits. Aging equipment malfunctions led to production disruptions, causing the foundry to operate at less than half its capacity at one point. This resulted in underutilized labor and other fixed cost inefficiencies.

To compensate for these production shortfalls, Mueller turned to purchasing brass from third parties at a premium. This further eroded their already thin gross margins, along with the impact of their high-fixed cost operations, led to a disproportionate decline in overall profitability.

Mueller's new brass foundry was expected to alleviate these manufacturing woes. However, its startup has been delayed due to supply chain disruptions and labor availability challenges. As a result, the initial startup was pushed from 2022 to 2023, with the parts approval process extending into late 2024.

Activist Investors

Mueller’s operational struggles have not gone unnoticed. In late 2022, activist private equity firm Ancora acquired a stake in the company, gaining control of two out of ten board seats. This shift in power culminated in the CEO's dismissal in August 2023, marking a turning point for Mueller.

Still lacking a permanent CEO and with the recent appointment of an experienced mergers and acquisitions banker to the board, there is speculation that the company may be for sale if operational improvements remain elusive.

Catalyst

Once Mueller’s manufacturing issues are resolved, they are well-positioned to regain their former profitability and attract a higher valuation.

To clarify, the company's manufacturing issues are not structural but rather temporary challenges related to its growth trajectory. Once the new foundry is fully operational, it will significantly enhance profitability by eliminating the need for outsourced brass, reducing overtime hours, and allowing for the closure of the old, less efficient facility.

The new brass foundry began initial production in early 2023, but as anticipated, it will take some time to reach full capacity. This phased approach is necessary for quality assurance, as each part produced undergoes rigorous testing and approval procedures. Initially, the focus is on producing the highest-volume brass components to maximize efficiency and cost savings.

Encouragingly, the company demonstrated progress in their most recent quarter, achieving a significant expansion of gross margins by over 540 basis points to 31.4%. And they accomplished this despite headwinds from lower volumes due to broad weakness in their end markets.

The new foundry is expected to reach full capacity by the end of fiscal 2024, upon which the company can shut down its old foundry. This will eliminate the redundant costs associated with operating two foundries concurrently. Management anticipates returning to pre-investment levels in 2025.

Valuation

personal estimates

Mueller Water's current valuation appears undervalued, trading at only 12x its 2023 fiscal year EBITDA. Given the company's position in the stable and growing water infrastructure industry, a higher valuation seems warranted.

Assuming Mueller Water can return to its pre-investment margins of 20.4% and maintain its current revenue level of $1.3 billion, it would generate approximately $265 million in EBITDA. At a slightly higher valuation multiple of 13x, this would translate to a stock price of $20, representing a significant upside potential from the current price of ~$14.

These conservative assumptions are based on the expectation of no revenue growth and a return to pre-investment profit margins. However, there is significant potential for upside as Mueller Water is likely to experience revenue growth and margin expansion in the future. Additionally, the company's nearest publicly traded peer, Xylem, trades at 20x EBITDA, further reinforcing the potential for a higher valuation for Mueller Water.

personal estimates

With the majority of its capital expenditures behind it, the company is poised for a significant increase in free cash flow. Capex is expected to decline from 7% of revenue to 4% over the next few years. This will lead to cumulative free cash flow over the next decade that is equal to 84% of the company's current market capitalization. This excess cash flow will be used for share buybacks and dividends, theoretically allowing the company to repurchase up to 84% of its shares outstanding over the next decade based on the current valuation. My estimates here include revenue growth of 4.4% and margins ultimately reaching 25%.

Infrastructure Optionality

In November 2021, the United States Congress passed a historic $1 trillion infrastructure bill, allocating $55 billion specifically for improving clean drinking water infrastructure. While the bill's passage marked a significant milestone, its implementation has been slower than anticipated due to bureaucratic processes. However, recent developments indicate that the funding is finally starting to flow, and a substantial acceleration is expected by the end of 2024. This favorable backdrop of increased funding is poised to fuel Mueller's growth and expansion in the coming years.

“Poised to benefit from the increased federal infrastructure funding beyond fiscal 2024” says CEO Zakas on their most recent earnings call.

Risks

Mueller's reliance on the cyclical housing industry exposes its revenue to fluctuations in interest rates. Housing, currently facing a downturn, could be further prolonged if mortgage rates remain elevated.

Volatility in raw material costs, particularly brass and steel, could erode margins. In periods of volatile commodity prices, Mueller may not be able to pass on higher material costs to customers, as seen during the Trump tariffs of 2018 and the recent inflation surge. However, this is a temporary phenomenon until pricing can fully adjust to costs.

Customer concentration poses a significant risk. Two major distributors account for a third of Mueller's sales. With approximately 50,000 utility customers spread across the nation, Mueller relies heavily on its distributors' extensive reach to connect with them.

Conclusion

Mueller Water, a well-established water infrastructure company with competitive advantages, is undervalued due to transitory operational headwinds. The company has demonstrated promising signs of recovery and is set to reclaim its pre-investment profitability. As margins normalize and capital expenditures diminish, Mueller is poised to generate substantial free cash flow, which should fuel a valuation reassessment. The company's attractiveness is further enhanced by activist engagement on the board and the impending flow of federal infrastructure funding, creating a compelling scenario for significant upside potential.