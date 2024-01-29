arthon meekodong

Large-cap growth has been one of the leading sectors over the last year and the growth/value ratio as shown by the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) / iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) has finally broken to new all-time highs in January after topping in September 2020.

However, small-cap growth remains subdued and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) has lagged considerably in recent years. Historically, IWF and IWO have been strongly correlated so is there a catch-up play?

This article will investigate the possible reasons for IWO's underperformance and whether it is likely to catch up with IWF in 2024.

The Underperformer

Both IWO and IWF are passively managed funds that have been around since 2000. It is interesting to see just how much IWO used to outperform.

Data by YCharts

The outperformance narrowed since the GFC and the 2009 bottom, but was still present to around 2019.

Data by YCharts

But since 2019, IWF has returned nearly 3x as much as IWO.

Data by YCharts

Since inception in 2000 to 2016 the two ETFs have been very highly correlated but this has gradually diverged and over the last year look like very distant cousins with a rolling 100-day correlation of only just over 0.6 as shown by Portfolio Visualizer.

IWO / IWF Correlation (Portfolio Visualizer)

So, what changed?

Mega-Caps Dominate

Obviously, a lot has changed in the macro backdrop over the years, especially since 2020, but what used to be good for IWF used to be good for IWO and vice versa. This is no longer the case. I think it relates to mega-cap growth in the likes of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and their inclusion in IWF has distorted its performance. Not only have these stocks made huge gains, they have become a larger and larger part of IWF's portfolio.

Back in 2012, IWF's top holdings looked like this: Apple 7.7%, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 4.3%, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 3.4%, Microsoft 3.2% and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 2.2%. The top 5 made up 20.8% of its portfolio. Six years later, the semi-annual report from September 2018 reveals IWF's largest holdings got even larger with Apple at 7.9%, followed by Microsoft and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) at 5.9%. Compare that to the top 10 holdings today.

IWF Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

More than 40% of the fund is concentrated in 5 companies which have performed spectacularly well in the last 8 years. The effect of this has been compounded by Apple, which has been IWF's largest holding since at least 2012. It only started to outperform significantly from 2016 onwards and traded around the $25 level from 2012-2016. It now trades just shy of $199.

IWO's top holdings are much less concentrated than IWF's. The entire top 10 only constitutes 7.36% of the total portfolio.

IWO Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Mega-cap outperformance is not just a feature of IWF vs. IWO. The S&P500 is trading at new all-time highs in January while the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is still in a bear market. This has never happened before. There is a similar situation in the AI space where many of the smaller companies are struggling while NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) grows exponentially. This is not a good time for small-cap stocks.

The Case for IWO

A positive environment for a company with a market cap of $3T like Apple is not necessarily a good environment for a small-cap company. Here's a sobering fact: 4Q23 EPS expectations for the "Magnificent 7" stocks have been revised +4% higher. The remaining 493 stocks in the S&P500 have had EPS expectations revised -15% lower. For even smaller companies such as those in IWO, the situation is likely much worse.

That said, a change in the macro environment in 2024 could change the situation. Lower rates should help smaller companies in need of debt and as this is much more important to them rather than cash-rich companies like Apple, they could start to outperform. This idea has been front-run to a degree as IWO rallied nearly 26% from the October bottom to the December high while IWF gained only 18%.

Dovish bets on Fed rate cuts were at their highest at the end of December but have been pared back slightly. Even still, 2024 will almost certainly bring some cuts and IWO could finally catch up with IWF.

That said, I think the correlation between IWF and IWO is broken for good and any catch-up will not put these two funds back in sync; IWF has changed too much for it to move to the same drivers as IWO.

Conclusions

Ten years ago, IWF and IWO were very highly correlated and if one fund was lagging, I would probably look for the other to catch up. This is no longer the case and IWF's concentration in mega-cap companies means it has different drivers to IWO.

That's not to say IWO can't perform well in 2024. Lower rates should help small-cap companies which need to borrow to grow and survive. IWO put in some rare outperformance in Q4 2023 and this bodes well for when rate cuts likely finally arrive later this year.