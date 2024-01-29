Colin Temple

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN:CA) owns a variety of mixed-used (mostly retail) real estate properties that are located in faster-growing markets in Canada. With 192 properties, the company's properties are mostly grocery-anchored, meaning they often have a major grocery store as an anchor tenant, which makes it attractive to both retailers and consumers. RioCan has a high occupancy ratio of 97.5% and its properties include shopping centers, residential complexes, and office spaces, which makes it a well-diversified REIT with over 33.5 million square feet of net leasable space.

RioCan REIT Overview (Investor Presentation)

As a REIT, RioCan is required to pay the majority of its AFFO to shareholders via distributions, which makes it an appealing investment for income-focused investors. In my view, trading at a discount to the current NAV, I believe investors can get diversified exposure to quality real estate assets while getting a 5.9% yield that's protected by a margin of safety in its valuation. As I'll explain in this article, despite the potential for an economic downturn in the real estate sector, I think RioCan is one of the best names in the Canadian REIT space today.

Investment Thesis

One of the reasons why I like RioCan is because it has a high-quality retail real estate portfolio with a focus on urban centers. The term 'urban centers' is key here. When we consider that Canada is a place many immigrants choose to move to (over 1 million last year making Canada the fastest-growing country in the G7 by population), most chose to move to major cities to settle. According to data from Statistics Canada, nearly three-quarters of Canadians (73.7%) live in a major urban center in Canada and that figure is growing year by year. So it would seem that even with real estate prices increasing faster in urban city centers, people still choose to make these areas their homes.

Particularly in Toronto and Vancouver, demand is outpacing supply as there just aren't enough homes. To restore housing affordability and achieve an equilibrium in supply/demand, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) maintains that at least 3.5 million additional housing units need to be built by 2030. With supply catching up with demand, this puts upward pressure on real estate values and has been one of the reasons why they've been more resilient.

RioCan Properties in Toronto (Investor Presentation)

Moreover, despite a general need for new housing units to come onto the market, developers are reluctant to build given unfavorable and slow application and approval processes, higher interest rates, lack of available land, and higher construction costs (raw material prices and labor have increased). This makes existing properties all the more valuable and pushes their prices up. It's also another reason why rent is growing twice as fast as home ownership, narrowing the gap between the 10 million households that own their home versus the 5 million that rent. For the residential side of RioCan's portfolio, this all bodes very well for the REIT.

Another reason I like RioCan is that it's got a good balance sheet with rents that are supporting a growing distribution to unitholders. As you can see from the charts below, RioCan has consistently had high retention ratios over the years in the mid-80s to low 90s. With more than 50% of properties being grocery-anchored tenants, the tenant profile looks to be pretty strong. Some of their rents are also inflation-indexed to CPI, meaning that as inflation increases, so do the rents. So an investor in RioCan not only benefits as the values of the underlying real estate increasing, but also as the NOI of the individual properties grow over time as well.

Improving Ratios and Spreads (Investor Presentation)

RioCan has some pretty major companies in the retail space as its tenants; tenants who have staying power and are usually there for the long-term. This includes companies like Loblaw Companies Limited (L:CA), Dollarama Inc. (DOL:CA), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.A:CA).

In the case of Dollarama for example, the company expects to be able to open 60-70 new stores this year and already announced 55 new stores up to Q3 for the 2023 year. In my view, not only are these companies like Dollarama very well-established with good brand loyalty, but many of them are increasing their store count across Canada, which RioCan is poised to benefit from as a preferred partner and landlord.

We can already see some of this playing out so far this year. For example, on the earnings call from November, management discussed a development spend of about $400 to $450 million for the 2023 year. And while that's expected to be a bit lower in 2024, this highlights the focus RioCan has on steadily growing its portfolio of assets and property base over time.

In the company's most recent results, RioCan reported a very strong quarter with FFO of $135.4 million for the quarter and $398.4 million year to date, which were up 0.44% and 0.35% from their comparable periods last year, so there wasn't really a major change in the operating profile. At present, the company does seem to be performing very well with record occupancy this quarter and an increase in leasing spread to 21%.

In the quarters to come, I wouldn't expect much growth here but continued consistent operational performance can be expected in my view. I believe this to be the case as we continue to see small improvements in both retail committed occupancy and leasing spreads. Going forward, RioCan does have some new projects on the horizon to deliver over 600,000 square feet of new product for the year which is expected to add an additional $25 million to NOI. So while the majority of cash flows from properties do get paid out as distributions, we can also expect more project growth on the horizon in Q4 and into 2024.

In addition to its low payout ratio of 61% of FFO relative to peers around the mid-70% range, RioCan has the potential to raise its dividend. At present, shares currently yield 5.9%. After cutting its dividend by 33% in 2021 (bringing the AFFO payout ratio to 67%), the company has done two 6% increases each year since (one in February 2022 and another in January 2024) and so I wouldn't be surprised to see the monthly distribution increase with next quarter's results set to be announced on February 13th.

Low Payout Ratio Relative to Peers (Investor Presentation)

On the balance sheet front, RioCan looks to be in a very good position. As a REIT, RioCan uses leverage to finance the real estate assets and properties that it owns but its rates look favorable. At quarter-end, the company had a total debt of $7.3 billion at a weighted average term to maturity of 3.37 years and a weighted average effective interest rate of 3.72%. Overall, with its credit ratings being investment grade at BBB, the company looks to be in good financial health. It has an interest coverage ratio of 2.98x and a debt service coverage ratio of 2.48x, so RioCan looks like it's in a good position to finance its current debt load.

When looking at the valuation of RioCan's stock, RioCan trades at a small discount to the peer group at a P/AFFO of 12.2x compared to the average of 13.0x. While the yield is about 0.2% lower, it pays out less than the other REITs with a payout on the full year 2023 expected AFFO of about 72%. It also has the second-largest discount to NAV in the group with a P/NAV of 76%. Considering that its P/AFFO multiple is at a small discount to peers despite a high quality portfolio, the valuation of RioCan doesn't look expensive. In addition, while I don't think it will close completely, the 24% discount to NAV provides a margin of safety. At about 85% of NAV, which would be about $20.60, this would represent a decent fair value on the stock. So on the NAV discount closing alone, I think you can get about 13% upside in addition to the 6% yield.

Author, based on TD Estimates

It seems analysts are also bullish on the stock too. Based on the 6 sell side analysts covering RioCan's stock, there are 5 buy ratings and just 1 hold rating. The average target price is $21.23, with a high estimate of $22.98 and a low estimate of $18.48. From the current price to the average target price one year out, this implies a potential upside of 15.3%, not including the dividend which is currently yielding 5.9%. With a total return potential of 21.2%, it would seem that analysts are optimistic about the near-term outlook for Riocan's share price.

In terms of the risks to RioCan's stock, there are a few that investors would want to consider. Firstly, given the interest rate sensitivity of RioCan, one should factor in the interest rate the REIT pays on their debt as well as the maturity profile of the loans. As you can see from the graph below, the maturities are spread out pretty evenly over time with no major spike in the graph, so RioCan should be able to refinance in a slow and systematic way. While the interest rate may go up in the near future (it will be harder to lock in 3.7% rates going forward), the company does have an investment grade rating on its debt and uses less debt than its peers in the cap structure.

Investor Presentation Debt Maturity Profile (Investor Presentation)

The second risk would be the health of the retail environment. During the pandemic, some retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), and Banana Republic shut down stores as a result of a more challenging retail environment. When we look at the tenant profile of RioCan below, we can observe that no single tenant makes up more than 5% of total gross rent and the average lease is 6.8 years for the top 30 tenants. So overall, I'd say the risk is fairly minimal as the risk is spread out and diversified amongst several tenants.

Tenant Profile (Company Filing)

Conclusion

RioCan stands out as a compelling investment REIT space with a diversified portfolio of retail real estate, a focus on high-demand urban centers, and a tenant base who have staying power, with many of them being grocery-anchored tenants. In my view, the company's commitment to maintaining a high occupancy ratio, low leverage on its balance sheet, and a relatively low payout ratio compared to its peers right now positions it well for potential dividend increases in the near future. Despite the potential risks associated with interest rate sensitivity and the broader retail environment, I believe RioCan's approach to debt management and tenant diversification mitigates these concerns. Furthermore, with a 5.9% yield trading at a discount to peer valuations as well as a 24% discount to NAV, investors are getting a great income stock they can hold onto for dividends while feeling comfortable that they are buying great assets with a margin of safety. Given this, I believe RioCan is a great investment opportunity for income-oriented investors who are looking for steady dividends. As such, I rate the shares as a 'buy'.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.