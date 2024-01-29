izusek

When we last covered Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) we hold-rated it, but noted stabilization in operations. We saw rates stabilizing as a benefit for the company. The yield curve has been un-inverting, making mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, operations more stable. The transition can cause pain, but a normal yield curve supports operations. In our experience, mREITs can handle a normal yield curve which much less need to engage in complicated hedging and swap techniques.

Now, one thing we have noted is that with high rates, prepayment risk has declined as refinancing volume is much lower in the mortgage space given new mortgages are at much higher rates than average. Spreads have been volatile, and we have seen pressure on book values for the sector. With that said, Two Harbors just reported Q4 earnings and the stabilization continues.

With rates easing, we have also seen income names, including many mREITs, catch a bid. Make no mistake, 2023 was challenging, and it followed a 2022 which was one of the most challenging years for this sector in decades, and just a few years removed from the onslaught the sector took during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suffice it to say this has been a sector for those with nerves of steel.

Overall, in Two Harbors' Q4, we saw lower rates on average, and continued uninversion of the yield curve. We also had the acquisition of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC to consider, and management has forecast this acquisition can add $25-30 million to earnings in 2024.

In terms of income, comprehensive income came in at a gain, flipping from a loss in Q3. Q3 losses were $56.8 million or $0.61 per share, but in Q4 we saw comprehensive income of $38.9 million, or $0.40 per share. What about leverage? It came down significantly. Total debt-to-equity narrowed from 5.2X in Q3 to 4.5X in Q4. This is on par with the 4.4X to start 2023. However, net interest income was a loss of $45.6 million, slightly less than the $49.5 million in Q3, as interest expense outpaces interest income. However, servicing income far outpaces servicing costs, and servicing income was $166.5 million. What investors buy TWO stock for is the dividend, but even after the cuts to the payout, we have to check in on coverage.

Two Harbors' Dividend coverage

Many mREITs now report earnings available for distribution as a gauge for the dividend being covered. Well, earnings available for distribution were a loss of $0.11 per share. However, income excluding market driven changes in value or so called "IXM" was $0.39 per share. It makes it difficult to gauge whether the earnings power covers the dividend. The fact is, this metric does not capture hedging derivatives and weighted yield to maturity at purchase. Of course, some of this may have come from the fact that the company raised $98 million from an equity offering.

Book value down

The spreads have been so volatile, and the company managed this volatility by actively managing the port and increasing its allocation to MSR. That said, in Q4, the annualized yield were seemingly below the total financing costs, which were 5.62% annualized, meaning the spread was costing the company, and is why net interest income was so negative. This comes following spreads that were near zero the last few quarters. Here in Q4, book value was reported at $15.21 compared to $15.36 at the end of the third quarter. We still forecast ongoing stabilization in book value in 2024 because rates should be less volatile, even if there are gradual cuts. Shares are currently at a $13.65 or 10% discount to book. At this point, the sizable discount is gone.

Final thoughts

The accounting is getting more and more cloudy with these companies. Essentially, the spreads are just not there right now, with interest expense far outpacing interest income. This is where the MSR and servicing income came into play. Earnings for distribution were negative, and the additionally adjusted earnings excluding market driven change in value was below the dividend payment. Tough to say "it is covered" with these results, and the company issued equity to raise cash. The acquisition is a positive catalyst, and book value is stabilizing. But with the many choices for income out there, this is a less than easy choice.

However, we do believe Two Harbors Investment Corp. management has easier operating conditions ahead in 2024 as the volatility in rates subsides. We continue to rate it neutral, but keep an eye on the accounting and dividend. If one is to play Two Harbors, do consider buying the preferred shares. It is a much better way to play it than the commons.