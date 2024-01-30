Laurence Dutton

Executive Summary

I bought the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) for my Quality High Yield Portfolio about 1.5 years ago. It's been a pleasure to own.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Overview

BXSL is a BDC offering an excellent opportunity for retail investors to participate in the private lending market. I always like to have around 20% of my holdings dedicated to quality high yield income names. Currently, I have 11 positions in the portfolio, of which BXSL is a cornerstone holding.

Presently, the portfolio yields 11.8% and is up 8.5% providing a 20% total return (This is my target performance). I always layer into my positions over time to reduce risk. I found during my 30 years in the market this is an ideal way to build positions safely and securely reducing the risk of capital losses.

I've recently added an additional tranche to the BXSL position based on the outstanding performance to date and the latest earnings details. You can view BXSL's full earnings presentation here. Below I have culled the individual slides I feel are most important and reflect the substantial safe and dependable income buying opportunity at hand. I will provide some color commentary regarding each slide as well. Let's get started!

Co-Chief Executive Officers of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund recent statement

Brad Marshall and Jonathan Bock, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stated regarding the latest earnings:

“BXSL reported another quarter of strong results, including solid credit performance, growth in net asset value and attractive investment income, which benefited from sustained higher rates on a 98.8% floating rate investment portfolio. BXSL’s fundamentals are supported by its predominantly first lien portfolio invested in larger scale businesses in historically low-default rate sectors, with a minimal non-accrual rate of less than 0.1% as of quarter end. With BXSL’s low-cost structure, modest leverage, and focus on credit quality, we are confident we can continue delivering shareholder value.”

I have had a long-term affinity for Blackstone in general. Over the years, I've discovered a great method for locking in solid and secure income flows is to delegate some of the investment decision making to the experts. Blackstone has an excellent track record. What's more, I see BXSL as an optimal way to gain a vast level of diversification and value in one fell swoop. Let's take a closer look at BXSL's portfolio to gain a better perspective, shall we.

BXSL Portfolio Characteristics

BXSL management has done a great job of building a solid portfolio with many positive attributes that contribute to the income's reliability and conservative nature.

Positive Attributes

98.4% of the portfolio investments are in the form of first lien senior secured debt. I always like to own the top of the capital stack when possible.

An average loan-to-value ratio of 46.9% is abundantly conservative. This gives the BDC a lot of room regarding any potential valuation fluctuations.

The portfolio is spread across 188 individual companies. This provides an ample level of diversification.

As you can see, the portfolio is highly conservative in several respects. The one potential drawback in the levels of floating rates 98.8%. Although, I don't see a huge amount of risk based on the current macro environment and the maturity schedule. I do not think the Fed is going to cut six times this year as the market predicts. Now let's take a deeper dive into the actual holdings.

BXSL Portfolio Construction

Once again, the portfolio offers an additional level of safety and dependability to the dividend payout. The portfolio is exceedingly diversified by sector type and size of investment. No one issuer accounts for more than 4%. Now let's dig down deeper into the actual fundamentals of the holdings.

BXSL Portfolio Company Fundamentals

When comparing BXSL's investments to the private credit market at large, BXSL takes the cake. BXSL's invests in companies with twice the scale and growth rates. What's more, the individual companies are 20% more profitable on average. I like the attention to detail and the way BXSL management drills down to the basics. Details make the difference, I always say. Now let's dig into the dividend details, the reason for owning the security.

Seeking Alpha Dividend Summary

BXSL currently pays out $3.08 on an annual basis quarterly at $0.77 for a 10.76% forward dividend yield. BXSL just recently raised the dividend payout as well. The Seeking Alpha Quant Team rates BXSL's dividend yield an A+.

BXSL Seeking Alpha dividend yield grade - A+

BXSL's current yield is vastly higher than the sector median and five-year average. Now let's take a closer look at the current coverage ratio for the dividend. The coverage ratio is of upmost importance when assessing the quality and durability of the payout.

BXSL dividend coverage history

The current dividend coverage ratio is highly adequate at 123%. BXSL brought in $0.95 in net investment income in the past quarter. This more than covered the $0.77 dividend payout. In fact, BXSL has grown the dividend payout substantially over the past year from $0.53 per quarter in 2022. The importance on the coverage ratio is enormous. If BXSL doesn't make enough profits to cover the dividend, that eats into the Net Asset Value. As you can see by the chart below, BXSL has increased its NAV over the past quarter.

BXSL Net Asset Value Bridge

BXSL increased in NAV over the past quarter to $26.54. BXSL is traded for a slight premium to its NAV currently. The premium is approximately 7%. Nonetheless, I see the premium as well justified. Now let me wrap this piece up.

The Wrap Up

BXSL just reported a great quarter and upped the dividend. As Josh Peters famously said, "The safest dividend is one that has just been raised." I agree. What's more, it's counterintuitive, but BDC's like BXSL actually do better in times such as these. This is a time when mid-market companies often need additional funding to make ends meet and the big money center banks are unwilling to take the risk.

BXSL is able to secure much better deals under these conditions. Brad Marshall, the CEO of BXSL, is great as well. This company is a subsidiary of Blackstone (BX), which is known for their highly meticulous and exacting standards.

With the company trading at a slight premium to its net asset value and having just raised the dividend, I see this as an excellent time to lock in the 11% yield with the potential for some upside to boot. Thanks for your time and consideration! Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours!