ArriVent Wows Investors With Promising China-Developed Lung Cancer Treatment

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
Summary

  • ArriVent raised $150 million in an upsized IPO, marking one of the strongest performances for a China-linked IPO in New York over the last two years.
  • The company has licensed global rights, excluding Greater China, to furmonertinib, a highly targeted drug used to treat non-small-cell lung cancer.
  • In addition to furmonertinib, the company also has another cancer drug in its pipeline that it is co-developing with Aarvik, though that one is at a far earlier stage in its development.
  • In terms of valuation, ArriVent should probably be ultimately valued at similar levels to Allist, which currently trades at a strong P/S multiple of 5 and an equally strong P/E ratio of 38.

Medical Illustration showing lung cancer or bronchial carcinoma. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The drug startup’s shares rose 11% on their first trading day, after it raised $150 million in an upsized IPO underwritten by three major investment banks

Key Takeaways:

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
