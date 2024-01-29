Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Little Book Of Value Investing: How To Invest $1 Million For Retirement

Jan. 29, 2024 7:10 PM ETBRK.A, BRK.B, BRK:CA, SPY, DIA1 Comment
Summary

  • This Retirement strategy uses a rolling amortization of a $250,000 cash equivalent account over 5-year periods.
  • The portfolio is based on a $1 million nest egg with 25% cash equivalents and 75% equities.
  • I analyze this strategy against the worst time periods in recent memory, back testing the strategy starting in the year 2000 on rolling 5-year periods.
  • This is a similar portfolio strategy to what Christopher Browne of Tweedy Browne recommended to his high net worth retiree clients.
  • The portfolio is intended to generate $50,000 per annum in retirement income to supplement social security while also growing your nest egg over time.

Great times with great friends

SolStock

The Little Book Of Value Investing

One of the best books in the "Little Book" value investing franchise is Christopher Browne's The Little Book of Value Investing. It is one of the few in the little book series

I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Comments (1)

g
glinsight
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Comments (2.82K)
Very interesting approach. I do something similar, holding about 4 – 5 years’ cash equivalents (a mix of MMs and 1-year CDs, which is less than 25% of the total) in a mostly ETF portfolio. I do hold some individual stocks, and unlike this model, I also hold some bond funds. I’m just now finishing my first 5-year period. My portfolio is up nearly 35%, but we’ll see how it goes in the future. One difference is, I sell stocks occasionally, a/o pull out dividends, in good years, only living on my cash reserves in down years, i.e., 2022. This spreads the tax burden out more or less evenly.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

