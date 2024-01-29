Sinenkiy/iStock via Getty Images

Despite seesaw price movements in 2023, the restaurant chain owner Fat Brands (NASDAQ:FAT), is still wound up 22% higher by the end of the year. 2024 has started on an even better note, with a year-to-date [YTD] price rise equivalent to that seen for the full year 2023 (see chart below).

What’s driving the price rise

There are plenty of reasons that make the stock attractive, like the company's fast expansion, improving profits and big dividends.

Impressive revenue increase

The company’s rapid acquisition-led expansion has shown up in exceptional revenue growth. FAT has seen a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 123.5% over the past five years and in line with this, its share price has also risen at a CAGR of ~28% over the same time.

Positive Q4 2023 revenue expectations

While its trailing twelve months [TTM] revenue growth has slowed down to a crawl at 1.5%, this is essentially due to a strong base effect as its big acquisitions in 2021 (discussed later). The company saw a 242.5% revenue jump in 2022 as a result. However, in the final quarter of the year (Q4 2023), the results for which are due next month, revenue growth is expected to rise again by a robust 44.9%, pulling up annual growth to 16%.

Operating profits turn around

After falling into a loss in 2022, the company’s operating income has also seen a turnaround, with a consistent positive figure for the first three quarters of 2023. It has already more than made up for the loss last year, and if the trend continues, it will show the biggest ever operating profit in 2023. Already, the TTM operating profit of USD 6.9 million is at the highest ever.

High dividend yield

Next, with a trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield is at 7.6%, the passive income from the company is not just lucrative as it is, the yield is significantly higher than the consumer discretionary sector’s median yield of 2.2% is even more so. It has even grown its dividends for the past couple of years (see table below).

Growth comes at a high price

However, there’s a very high price for the expansion and the returns on the stock ranging from losses to high debt levels.

Net losses to sustain

The most obvious of which is its losses. The company has been loss-making since 2018 and the extent of losses has only been expanding, increasing by 4x year-on-year (YoY) in 2022. That the losses have risen by just 1% on the TTM basis and the loss per share is expected to decline to USD 5.2 for the full year 2023 (2022: loss of USD 7.7) are silver linings. But at first glance, this trend is perplexing considering that it's in contrast with the improving operating performance. However, there's a very good reason for it.

Interest expenses explode

The company's interest expenses have ballooned in recent years. For the full year 2022, the interest expense grew by a huge 226% on rising interest rates and some increase in debt levels. As interest rates start declining there would hopefully be a softening in the company’s expense from the head, but how much remains to be seen going by the company's big debt levels.

Mounting debt

Fat Brands' net debt rose by 10x in 2021 as the company went on a massive expansion drive, and grew by another 15.5% in 2022. The biggest of these acquisitions, for which the company paid over USD 870 million (see table below), was the quick service restaurant chain Global Franchise Group for USD 300 million, polished dining chain Twin Peaks, which is now slated for an IPO as well and the Italian chain Fazoli’s. As the table below shows, these would indeed add to the company's profits, but clearly, they come at a high price.

Shaky balance sheet

The mounting in debts could be justifiable if its balance sheet were strong enough. It’s not. FAT Brands has an unsustainable debt-to-assets ratio of 1.1x as of the latest report. Moreover, its liquidity is on shaky grounds as well, with the current ratio also stretched at 1.6x.

High market multiples

With the company in losses and possessing huge debts, the relevant market multiples are EV/EBITDA and EV/ EBIT, which as would be expected, are exceptionally high (see table below) compared to the consumer discretionary sector.

The forward ratios do look significantly improved from the TTM ones, but even then they are higher than those for the sector. Moreover, the TTM EV/EBIT is higher than even the stock’s five-year average.

Market Multiples, Note: Col.2 - FAT's ratios, Col.3 - Consumer Discretionary sector's ratios, Col.4 - FAT's 5y average (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Legal trouble

The company has also had a plethora of legal troubles. Last year, the company’s then CEO, Andy Wiederhorn stepped down after accusations that include wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. He and his family still own 46% of FAT Brands, though, through their company Fog Cutter Capital. This ownership has also created shareholder discontent, adding to the company's troubles. They have litigated against the company essentially alleging mismanagement, with the cases due for trial next month.

The company’s solution

In response, the company changed its leadership and is now run by two co-CEOS, Ken Kuick and Rob Rosen, who are also the CFO and Head of Capital Markets respectively.

Also, as noted above, the acquisitions have added substantially to the company’s adjusted EBITDA, which grew by 4.5x year-on-year (YoY) in 2022, which can over time reduce the debt ratios. Further, the sale of a brand or two in 2024 and 2025 is planned, as per news reports.

What next?

Selling some brands could be a straightforward way to achieve sustainable debt levels in a short time frame. But there are still hard questions to answer.

Its dividends, which have puzzlingly grown in the past year despite growing losses only make the company's financial position more unsustainable. In fact, this is one reason for shareholder discontent as Fog Cutter Capital owns a big share of the company. The February trial might just result in an impact on the stock.

There’s something to be said for the company’s bold expansion moves though, and the stock has been richly rewarded for them. With growth set to improve in Q4 2023, there could be some continued momentum for the stock. FAT Brands's improving operating income also goes in its favour.

But the positives don’t make up for the risks associated with the stock, with an unsustainable balance sheet. Also, we don't know when the asset sale will happen to reduce debt and what the results of the trial will be. I’m going with a Sell rating. Things might just stabilise for the company if it makes the right moves, but it's not worth the risk right now.