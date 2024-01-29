deepblue4you

These days, it seems that the stock market has very little patience for turnaround stories. Investors latch onto the latest growth stories and pay very little attention to companies that are struggling with business transitions.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) falls squarely into this bucket. Dealing with softer post-pandemic demand for used cars, plus managing its rushed entry into the wholesale business, revenue and profit growth has stalled. Still - there is hope, as the stock is up more than 30% over the past year, reflecting somewhat of a return to confidence in CarGurus' fundamentals.

I last wrote a neutral article on CarGurus in July. Since then, two things have occurred:

CarGurus' marketplace business is returning to accelerate growth rates. The company is maintaining #1 share in U.S. site visits, and a potential increase in demand for used vehicles amid falling prices may help to spur additional growth for the company in 2024.

The company is maintaining #1 share in U.S. site visits, and a potential increase in demand for used vehicles amid falling The company has stabilized its wholesale arm. Profits are clinging around breakeven despite a much smaller scale, with CarOffer no longer burning a hole through CarGurus' bottom line.

Return to growth in the marketplace segment is especially important because it's such a high margin source of revenue for CarGurus. This business essentially draws advertising dollars from dealers hoping to advertise their inventory on CarGurus' site, which for many years has been the go-to destination for used car shoppers researching vehicle purchases. Paying dealer counts have returned to growth; as has average spend per dealer. And since advertising space costs very little for CarGurus to sell, this revenue flows straight into the company's bottom line.

With all of this in mind, I'm raising my rating on CarGurus to bullish. This year, with the S&P 500 drifting near all-time highs around 4,900, I think contrarian plays are going to be necessary components of our portfolios if we want to beat the broader markets: and this is a turnaround story with strong recent datapoints to bank on.

Down ~2% year-to-date already, I'll take the next dip in this stock as an opportunity to buy.

Q4 earnings preview

The next catalyst for CarGurus will be its Q4 earnings release (and FY24 outlook release), which is expected for early February.

While earnings is of course a wildcard for a company in a transitory state like CarGurus, we note that CarGurus has beaten Wall Street's expectations in each of the past four quarters:

We should note as well that beyond CarGurus' recent track record, there are a number of macro drivers that should support strength in Q4. Headlines have flooded in during the fourth quarter on y/y decreases in used car prices. With affordability and high interest rates being the major headwind against car sales over the past year, moderation in prices (and more attention toward price cuts) should help to get used-car buyers off the couch, benefiting dealers who will in turn spend more to feature their inventory on CarGurus' site.

Reduction in gas prices is also another favorable mover, steering more buyers away from EVs and hybrids and favoring the used-car market (as most of this inventory tends to be traditional combustion engine).

Improving metrics all across the board

Let's now illustrate how exactly CarGurus has managed to turn its fundamentals around through its most recent quarter. After multiple quarters of decline in paid dealer counts, CarGurus has managed to add paid dealers for the first time since 2022, up ~9k quarter-over quarter to 31.19k paying dealers.

CarGurus marketplace metrics (CarGurus Q3 earnings deck)

Not only that, but quarterly revenue per paying dealer has also increased 9% y/y (and 4% sequentially) to a high of $6,332. All in all, marketplace revenue increased 8% y/y to $177.9 million, an acceleration over flattish growth in the previous two quarters.

Marketplace revenue comes in at a 92% GAAP gross margin. This is a highly scalable business that draws on CarGurus' immense traffic share among used car buyers. The chart below showcases that CarGurus' 46.7 million average monthly visitors towers over its competitors.

CarGurus traffic stats (CarGurus Q3 earnings deck)

Per CEO Jason Trevisan's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

In the US, we continue to deliver more value to our dealers, which is reflected in higher quarterly average revenue per subscribing dealer or QARSD, and we believe will enhance customer retention and long-term expansion. Growth in QARSD comes from adding new dealers at higher market rates and expansion of existing dealer wallet share through listing upgrades, product innovation and adoption, renewals, lead quantity and lead quality. One recent growth lever of QARSD is our annual business reviews, or ABRs, which delivered results in Q3, consistent with the prior quarter. We continue to see a strong percentage of dealers accepting our renewals motion and a robust win back rate for those who had churned in the prior quarter. Furthermore, we have also seen healthy product attach rates and higher adoption of annual contracts."

Secondly: management has also been able to maintain ~breakeven profitability in the wholesale and product segments. As additional background here, recall that the company introduced Instant Max Cash Offer to directly buy vehicles from consumers, and acquired CarOffer to facilitate dealer-to-dealer transactions. Though revenue scaled quickly in these arms, profits sunk: and so CarGurus made the decision to slow down these segments, to a point where it's at least not impacting the bottom line as shown below:

CarGurus wholesale metrics (CarGurus Q3 earnings deck)

Overall adjusted EBITDA in the most recent quarter jumped 48% y/y to $48.6 million, or a 22.1% adjusted EBITDA margin - which I view to be more representative of the company's margin potential going forward as more of its revenue mixes back into high-margin marketplace revenue.

CarGurus adjusted EBITDA trends (CarGurus Q3 earnings deck)

Valuation and key takeaways

CarGurus' return to meaningful adjusted EBITDA profitability, in my view, creates a great opportunity for investors to bank on this turnaround - and still at reasonable valuations.

At current share prices near $23, CarGurus trades at a $2.60 billion market cap; and after netting off the $447.1 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet (against zero debt), its resulting enterprise value is $2.15 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting CarGurus to generate $985.9 million in revenue, representing 8% y/y growth. Again, if we assume that the marketplace business continues to grow, its high-margin contribution should allow CarGurus to at least maintain its Q3 levels of adjusted EBITDA margin. Holding its ~22% margin profile on FY24 revenue without assuming any additional margin leverage (which is reasonable as the company scales dealer transactions back up on CarOffer), we get to $217 million of adjusted EBITDA in FY24, and a multiple of 9.9x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

There's more upside here, in my view, as CarGurus continues to lean back on its original high-margin marketplace business and continue to drive its wholesale segments toward profitability. Especially as CarGurus is favorably set up for a Q4 earnings beat in the next month, it's wise to hop in the train here before CarGurus stock makes a further recovery.