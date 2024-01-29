Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Whirlpool: Dividend Cut Possible If 2024 Rebound Fails

Jan. 29, 2024 7:44 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.16K Followers

Summary

  • Whirlpool Corporation has faced negative earnings surprises and a 23% YoY decline in stock value due to low home sales and high interest rates.
  • High interest rates harm the company's profitability by increasing debt and consumer costs and lowering demand through home affordability losses.
  • Whirlpool's declining margins and struggling sales volumes indicate long-term issues exacerbated by temporary economic factors but point toward prolonged competitive difficulties.
  • WHR has a low valuation, but the risk of a dividend cut rises as its free cash flow plummets.

Sears To Stop Carrying Whirlpool Products

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Last February, I covered Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) in "Whirlpool: Poor Economic Prospects As Collapsing Home Sales Hit Appliance Sector." At that time, I had a bearish outlook for the stock due to my view that low home

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.16K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.