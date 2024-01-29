Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FedEx Is Still A Buy After A Great 2023

Jan. 29, 2024 8:11 AM ET
Khen Elazar
Summary

  • FedEx has experienced impressive sales growth and EPS growth, driven mostly by organic expansion.
  • The company has a history of consistent dividend payments and share buybacks, indicating financial stability and commitment to shareholders.
  • FedEx has significant growth opportunities and a decent valuation that make it a BUY.

Fleet of FedEx delivery trucks in a parking lot

Introduction

Companies enabling global trade and commerce are crucial in the industrial sector. The logistics and transportation sector is an important pillar in portfolios. The industry, characterized by its fast-paced expansion into long-distance and global trade, plays a vital role in the

This article was written by

Khen Elazar
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

jmcinvests profile picture
jmcinvests
Yesterday, 8:18 PM
After UPS misses earnings, it might be a good time to layer in when fedex gets dragging down as well
sandlarr
Yesterday, 8:17 PM
FedEx is a cost cutting story, since top-line growth is minimal and profit margins are well below those of UPS. This is not really mentioned in this writeup. Nor is the price decline of 1.4% today and its lagging price over the past few months.
