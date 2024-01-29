sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) back in October of last year when we stated that the company's high working capital needs would most likely lead to more consolidation in the share price over the near term. Despite the company's impressive Q3 earnings report which was announced last November, shares have only rallied approximately 5.7% since our previous commentary (October 9th) with the S&P rallying almost 13.5% over the same timeframe.

On the whole, trading conditions continued to stack up for Miller in its third quarter with elevated demand & much-improved deliveries resulting in a 33+% increase in top-line sales. Net income in Q3 increased by well over $12 million to hit $17.5 million with an elevated quarterly gross margin print of 15% driving the company's earnings forward through an improved product mix, productivity efficiencies & lower raw material prices in the main.

Despite the company's strong growth curve, we pointed to Miller's elevated trailing free cash flow multiple of 70+ in our October commentary. Free cash flow came in negative in Q3 primarily due to elevated capex spend ($3.1 million) as well as an $8+ million increase in the company's inventory level. While accumulating inventory may make sense in the near term due to significant customer demand trends, investors should also note that shares failed to break out above their 2021 highs in December of last year.

Remember, the market (employing Miller's technical chart) is a predictive mechanism in that it is constantly attempting to evaluate the forward-looking earnings curve of the company. Therefore, if indeed current trading conditions persist for some time & Miller can continue to fulfill demand, the company may need to lean more on its balance sheet (or suspend its dividend) to continue serving its customers. Therefore, let's review Miller's financial condition & dividend profile to see whether the company's liquidity & solvency positions remain in solid shape as we stand.

Fundamental & Market Trends

From a fundamental standpoint initially, Miller looks on course to continue to reap the benefits of investing through the recent down-cycle. Apart from inorganic investments in recent times (such as the recent purchase of Southern Hydraulic Cylinder), the company's recently built R&D facility plus its investment behind production capability has meant that Miller can now run the numbers (through its backlog) much faster than before.

Furthermore, on top of capacity having improved considerably, supply-chain conditions as mentioned have vastly improved, raw-material commodity pricing has stabilized, and a larger percentage (in relative terms) of higher-margin items continue to get shipped out the door. On the cylinder side, for example, concerning procurement, the recent SHC acquisition enhanced lead times in this part of the business. Although certain supply-chain headwinds persist in the chassis space, the above trends in general are bullish for forward-looking return on capital numbers in Miller.

Concerning return on capital, Miller's trailing 12-month ROC surpasses its peers by some margin as we see below. Management's objective is to keep plowing its capital into its inventory as elevated demand practically ensures accelerated deliveries once this inventory converts into finished product. The one caveat however that investors should be aware of the price-swings Miller stock has undergone over the past few years. Demand will only remain elevated for the company's products if overall miles driven & general construction levels remain elevated over time.

Liquidity Trends

The current ratio (current assets / current liabilities) & the quick ratio (current assets-inventory/current liabilities) are calculations that inform us whether Miller would be able to meet its short-term obligations if indeed operations were hit with a curved ball over the next 12 months. At the end of Q3, cash & ST investments ($26.8 million), inventory ($176.3 million) & receivables ($240.6 million) amounted to current assets of $449.1 million in the quarter. Although receivables declined by almost $24 million in Q3, we generally see rising trends in both receivables & inventory along with a failing trend in cash.

The current ratio presently stands at 2.38 which means it has improved from the 2.27 number five quarters ago. When we subtract inventory from Miller's current assets, we get a quick ratio of 1.45 as opposed to 1.4 five quarters ago. Therefore, although as mentioned, receivables & inventories continue to rise, given Miller's top-line sales growth of over 30% over the past 12 months alone, we do not see any adverse issues with Miller's liquidity metrics at this moment in time.

Solvency Trends

Miller's long-term debt of $60 million equates to a debt-to-equity ratio of 18%. Management's goal is to not use any more of the revolver but to rather bring leverage down over time. Management drew down $15 million from the revolver in Q2 of last year & $45 million in total in fiscal 2022. Suffice it to say, it will be interesting to see if indeed management can now begin to start paying off this debt. Although debt & working capital commitments have been creeping up in recent times, investors should remember the $17+ million price tag for SHC last year. This acquisition has hit the ground running and has exceeded management's expectations as we learn below.

We're very pleased with the way SHC is performing as part of our portfolio. As we've said previously, we knew the company extremely well before our acquisition and it is clear that this familiarity is paying dividends as it relates to integration. The SHC team has fit in seamlessly and the acquisition has helped shore up our supply chain tremendously, particularly because cylinders are some of the products that historically have longer lead times. SHC is meeting, if not, exceeding, all of our expectations in year one and delivering a return on investment ahead of our calculations.

Dividend Trends

Given that the annual dividend amount has remained unchanged at $8.2 million, Miller's payout ratio has come down due to net income having increased aggressively. When we divide annual dividend payments of $8.2 million into trailing net profit of $50.9 million, we get a GAAP trailing dividend payout ratio of 16.11%. Furthermore, although the interest coverage ratio (11.85) has fallen in recent years, there remains plenty of buffer between Miller's EBIT & interest expense in general.

Therefore, what investors want to see here is improved free cash-flow generation which would take some pressure off that $8+ million annual dividend payment. The company may have sufficient cash ($26.8 million) to keep on paying the distributions but as noted, Miller's cash balance has been dwindling. Suffice it to say, shareholders will be hoping inventory levels will not have to climb much more than they have.

Conclusion

To sum up, after reviewing Miller's financials, the company's liquidity, solvency & dividend trends remain in solid shape. The one area (which affects all three areas) is free cash-flow generation which comes in negative over the past four quarters. Shareholders will be hoping that the company's frontloading of its inventory is now close to the top. This would ease working capital commitments over time which may enable the stock to once more take out those all-time highs. We look forward to continued coverage.