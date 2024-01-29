Regional Fed Forecasts Fall Short

NicoElNino

Today's data slate was light with the only release of note being the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing survey. The results were disappointing to say the least, as the headline number came in at -27.4, more than twice as low as expectations of -11.8.

The huge miss relative to forecasts is not exactly new though. Earlier this month, the Kansas City survey and New York Fed survey likewise came in well below estimates.

Using data from our Economic Indicator Database, below we show the average spread between the actual release value and economist forecast of each regional Fed manufacturing survey (Empire, Philadelphia, Richmond, Kansas City, and Dallas) since 2011.

As shown, this January has seen outright massive misses. Only two other months have seen readings disappoint to wider degrees: December 2018 and March 2020.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.