2 REITs All Investors Should Own

chaofann

The REIT market is vast and versatile with something for everyone.

Some REITs are better suited for income investors.

Others are better suited for growth investors.

And some are even attractive for deep value investors.

But there are about ~10 REITs that I think every investor should consider.

Those REITs are rare in that they tick all the boxes. They have superior business models that have the potential to deliver above-average returns with below-average risk and that's what active investing should be all about.

They are not the cheapest. They are not the highest yielding or even the fastest growing. But they offer a great combination of yield, growth, value, and safety that should result in superior risk-adjusted returns over time.

In today's article, we will present two such examples. They are anchors in our REIT Portfolio:

Big Yellow Group (BYG / OTCPK:BYLOF)

The most rewarding property sector of past decades has been self-storage.

It not only generated the highest returns, but it did so with the least volatility as well:

National Storage Affiliates

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage (EXR), Public Storage (PSA), and others were all very rewarding.

We think that these REITs were such exceptionally rewarding investments because of three key reasons:

Significant benefits in scale: Firstly, this is one of a few sectors in which scale has massive benefits. Self-storage REITs have been able to consistently buy properties from smaller unsophisticated operators and would then rapidly boost their cash flows by simply changing their brands, including them in national advertising campaigns, and implementing revenue-optimization models and better management practices.

Huge spreads over their cost of capital: Secondly, these REITs were able to develop new properties with stabilized yields near 10%, which resulted in huge spreads over their cost of capital. In other property sectors, REITs would be happy to earn a 200 basis point spread on new development projects, but self-storage REITs would earn double or triple that.

Resilience to recessions: Finally, self-storage was also unique in that it would perform relatively well in all market environments. When times get tough, people rent less storage space for leisure consumer goods, but other people and businesses would downsize their homes, offices, and retail space, and then need storage space to store the extra stuff. So not losing as much during recessions also allowed them to pull ahead as other property sectors like hotels faced much greater pressure.

Public Storage

But I am sure that you have heard the saying that "past performance is not indicative of future results" and this applies particularly well to the self-storage market.

These high returns have attracted a lot of new competitors and properties have now been built all over the nation. At the same time, most operators, including smaller ones, have materially improved their management. Therefore, most growth opportunities have now been exhausted and future total returns are likely to be much lower in the US.

But opportunities remain abundant abroad.

Self-storage is still a relatively new concept in a lot of countries in Europe.

In a way, their self-storage market is today similar to that of the US twenty years ago. This is evident in the low amount of storage space per capita and the rapidly growing popularity of the concept:

Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group (BYG) is the leader in this space in the UK and I think that it is set to replicate those same exceptional returns that we saw in the US over the next decades.

It is still early in its growth cycle and has several development projects underway with expected yields near 10%, representing a huge ~500 basis point spread over its cost of capital.

They have a strong balance sheet with a low 20% LTV and could significantly expand their leverage in the coming years as they keep developing more properties.

Their track record is very strong, having earned 16% average annual total returns since going public 24 years ago, and that's despite taking a huge hit during the great financial crisis because they had too much debt back then. Adjusted for that, their average annual returns would have been closer to 20%:

Big Yellow Group

I think that they can keep this going.

They have historically grown their FFO per share by 12% annually, and while you wait for this growth and value creation, you also earn a 4% dividend yield.

That's very attractive coming from a REIT that has little debt and defensive assets.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust has been by far the most rewarding net lease REIT since it went public.

It has managed to generate ~4x higher total returns than Realty Income (O) even despite using less debt and having a very similar net lease business model:

Data by YCharts

How did it manage to earn these returns?

EPRT followed a unique approach to net lease investing that was far more rewarding.

Instead of going after traditional net lease properties like Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, and Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies like most net lease REITs (O; NTST; ADC; etc.), it decided to focus on properties that were leased to smaller middle-market tenants.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

That may sound riskier at first, but in many cases, it is actually a safer and more rewarding approach.

These properties are ignored by most investors because they are perceived to be riskier and to be fair, if you are going to own just 1-5 properties (like most investors), you probably would want to stick to bigger and better-established tenants.

However, because there is so little demand for these assets, EPRT has been able to buy these assets at much lower prices via cold-calling efforts to real estate owners and it would then structure stronger lease terms to mitigate risks.

It is more rewarding because:

Higher cap rate

Faster rent escalations

Larger spread over its cost of capital

And it is safer because:

Longer lease term

Access to unit-level profitability

Stronger rent coverage ratio

True triple net lease

Master lease protection

Corporate guarantees

Discount to replacement cost

Smaller and more fungible properties

Profit center of tenant

The proof that this unique approach is working is in how they performed during the pandemic. This was the worst possible crisis for EPRT because its properties were closed down and/or faced significant restrictions, putting its tenants at great risk. At first, EPRT's share price collapsed as the market became worried that its smaller tenants would default on their leases, leaving EPRT with lots of empty buildings. But what happened is the opposite. Its portfolio performed just fine and EPRT kept earning steady cash flow and grew even faster than its peers throughout the crisis.

So the risk profile of EPRT's approach is not materially different from that of its peers. What it misses in the credit quality of its tenants, it compensates by structuring stronger contracts that mitigate risks. Yet, the returns of its investments are far stronger and this has allowed EPRT to earn higher returns over the long run.

Today, it is still relatively small in size and its valuation is in line with sector averages:

EPRT O Market cap $3.8 billion $40+ billion FFO Multiple 14x 13.5x Click to enlarge

Therefore, we think that it is likely that EPRT will keep outperforming its peers, just like it has done in the past.

Q4 results have not been released yet, but EPRT has guided to grow by 7.2%, the highest growth rate in its sector, which coupled with its 4.5% dividend yield, should result in a near 12% annual total return.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

12% may not seem "exceptional" but remember that this is a defensive REIT that should be able to consistently provide above-average returns with below-average risk. For this reason, I believe that EPRT is an ideal portfolio anchor for active REIT investors.

Closing Note

If you are "seeking alpha", you should consider investing in REITs like BYG and EPRT. They have superior business models that have earned significant alpha in the past and everything indicates that they can keep outperforming going forward.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.