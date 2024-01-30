MarsBars

Momentum stocks can be fun to own, but require constant attention, as it’s sort of like a game of musical chairs. That’s because when sentiment turns negative, as investors saw with Intel (INTC) and Tesla (TSLA) over the past week on weak guidance, the subsequent fall in price is no fun for those holding the bag.

That’s why it’s a good idea to have healthy allocation to dividend stocks and to buy them whenever they become bargain priced. Such may be the case for well-managed REITs that have solid dividend track records, especially after the market exuberance from the December rally has faded, creating bargain opportunities once again.

This brings me to Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), which I last covered here with a ‘Buy’ rating back in May of last year, noting its strong same property NOI growth and drop in price from the prior year. Hindsight is 20/20, and now appears that the call was too early, as higher interest rates and a slowdown in rent growth has pressured the stock price, with it being down by 13% since my last piece.

Nonetheless, I believe operating metrics are simply normalizing and the stock currently trades materially below its historical valuation. As shown below, CPT stock is down by 20% over the past 12 months. In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why it remains a high quality ‘Buy’ at the current price, so let’s get started!

CPT 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

Why CPT?

Camden Property Trust is a large multifamily REIT that’s a Fortune 100 company and also a member of the S&P 500 (SPY). At present, it owns 172 properties consisting of 59K apartment homes. Its portfolio is somewhat similar to that of Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) in that it’s focused primarily on the Sunbelt, which has seen faster population growth than the rest of the U.S. in recent years.

CPT’s property portfolio spans from coast to coast in the lower half of the U.S. Unlike peers such as AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR), which are more focused on Tier 1 Gateway Cities, CPT takes a balanced approach with 41% Urban and 59% Suburban exposure based on percentage of rent, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

SPT’s Sunbelt strategy has worked well for the company as this has enabled it to participate in growth in the region with less competition from big players. As shown below, CPT has produced a respectable 129% total return over the past 10 years, sitting above that of Tier 1 market-focused AVB and EQR, while sitting below the 187% of MAA.

CPT vs. Peers 10-Yr Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

CPT has seen strong growth over the past 2-3 years, but the surge in demand from workers moving away from Tier 1 cities into the Sunbelt and from a supply and demand imbalance has shown signs of waning. In addition, cost inflation has also crept up. This is reflected by same-store revenue growing ‘only’ by 4.1% YoY during the third quarter, which along with 5.3% expense growth resulted in SS NOI growth of 3.5%.

For comparison purposes, CPT saw a higher growth rate when I last visited the stock in the first quarter of 2023. At that time, CPT had SS Revenue and Expense growth of 8.0% and 7.8%, respectively, resulting in a higher SS NOI growth rate of 8.1%. The slowdown that CPT is seeing is reflected by the following chart which shows that the blended change in lease rates (new and renewals) slowed to 2.5% in the latest reported quarter compared to the Q3 of 2022. However, that trend seems to have reversed somewhat post Q3 in October as the blended lease rate grew to 3.4%.

Company Earnings Release

Looking ahead to Q4 results and beyond, I see potential for respectable demand trends in CPT’s core markets. This is supported by the following analytics figures from RealPage, an apartment analytics firm. As shown below, several key markets across the Sunbelt where CPT has a presence such as Phoenix, Houston, Raleigh, Austin, and Charlotte had robust positive net absorption rates during the fourth quarter above their 10-year average, at the expense of northern cities like Chicago and Detroit, which saw negative net absorption. For reference, positive net absorption is a signal of demand when more units overall are leased than are no longer occupied.

RealPage

Forward apartment demand is also supported by estimates of lower multifamily starts and completions in CPT’s markets compared to the U.S. overall and compared to the 2022-2023 time, when interest rates were lower than where they are now. As shown below, multifamily starts and completions are projected to land below pre-pandemic levels this year through 2026.

Witten Advisors, RealPage, Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, CPT’s own developments consist of $546 million worth of projects in North Carolina and Texas, of which it only has $181 million in remaining funds to be spent. This is also supported by a strong balance sheet with $1.1 billion in total liquidity and a A-/A3 credit ratings from S&P and Moody’s. CPT also carries a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 4.1x, sitting well below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies. As shown below, CPT’s debt maturities are well-laddered between now and the end of the decade.

Investor Presentation

Importantly for dividend investors, CPT currently yields a respectable 4.2% and the dividend is well-covered by a 59% payout ratio, leaving plenty of retained capital to fund developments and external growth. Notably, CPT has paid an uninterrupted dividend since 2009, and raised its dividend by 6.4% in 2023, and by 13% in 2022.

Risks to CPT include higher interest rates, which if combined with a slowdown in its key markets could be a headwind for FFO per share growth. Other risks include the potential for a slowdown in the economy should higher-than-expected inflation put a strain on household budgets, as this could pressure rent growth. Also, materially lower interest rates also pose risk for CPT as that could introduce new supply to the market while also making single family homes more affordable for current renters.

Turning to valuation, I continue to see value in CPT at the current price of $95.75 with a forward P/FFO of 14.1, sitting well below its normal P/FFO of 18.1. While I believe some of the drop in price since I last visited CPT is deserved, due to the slowdown in leasing spreads, I also believe that the market is being rather short-sighted in this regard. This is considering the positive leasing trends during Q4 from RealPage as well as the slowdown in new supply in the coming years due to higher interest rates.

As such, I believe it’s not unreasonable to assume a conservative long-term annual FFO/share growth rate of 5% as a base case, which when combined with the 4.2% yield could produce market-level performance all while giving investors a far higher yield than the market average.

FAST Graphs

Lastly, CPT also trades at a discount to its peers, MAA, AVB, and EQR, despite having the same A- credit rating as all 3 peers and a track record of total returns that rivals its peers, as noted earlier. For this valuation comparison, I use EV/EBITDA to do an apples-to-apples comparison, since EV includes the value of both equity and debt. As shown below CPT’s 15.65x ratio sits slightly below that of MAA, and well below that of AVB and EQR.

CPT vs. Peers EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

CPT is a high-quality Sunbelt-focused REIT with a strong track record of growth and total returns. While the stock has seen some pressure due to slowing leasing spreads, the overall demand for apartments in its core markets remains robust and supported by favorable demographic trends such as migration to the Sunbelt and lower-than-average multifamily starts.

With a strong balance sheet and well-laddered debt maturities, CPT is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and provide investors with a solid yield and long-term total return potential. With the recent downturn in price and valuation, I believe the market is being too short-sighted and overly pessimistic on CPT's prospects, creating a value and income opportunity on the stock. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.