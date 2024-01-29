The Role Of Preferreds In Income Investing

Darren415

This article was motivated by a discussion on our service about the value of preferreds in income investing. As a member suggested, on the face of it preferreds are not particularly compelling income options. After all, unlike their common share counterparts, preferred shares don't offer upside in the business. And compared to other alternatives like high-yield bonds and bank loans, preferreds trade at lower yields as a sector despite being lower in the capital structure.

So should investors avoid preferreds and stick with other income assets? As we discuss in this article, our answer is a firm no. Preferreds are a very attractive income asset class and much of the criticism is misguided.

Upside and Yield Optics

Let's deal with the two criticisms first. The fact that preferreds don't have the upside of equities is neither here nor there - no one thinks preferreds are a share in the business (with the very rare exception of so-called participating preferreds which are not available to retail investors).

Preferreds trade away the upside in the business for being ahead of common shares for dividends and bankruptcy - that's just what it says on the tin. No one pooh-poohs bonds because they are not a share in the business either.

As far as preferreds yields being lower than yields of HY bonds and loans - that's correct in aggregate as the following table shows.

Nuveen

However, it's hard to know where to start here. In a big-picture sense, preferreds are a higher-quality asset class than HY bonds and loans which explains their lower aggregate yields. The overall preferreds market is dominated by high-quality financial issuers like banks and insurance companies with the result that the average preferred is borderline investment-grade.

We can see this in the credit breakdown of the largest preferreds ETF PFF.

State St

Arguably, a better gauge is the following snapshot of a Cohen preferred CEF which captures both retail and institutional preferreds markets.

Cohen

By comparison, the average bank loan rating is single-B and the average HY bond rating is around BB-. However, even here yields are not miles off - preferred are at 6.8% vs. 7.7% for HY bonds and 8.9% for loans. The loan yield pickup is flattered by the inverted yield curve which is expected to go away over the next 18 months as well as how the discount margin is calculated, assuming a call in a few years.

Another key point is that these yields are not risk-free. In other words, you can't take these figures as "money in the bank". As many investors know, the higher the yield of the security, the greater the likelihood of principal loss. The annual default rate for high-yield corporate bonds and loans is around 3% with loss rates closer to 2% for bonds and 1% for loans. By contrast, however, preferreds default rates are much lower at 0.3% according to Moody's.

Guggenheim

To get a sense of loss-adjusted yields we need to subtract expected losses from each asset class using their respective historic default rates and recoveries (assuming conservatively 70% recovery for loans, 40% for bonds and 0% for preferreds). Once we do that the differential in "true" yield is significantly less and preferreds yields actually rise above that of HY bonds on this basis.

Another important point is that preferreds dividends are mostly qualified while loans are taxed as interest - a big difference in a taxable account. On this basis, preferreds offer significantly higher yields for higher tax-bracket investors in taxable accounts. Of course, many investors hold bond and loan assets in tax-sheltered accounts. However, what often makes this possible is that the same investors will hold more tax-efficient income sectors like Munis and Preferreds in their taxable accounts.

Once we adjust nominal yields by expected losses and tax rates (yellow bars), we see that preferreds more than stand on their own.

Systematic Income

And recall that the only reason why loan yields remain high is because of the extremely unusual slope of the yield curve - something which is expected to go away over the next 18 months as the Fed starts to cut short-term rates. In other words, the loan yield advantage we see now will vanish over time.

Systematic Income

In short, the nominal yield advantage of high-yield bonds and loans is more or less optical. Once we adjust for the higher quality of the preferreds sector, its significantly lower historic loss rate, and its tax-advantages treatment, the yield differential largely disappears.

A Look At Performance

As we discussed above, what often gets lost in a yield discussion is the fact that yield offers a misleading picture of wealth generation. Many investors chase after eye-popping yields only to realize some time later that their wealth did not actually increase by the level of the yield.

Let's use 2023 as a good example - a year that had a bank crisis and a fairly strong corporate backdrop - i.e. bad for preferreds and good for corporate assets like bonds and loans. The year should have hit preferreds particularly hard given financials are around 2/3 of the preferreds space.

In such a bad year for banks, out of 4700 FDIC-insured banks, there were 5 failures in the US last year - a default rate of around 0.1%. By contrast, the bank loan default rate was 3.04% and the high-yield corporate bond default rate was 2.99%. Sure, the largest bank failure - Silicon Valley Bank - was a biggie, being the 16th largest bank prior to its fall, however, the overall numbers speak for themselves.

Something else worth checking in on is the actual performance of the three asset classes. Investors going by yield alone may be surprised that 10Y+ returns are actually in reverse order of the yields with preferreds first, followed by HY bonds, and then loans. The ETFs we use are those with the longest track record.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, because the preferred ETF we used is primarily one that is focused on retail / exchange-traded preferreds it likely significantly understates the performance of the broader preferreds market since institutional preferreds have a lower duration and would have been less impacted by the rise in longer-term rates since 2022.

The key driver of this longer-term preferreds outperformance is, little surprise, its higher-quality profile. We can see how this played out during the energy crisis in 2015 when both HY bonds and loans suffered losses, driving a wedge between their performance relative to preferreds. This is the kind of dynamic that is both non-obvious just by looking at yields and also one that is likely to repeat itself over time.

Some Key Advantages

Now let's turn from apparent disadvantages to actual advantages of the preferreds sector.

Preferreds easily allow investors to express a view on interest rates, say, by tilting to floating-rate and Fix/Float preferreds during a Fed hiking cycle and vice-versa. Preferreds investors can even do this by holding shares of the very same issuer as many issuers have preferreds with different rate profiles.

Two, investors can pick and choose the individual preferreds they like. This is very easy to do with retail preferreds as they trade on the exchange but can also be done with institutional preferreds. This is impossible with loans as there is no OTC secondary market available to non-institutional investors. It is possible for investors to transact individual corporate bonds (the same way they would trade institutional i.e. OTC preferreds) but, given its higher complexity, the process is clearly not for everyone. A knock-on effect here is that by holding individual preferreds investors can avoid the often high management fees associated with holding bonds and loans through funds.

Three, individual preferreds, offer a wealth of relative value opportunities. We have used a rotation strategy to allocate among different series of the same issuer to take advantage of this phenomenon. For instance, the chart below shows how this worked for the Agency mortgage REIT NLY preferreds in our High Income Portfolio.

Systematic Income

This is not something that can be easily done with bonds and loans given the added difficulty of trading OTC institutional securities as well as the fact that those markets are dominated by institutional investors and, hence, are much more efficient and offer fewer relative value opportunities.

Takeaways

Our main takeaway is that the death of preferreds as a valuable income asset is greatly exaggerated. Much of the yield give-up in preferreds is due to their higher-quality over high-yield corporate bonds and bank loans, much of which goes away once we look at it from a loss-adjusted and tax-equivalent basis. In any case, any yield give-up has not prevented preferreds from generating stronger longer-term total returns over these two other assets. And even though most of the preferreds are higher-rated / lower-yield options, there are many higher-yielding opportunities that don't require dumpster diving.

Apart from these spurious "disadvantages", the asset class has a number of advantages for investors which include expressing interest rate views, an ability to easily select individual preferreds and pursuing relative value opportunities to generate additional alpha.

As far as our own views in the space - in terms of interest rate positioning, we still like holding floating-rate preferreds given the highly inverted yield curve and the still strong macro picture. With the 3-month / 5-year yield curve inverted by 2.5% more than its average, floating-rate preferreds will continue to offer excess yields over fixed-rate stocks for several years even if the Fed begins to cut rates. At the same time, we are not averse to adding longer-duration preferreds, particularly if we see longer rates continue to move higher this year.

On the higher-quality side, we like the following preferreds:

Floating-rate U.S. Bancorp Series A (USB.PR.A) with a 8.24% stripped yield

Loan / CLO CEF XFLT Series A (XFLT.PR.A) with a 7.7% stripped yield

Fix/Float Insurer SiriusPoint Series B (SPNT.PR.B) with a 8.1% stripped yield and a double-digit reset yield in 2026 (though it's likely to get redeemed)

On the higher-yielding side, we also like: