Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Markets Are Better Supplied

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • Both the oil and gas market are set to be more comfortable than originally anticipated this year.
  • Strong non-OPEC+ supply growth has shrunk the size of the oil deficit in 2024.
  • For natural gas, European storage is set to finish the season well above average, suggesting limited upside for prices.

market stock graph and information with city light and electricity and energy facility industry and business background

MadamLead

By Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy

Oil to edge higher but gains to be modest

The bullish outlook for the oil market has softened in recent months, given stronger-than-expected supply growth from non-OPEC producers in 2023. This was predominantly driven

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.53K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NG1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NG1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NG1:COM
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.