Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USO: The US Oil Fund, 4 Reasons To Buy Crude

Jan. 30, 2024 2:00 AM ETUnited States Oil Fund, LP ETF (USO)
Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.38K Followers

Summary

  • Refining profit margins, the shape of the oil futures curve, and patterns in US oil inventories are indicators of oil market supply and demand balances.
  • Crack spreads and the shape of the futures curve suggest oil demand is holding up well in the US right now.
  • Concerns about a glut of US shale oil production are overblown, and there are downside risks to US production from falling drilling and completion activity.
  • The counter-seasonal fall in US oil inventories suggests the IEA's bearish outlook for loosening supply and demand balances isn't playing out.
  • The US Oil Fund rates a buy with a target in the mid-$80s.

Oil rig back light

Vladimirovic

There’s no perfect gauge of supply and demand conditions in the global oil market.

However, a handful of indicators can help give us a read on oil market balances, and the likely path of prices. That list includes refining profit margins, the

This article was written by

Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.38K Followers
Elliott Gue knows energy. Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of London, Elliott has dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic sector, scouring trade magazines, attending industry conferences, touring facilities and meeting with management teams. For seven years, Elliott Gue shared his expertise and stock-picking abilities with individual investors through a highly regarded, energy-focused research publication. Elliott Gue’s knowledge of the sector and prescient investment calls prompted the official program of the 2008 G-8 Summit in Tokyo to call him “the world’s leading energy strategist.” He has also appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has been quoted in a number of major publications, including Barron’s, Forbes and the Washington Post. In October 2012, Elliott Gue launched the Energy & Income Advisor (www.EnergyandIncomeAdvisor.com), a semimonthly online newsletter that’s dedicated to uncovering the most profitable opportunities in the energy sector, from growth stocks to high-yielding utilities, royalty trusts and master limited partnerships. Roger Conrad also contributes analysis of master limited partnerships and Canadian energy stocks to the publication. The masthead may have changed, but subscribers can expect the same in-depth analysis and rational assessments of investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in USO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.