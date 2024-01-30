Nastassia Samal

We wrote in a recent article about the merits of investing in long-term bonds in 2024, including how our predictions of falling interest rates will lead to these types of fixed income investments performing well. In that article, we advocated for using an alternative to the widely-known iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). Our preferred choice was the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

In this article, we will talk more about why we are bullish on long-term bonds and compare TLT and VGLT to the next largest long term treasury ETF in terms of AUM, the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

We will also include analysis on two lesser known funds that provide similar exposure, the Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ), and the BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY).

The Case for Long Term Bonds

We believe long term bonds will be a good investment for the next couple years as interest rates are set to fall. It is generally agreed that the Federal Reserve will drop rates over the next few years. Evidence of this can be seen by looking at the FOMC Summary of Economic Projections, which shows the Fed Funds Rate falling to 4.6% in 2024, 3.6% in 2025, and 2.9% in 2026 from the current level of 5.33%. Additionally, market based indicators like the FED CME WatchTool are predicting rates to fall even more in 2024. It gives only a 3.2% probability of the Fed Funds Rate ending in the 4.6% range, and a 96.4% chance that it will finish lower. If interest rates do fall, long term bonds will experience capital appreciation greater than shorter term bonds due to their longer duration. Thus, we are bullish on this space going forward.

CME Group

SPTL vs VGLT

Several key factors become evident when analyzing the SPTL. First, in comparison to a fund like VGLT, its portfolio of bonds has a lower overall credit rating. 99% of SPTL is invested in AA rated bonds, the second highest rating possible, versus VGLT’s portfolio of which 99% are AAA ratings. We mention this discrepancy because credit ratings should have a bearing on our analysis of long-term portfolio performance. In order to compensate for increased credit risk, i.e., lower-rated bonds, we should expect to see higher returns for SPTL. However, the opposite is true as the 10-year total returns for SPTL are 18.6% compared to 21.6% for VGTL for the same time period while their standard deviations are identical. For investors that are looking beyond a buy and hold strategy and prefer to trade more often, SPTL's higher liquidity offers an advantage. Its daily volume is about 3 million shares-a-day higher than VGLT's and its bid-ask spread is about 1% lower. For regular buy and hold investors, SPTL has no edge over VGLT.

SPTL vs TLT

SPTL has some similarities with TLT. Both portfolios have lower overall credit ratings compared to VGLT, with 99% of their bonds rated AA. Over the last 5 years, SPTL has seen higher total returns than TLT, 2.3% higher in fact, while also exhibiting a 60 basis-point lower standard deviation of monthly returns than TLT. The returns really start to diverge when we compare over the last 15 years. SPTL returned 39% over that time, versus just 27% for TLT. SPTL also has an expense ratio 12 basis points lower than TLT's. Where TLT really shines is in its liquidity. With an average daily volume of nearly 10x SPTL’s and 15x VGLT's, while boasting a bid-ask spread of only 0.05%, TLT is clearly the best choice for those looking to trade and use options more frequently.

Data by YCharts

Schwab Long-Term US Treasury ETF (SCHQ)

This is another interesting option. The fund has $600 million in assets, meaning it has less liquidity and ability to utilize low-cost options. However, the fund has the lowest expense ratio of all of the funds analyzed at 3 basis points and has had the best performance of any of the funds discussed since its inception. For those not interested in using options, and willing to bet on continued outperformance from a fund with a shorter track record, SCHQ is a viable choice. However, we continue to prefer funds with longer track records and thus wouldn't recommend SCHQ.

Data by YCharts

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY)

We are not particularly interested in XTWY for a few reasons. First off, its assets are very low, at approximately $26 million, giving it much more limited liquidity compared to other options. Additionally, it has a very limited history at this point, with an inception date of September 13th, 2022. Lastly, its performance has been the worst of the 5 funds discussed since its inception.

Data by YCharts

Risk of Investing in Long Term Bonds

The main risk in investing in long term bonds is interest rates rising rather than falling. This would have a negative effect on long term bonds due to their high duration and will cause their prices to fall more than shorter duration bonds. Although we do not expect rates to rise, some of the signs that we will look for to assess this are higher than expected inflation readings or higher than expected GDP readings. Either of these could cause the Federal Reserve to hold rates higher for longer, or maybe even raise rates again if things get out of control. Higher than expected GDP could cause the Fed to believe that the economy is running too hot, and that inflation will soon follow along with that.

Ranking TLT, VGLT, and SPTL by Investor Type

Buy and Hold - For investors not using options and prefer a buy and hold strategy:

1. VGLT

2. SPTL

3. TLT

Overall, VGLT is the best option here, as it boasts a superior credit rating, the best 10-year returns, and an extremely low expense ratio.

Frequent trading and options purchasing - For investors buying and selling more frequently and using options to hedge their positions or to generate extra income:

1. TLT

2. SPTL

3. VGLT

TLT's incredible liquidity advantage makes it the obvious choice here. Honestly, the other two shouldn't even be options (no pun intended).

Long-term investors who are shopping for a fund with minimal expenses:

1. SPTL

2. TLT

3. VGLT

For those who like the fact that it has the lowest expense ratio out of the three and would bet on it continuing to outperform TLT significantly over a very long time horizon, SPTL is probably their best bet.