Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10 Investment Themes To Kick Off 2024

Jan. 30, 2024 12:15 AM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, EMCR, IWM, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, CSML, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, EES, ESML, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IWC, IWN, IWO, JHSC, JPSE, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, MGMT, NUSC, OMFS, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PRFZ, PSC, QVMS, RFV, RNSC, ROSC, RWJ, RZG, RZV, SCHA, SIXS, SLYG, SLYV, SMCP, SMDV, SMLE, SMLF, SMLV, SMMD, SMMV, SPAX, SPSM, SQLV, SSLY, SVAL, TPSC, USVM, VB, VBK, VBR, VIOG, VIOO, VIOV, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, XJR, XSHD, XSHQ, XSLV, XSMO, XSVM, SPMD, VO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • Dive into 2024 with an analysis of ten key investment themes that will drive strategic asset allocation decisions in the year ahead.
  • The 3 P's — Positioning, Profits, and Policy — are what I’m stressing as the indicators that could signal a shift back to risk assets.
  • Equity volatility is likely to step into the spotlight, driven by the uncertainties around growth, inflation, and corporate earnings.

Golden top 10 list. 3D icon isolated

Bedrin-Alexander

Dive into 2024 with an analysis of ten key investment themes that will drive strategic asset allocation decisions in the year ahead.

As the calendar turns to 2024, we stand at the cusp of a financial landscape that promises

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.69K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.