Neuronetics' (NASDAQ:STIM) stock has bounced back over the past 3 months after a difficult first half in 2023. While growth remains steady, and Neuronetics has a viable path toward improved margins, the increase in share price appears to have been driven more by investor sentiment than company fundamentals. Neuronetics stock has exhibited significant momentum in the past and could still appreciate substantially from current prices, but the company will need to demonstrate consistent growth and progress toward profitability.

Market

TMS remains an underutilized technology given its ability to assist patients with treatment-resistant depression. For example, something like 2 million adults in the US with treatment-resistant depression could benefit from TMS. In comparison, Neuronetics has only treated 132,000 patients in total. Despite this, growth in adoption continues to be fairly modest, although awareness is growing.

The patient starts and utilization data for Neuronetics continue to improve, which is supportive of treatment session revenue and should lead to increased capital sales in time. Some of this is likely due to systems at Greenbrook sites moving out of storage and back into use. Neuronetics has stated that utilization at Greenbrook sites continues to trend up toward pre-merger levels.

Figure 1: Neuronetics New Patient Starts and Utilization (source: Neuronetics)

While the overall market trend is reasonably positive, Neuronetics' competitive positioning is somewhat questionable. Macro uncertainty and tighter lending conditions had a clear impact on TMS capital sales. BrainsWay (BWAY) has been able to adjust though, returning to solid growth in unit shipments. Neuronetics on the other hand, appears to have hit a wall. This could be the result of greater competition, or simply a result of Neuronetics prioritizing utilization of installed systems. Neuronetics recently stated that financing for its customers is readily available, which may explain why its business wasn't that impacted in 2022.

Figure 2: TMS Units Shipped and Lending Conditions (source: Created by author using data from company reports and The Federal Reserve)

Neuronetics

Neuronetics has continued its recent efforts to expand both its patient population and insurance coverage. The company also continues to introduce product improvements, although many of these have been necessary for Neuronetics to achieve parity with competitors. Most of these innovations have been based on ensuring the coil is accurately positioned and reducing treatment session times.

Neuronetics reportedly submitted a 510(k) to the FDA during the second quarter, seeking to expand its patient population. This process was supposed to be completed by the end of 2023 but there have been no updates so far. Neuronetics has received clearance for its NeuroSite Coil Placement accessory though. NeuroSite is a tool that simplifies measurement and coil positioning during TMS treatments. This product appears to be primarily aimed at streamlining treatments for providers. It should also help to maintain accurate positioning established by the NeuroStar Head Support System. Neuronetics expects NeuroSite to be available in the first quarter of 2024.

Japan is the focus of Neuronetics' international expansion efforts, as it provides a large patient population and has a single-payer healthcare system. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan recently approved the NeuroStar 3.7 platform, MT Cap, D-Tect MT Accessory, and the Dash treatment protocol. While Japan has a lot of potential, the progress of TMS vendors there has been fairly modest so far. BrainsWay appears to be having more success internationally, based on its relatively large business in Israel and recent sales to India, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Table 1: Potential TMS MDD Patient Population in Japan (source: Created by author using data from Neuronetics)

While Neuronetics has made progress on its products and insurance coverage, the company's focus continues to be on marketing and supporting its customers. Neuronetics recently introduced the Better Me Guarantee program, which establishes best practices and aims to improve outcomes for patients and clinics. Neuronetics has been introducing the program in a measured fashion to ensure a smooth rollout. To some extent, marketing and customer support are necessary given Neuronetics' reliance on treatment revenue. I would argue that this has come at the cost of R&D though.

An argument can be made that participating in downstream value through something like a revenue share arrangement is a necessary strategy though, even if it does pull resources away from other parts of the business. This is because TMS equipment is inexpensive relative to the treatment revenue it can generate.

Financial Analysis

Neuronetics recorded 17.9 million USD in revenue in the third quarter, an 8% increase YoY. System revenue was 3.6 million USD, with Neuronetics only shipping 43 systems. Neuronetics attributed this to a few deals slipping out of the third quarter. US treatment session revenue was 13.1 million USD, up 10% YoY.

Neuronetics recently pre-announced fourth-quarter revenue, stating that it expected revenue to be over 20 million USD, with 4.5 million USD system revenue (59 systems shipped). This strength is not surprising given that Q4 is generally the strongest capital quarter and a number of deals fell out of the third quarter. Treatment session revenue is expected to be over 14.5 million USD, a 20% increase YoY.

Figure 4: Neuronetics Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Neuronetics)

Neuronetics' gross profit margin was only 65.8% in the third quarter, down roughly 13% YoY due to an impairment charge and expenses related to switching contract manufacturers. Based on the change of contract manufacturer and a greater contribution from treatment session revenue, Neuronetics expects gross profit margins to approach or even exceed 80% by around 2025.

While Neuronetics has stated its focus is on expense management, operating expenses continue to increase, which appears to be due to higher marketing expenses. This has limited the extent to which Neuronetics has been able to stem losses in 2023. The company did manage to generate 1 million USD cash flow in the fourth quarter though.

Fourth quarter operating loss is likely to be around 30-40%, demonstrating a modest improvement in profitability YoY. Provided revenue growth remains solid in 2024, Neuronetics should begin to make more substantial progress toward operating profit breakeven. This is really dependent on the ability of the company to improve the efficiency of its sales and marketing efforts though.

Figure 5: Neuronetics Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Neuronetics)

Conclusion

My interest in Neuronetics is primarily in relation to its competitive positioning versus BrainsWay and the overall health of the TMS market. While Neuronetics' stock has done reasonably well in recent months, it is worth bearing in mind that the stock was crushed in early 2023. Even after tripling over the past 3 months, Neuronetics still significantly trails the broader market by a wide margin over the past year.

Recent share price strength could be attributed to approvals in Japan and the recent pre-announcement of earnings, although this is unclear. The TMS market generally appears to be more limited by patient and clinician awareness and acceptance than marketing clearance. Neuronetics' fourth quarter revenue was also in the middle of the guided range, providing investors with little reason to revise their expectations for the company.

Figure 6: Neuronetics Total Return (source: Seeking Alpha)

Neuronetics' valuation has compressed significantly in recent years, with its stock price generally falling even as revenue has continued to increase. Despite the recent increase in share price, Neuronetics' valuation is still low for a growing medical device company, which is probably due to investor skepticism regarding Neuronetics' ability to achieve profitability. Medical device companies are often able to support relatively high revenue multiples as regulations provide a barrier to entry and customers are often price insensitive, which supports both growth and margins. Neuronetics faces growing competition from companies with limited resources, suggesting that barriers to entry are low.

While I believe Neuronetics' margins will improve significantly over the next 1-2 years (assuming the macro environment remains stable), it is reasonable to question the efficiency of the company's sales and marketing spend and hence the company's prospects.

Figure 7: Neuronetics EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

