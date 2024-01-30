Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Don't Bet On It Catching Up To TSMC

Jan. 30, 2024 1:41 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) StockTSM, TSMWF72 Comments
Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • I believe the longer term bull case on Intel's outperformance requires Intel to close its technological gap with TSMC.
  • But TSMC's CEO has very unambiguously stated an informed opinion that they will remain a step ahead of Intel and I find this narrative more credible.
  • Intel is facing inventory-correction and demand related headwinds in at least 36% of its business heading into FY24.
  • Given the lackluster outlook, the stock seems expensive with little margin of safety for value buys.
  • Technical analysis also suggests negative alpha ahead for Intel vs the S&P500.

Reaching the line

FotografiaBasica/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I am bearish on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) due to 3 key reasons:

  1. Despite efforts to catch up, Intel may remain well behind TSMC in foundry technology
  2. There are many business headwinds heading into FY24
  3. Valuations

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Comments (72)

k
kingpi2nn
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (36)
No one should take it seriously that intel would ever catch up to TSMC on foundry business.

It is nonsense! Simply look at how many decades it has a foundry unit.

All talks. Now think about all the extra capacity the company is building up. What would they do with them?
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@kingpi2nn I love the different perspectives here in this comment section. Keen to read what people with a differing view think of this.
S
Stomp!
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.23K)
To compare INTC to TSMC at this stage makes no sense whatsoever ,
give time to INTC to restructure and actually build the foundries and get them
running , we are talking years, 2027-2028 at best.

Also, it's not about "beating" TSMC, its about America and allies,
NO longer depending on certain countries to build / manufacture or supply
a multitude of chips and many other components, for security reasons,
mainly all type of espionage from China among other reasons....

You need to understand , that the future INTC will be producing not
only CPU's, gpu's , but will be producing chips for a variety of "new " clients
that would otherwise go to TSMC and other foreign entities.

So if they even succeed at 50-70% , this would be, one of the biggest
turn around, i have seen in 20years
Shookmeister profile picture
Shookmeister
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (156)
@Stomp! Or, current TSMC customers could have TSMC build their products in AZ with the $40B they’re investing there.
stockroach profile picture
stockroach
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.44K)
@Shookmeister They could but their AZ fab is much smaller, won'[t be leading edge and is not expected to be online until 2026
P
Phil1125
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.95K)
@Stomp! We should be rooting to INTC to succeed long term , as Taiwan is not invincible and while China would be crazy to attack Taiwan, it's not unthinkable nor is a Chinese blockade of Taiwan and TSMC products via military intervention by China.

Just as the U.S. once was dependant on the Middle East for our oil, we should be trying to gain some independence on the type of products our economy depends on that TSMC supplies.
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (7.6K)
I think the biggest consideration when thinking about Intel on their fab side is if they continue to pump/market their innovations before they are actually ready, and if they can actually execute at scale/volume with the performance they tout when they do release products with those innovations. Timeliness, performance, yield/volume/cost. They just keep missing on one or more of these, whether it's on a node, or one of many packaging technologies. And this doesn't even consider the architecture side. They have proven otherwise for some years now on all counts while TSMC quietly just keeps executing even when they hit snags (thinking of initial N3). Intel has a lot to prove with very little trust in them.
stockroach profile picture
stockroach
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.44K)
@tufttugger "Timeliness, performance, yield/volume/cost. They just keep missing on one or more of these, whether it's on a node, or one of many packaging technologies. And this doesn't even consider the architecture side."
Its 2024, you keep living in 2017. Pat has been the CEO for almost 3 years. Please provide a link to any slippage when it comes to products or 5 nodes in 4 years. TSM has had it fair share of slips with TSM 5 and 3 recently.
The only advantage TSM will have once Intel gets into foundry is their experience with many different customers. Intel will learn that over time and I would guess that they know what needs to be done. They are in this for the long haul.
Intel also has the advantage in packaging.
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (7.6K)
@stockroach Sapphire Rapids, late. ML, late. Sierra Forest, late. ARC, late. And how is that packaging turning out? PV, egads nightmare yields. They only finished it to fulfill Aurora's contract. ML, you don't think the packaging is an issue with performance and it being dropped from desktop? Where's the adamantium cache? How long did it take them to get a real product (ML, which isn't performing great) with foveros going? Emib, what a heartburn for SR (they gave up on 4 dies there and went to 2 for the next gen). The list goes on and on. Isn't ML their first Intel4 product (for the CPU tile)? They brag about such and such node back from the lab, then in production, etc. Will we see a product on time? I guess we wait and see... No trust though.
stockroach profile picture
stockroach
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.44K)
@tufttugger I am talking about products under Pat timeline. SR was before Pat got there. Sierra Forrest is not late, It is scheduled to launch this year.
ARC and PV were before Pat, Those are Swan and Raj products.
TYB profile picture
TYB
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (804)
x86 leading edge volume from Intel and technology need is similar to Apple for TSMC. Also western culture of innovation and collaboration provides the edge. Now that Intel has started to fix their internal issues no reason they won’t recapture process leadership. Of course they won’t catch up to TSMC volumes but they don’t need to.

Intel was so far in the lead in the past they arrogance and litho issues they fell on their face. The culture part is fixed and they have access to all the same tools and chemicals that TSMC does and as I mentioned above they possess one thing the west has shown always wins over the East so they will indeed achieve process leadership.

Global politics and after the election will make to all clear who is going to be relevant.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@TYB What do you think has enabled Intel to get close to regaining leadership? As usually catching up in knowledge/tech leadership is very difficult.

China has been trying for years to catch up for example, without success.
brettze profile picture
brettze
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (8.86K)
TSMC makes mostly RISC types of chips used by Apple, ARM clones, etc and
CISC (X86) for AMD as well as Intel.
You may be referring only to RISC which may still give TSMC the edge but for X86 it may be different that will give Intel the edge .
RISC has limited capacities in performance when it comes to libraries and things like that.. RISC is simplified chip architecture unlike CISC x86.
RISC is mroe consumer oriented . CISC still rules the heavy computing found in commercial /industrial, even AI ,etc.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@brettze Thanks I didn't know that.
P
PeterB_86
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (657)
@brettze Not sure that's quite correct on two counts.

Doesn't matter whether the fab is making a CISC chip or a RISC one. Quite irrelevant to the subject of the article.

CISC is not dominant in AI (a new field where legacy stuff doesn't count - mainly ARM based - and cpu is only a small part of the picture anyway). And not in industrial computing applications (think low cost microcontrollers).
Tuco's Child profile picture
Tuco's Child
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.52K)
When the PRC invades Taiwan, the TSMC fabs will be demoed by set charges.

That could help Intel.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@Tuco's Child The key question is whether the likelihood of that happening is more than what the market has considered. How do you think about this question?
brettze profile picture
brettze
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (8.86K)
@Hunting Alpha The market is leaning too far on the military of ours to prop up TSMC operations. There is no knowing whehter ou r military is already stretched out too far with Ukraine and Isreali/Hamas as well as Houthi. It is all in the calculationis of the enemy to see if they can push our military out .
Our air carriers are stiing ducks and I dobut that they are as effective as in the past with the missiles in production by the enemies.
TSMC is not going to sit in Taiwan forever as TSMC will have to expend money to pack up and move elsewhere. Apple is moving elsewhere, too.
WE are even giving subsidies to TSMC as well as Intel to build fabs here.
Why TSMC ? I mean why should we stll hold Intel stock if TSMC will also get subsidies .
The market is a bunch of whores.
TYB profile picture
TYB
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (804)
@Tuco's Child not a matter of if Taiwan falls to PRC, only when and my prediction is this decade before Xi reign ends.
Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
Wei was careful in what he said--a future TSM chip--N3P, would be "comparable" to 18A. Comparable can mean different things to different people. Both chips are still in development, too! There are a lot of variables involved. Backside power alone is reportedly giving Intel high single digit frequency gains. Just a guess, but my opinion is that 20A/18A will put Intel back in the lead position when the whole picture is compared, but N3P will be close enough. TSM's advantage over Intel is their ecosystem. They are miles ahead of Intel on dealing with foundry customers. Even if Intel regains the lead this year with 20A, as I think they will, TSM has the overall advantage in foundry work. But, Intel will likely be back in '24. The semi TAM is forecast to grow to 1 trillion a year by 2030. Intel will win a large portion of that annual trillion as will TSM. Intel is a gift in the low 40's imo. Buy it and check back in five years from now.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@Humble Eagles Thanks for sharing your perspective. I note that Dr Wei said N3P would be comparable to 18A. However, what do you think about TSMC's N2P which is due to come in 2026; a year later than Intel's 18A?
Dr Wei seems to be pretty clear in saying N2P would be more advanced than the 18A...
z
zisdead
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.79K)
@Hunting Alpha " A year later"
j
jayn
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.28K)
@Hunting Alpha
Clearwater Forest chip is in the fab ... 18A, GAA, PowerVIA.

TSM is behind now.
shauny2010 profile picture
shauny2010
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (258)
I think you need to get familiar with PowerVia interconnect tech that intel has developed and we will see in Arrow Lake CPUs in 2024. This is a huge leap and TSMC and Samsung know this and are scrambling to adapt but are at least 3 years behind.
So is Intel really only worth 1/3rd of TSMC or 1/10th of Nvidia?
Pat Gelsinger is doing a good job turning around Intel, he knows the industry and is passionate about tech.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@shauny2010 Thanks for sharing. "This is a huge leap and TSMC and Samsung know this and are scrambling to adapt but are at least 3 years behind." - any suggestions on what to read for more info on this?
A
Always Bullish
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.63K)
You’ll have a different opinion when China invades Taiwan this year . Then TSMC will be owned by the Chinese sovereign wealth fund
m
mr-x
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (21)
@Always Bullish Looo-hoooo-hoooo-ser!
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@Always Bullish Re. the China invading Taiwan event risk, I do not have any strong view either way to argue against the market or consensus opinion. Hence, I assume that event risk and the positive impact that would have on Intel is priced in.
It's 6:09 profile picture
It's 6:09
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (326)
@Hunting Alpha China invading Taiwan and seizing control of TSMC is most certainly not priced into the market.
P
PeterB_86
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (657)
I suspect this debate about whether TSMC or Intel is "in the lead" is too simplistic.

In reality, creating a new process, libraries, IP and design ecosystem involves many decisions and tradeoffs with multiple metrics (certainly more than 3 metrics - cost, area, performance, power (dynamic and leakage), SRAM density for starters ... before we start thinking about packaging, IP, EDA tool flow support, ...). It is unlikely that TSMC (or Intel) would have the edge in all of these.

And those tradeoffs will be guided by the market segments Intel and TSMC choose to target.

Historically, the most likely scenario is that Intel may recover an edge in absolute performance while TSMC retains an advantage in cost/area and low power.

And we probably shouldn't rule Samsung out of the equation here yet.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@PeterB_86 Thanks for that perspective. It is my understanding that power, performance and area are the most important metrics. Maybe you're saying that's not the case? Do correct me if I'm wrong.

By the way, is there any reason for why you think TSMC may not have the edge in all major aspects of foundry tech? Anything to suggest that?

I'm curious. I'm not an industry expert :)
P
PeterB_86
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (657)
@Hunting Alpha Power, performance and area are the most obvious metrics. And you can't optimise all three at the same time. The best you can do is optimise any two. So you'll typically see TSMC produce a range of processes, at least one targetting area (which usually tracks cost) and power over raw performance, with another pushing performance. Intel typically started from pushing raw performance at the expense of power since that's what CPUs needed.

But it's not quite that simple - things like power density, packaging and cooling limits and the electricity cost of high power usage (for servers) mean that you can't push performance in isolation. And some of the older custom techniques for pushing performance don't scale well for very advanced processes and today's massive designs (something Intel has had to adjust to).

I just see this is a complex. multi-variable optimisation space in which you can be best in one market segment and not in others. TSMC needs to go after the total market. Intel can be more selective - and I think target high margin, higher performance segments. Assuming they have the process package to do do. Which is possible.

Furthermore, if Intel does emerge as a viable silicon foundry (still to be proven), a customer who's third or below on TSMC's priority list will hav a temptation to switch and be number one at Intel. Except for the fact that they'll likely always be number two at Intel behind the internal design groups. But that might be better than number 10 at TSMC.

There are some indications that Intel may have a lead in some aspects of packaging and backside power delivery. These may be important to some - though certainly not today all - customers. But certainly a useful edge if this is proven in production silicon.
Hobbes Calvin profile picture
Hobbes Calvin
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (57)
@PeterB_86 One of the best set of thoughts I've read on INTL recently. Thank you for sharing these nuances.
Silicon Valley Trader profile picture
Silicon Valley Trader
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (557)
I tend to agree that Intel will not catch TSMC, which means the latter will earn the higher margin foundry business and leave Intel with lower margin opportunities. This scenario leaves Intel with few competitive advantages as they are on the verge of having their lunch handed to them in high growth DC segment to NVDA/AMD. Intel stock is propped up by an over-wishful narrative IMO. That said I am rooting for Pat and his vision but this company has had a half dozen shortsighted CEOs who made poor decisions at every turn and righting the ship may be futile. Intel may be the next Hewlett Packard that eventually gets split between CPUs and Foundry.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@Silicon Valley Trader Yes, it's quite unfortunate. I think in many ways, if Intel is able to succeed and be at the forefront again, the world enjoys a major de-risking of its technology supply chain.
StrangeStock profile picture
StrangeStock
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (269)
How is China invading Taiwan included in your analysis?
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
@StrangeStock On that particular piece of information assessment, I do not have any strong view either way to argue against the market or consensus opinion. Hence, I assume that event risk and the positive impact that would have on Intel is priced in.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, .

