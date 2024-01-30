Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. ADR (SSDIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.54K Followers

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SSDIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yoontae Kim - Vice President, Business Management Office

Jongsung Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Jongsun Park - Executive Vice President, Automotive and ESS Battery

Hanjae Cho - Executive Vice President, Small Battery

Kyongho Yoon - Vice President, Electronic Materials

Conference Call Participants

Woo-Hyung Cho - HSBC Securities

Hyun-Soo Kim - Hana Securities

Operator

Good morning and good evening. Thank you very much for joining this earnings conference call. We will now start the Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung SDI. The conference call will start with a presentation by the company, followed by a Q&A session with the attending analysts. [Operator Instructions] We will now start the presentation of Samsung SDI.

Yoontae Kim

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. First joining us are CFO, Jongsung Kim; EVP, Jongsun Park representing Automotive and ESS Battery; EVP, Hanjae Cho for Small Battery; and VP, Kyongho Yoon for Electronic Materials.

We will now begin the earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2023. First off, our Q4 results and financial highlights. Q4 revenue was KRW5.6 trillion, down 6% quarter-over-quarter and 7% year-over-year. The operating profit stood at KRW312 billion, down 37% sequentially, with 5.6% operating margin. Comparing on year-to-year basis, the total operating profit declined 37%, due to decreased sales volume in smaller batteries and ESS batteries. Meanwhile, hoisted by a high value P5 product, the EV battery portion of sales went up 20% year-over-year, yielding operating profit growth.

Looking at each business segment, the battery business posted KRW5.0 trillion in revenue, down 6% both quarterly and yearly. The operating profit was KRW226 billion, declining 45% QoQ and 37% YoY. The revenue

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on SSDIY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.