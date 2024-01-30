Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Return To Reality In The Path Towards Scaling Up Hydrogen

Jan. 30, 2024 6:00 AM ETHJEN, HYDR, HYDR:CA
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • We expect the hydrogen market to grow in 2024, but less so than many have hoped for.
  • The year ahead is also set to deliver policies for future growth.
  • The actual number and size of new projects are less important; attention should now shift to turning them into success stories so that confidence in hydrogen is able to flourish.

H2 hydrogen innovation zero emissions technology.Globe Glass with H2 icons. Reduce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases production fuel station. renewable fuel green energy.Green hydrogen.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

By Gerben Hieminga, Senior Sector Economist & Coco Zhang, ESG Research

Hydrogen provides a way to transition away from fossil fuels

Efforts to decarbonise the global economy are starting to reach a turning point as the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.53K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HJEN--
Direxion Hydrogen ETF
HYDR--
Global X Hydrogen ETF
HYDR:CA--
Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.