Introduction

After delivering its first-ever quarterly GAAP profit, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock jumped up by more than 20% in a classic SOFI-style post-earnings pop:

In SoFi Stock Pops Then Drops As Investors Digest Q3 Earnings Report, I declared the reversal of a similar post-ER pop in SOFI stock as a fantastic buying opportunity for long-term investors at $6.78 per share:

Social Finance [SoFi] is an emerging force in the banking & financial services industry and has been an outlier in an ailing financial services sector throughout 2023. In a challenging macroeconomic environment for financial institutions, SoFi continues to deliver rapid member and product-driven growth at the expense of traditional/legacy banks, proving itself to be a secular growth story. Overall, SoFi continues to execute at a high level across all of its business segments as evidenced by its robust Q3 earnings report. The early morning bounce in SoFi was faded by market participants (not the first time we have seen such price action in SoFi stock), but I think this sell-off is good news for long-term investors. With a fair value of $13.85 per share, SoFi is offering an attractive entry point for long-term investors willing to accept short-term volatility for exceptional long-term returns. Personally, I like the idea of using a 6-12 month DCA plan to build any fresh long-term positions in SoFi. At my investing group, we already own SoFi, and in light of this incredible Q3 showing, we will continue to accumulate more shares in this company over the coming weeks and months within TQI's Moonshot Growth Portfolio. Key Takeaway: SoFi is a "Strong Buy" at $6.78 per share

In today's note, we will discuss SoFi's Q4 2023 earnings report. Furthermore, I will provide my updated fair value estimate and expected return (5-yr CAGR) for SoFi using the TQI Valuation Model.

Analyzing SoFi's Q4 2023 Report

On January 29, 2024, SoFi reported robust numbers for Q4 2023, beating consensus street estimates on both top and bottom-lines:

Adj. net GAAP revenues of $594M (up +34% y/y) [vs. est. $571.5M]

Adj. EBITDA of $181M (up 159% y/y) [adj. EBITDA margin: 30.4%]

GAAP EPS: +$0.02 (GAAP Net Income: $48M)

Members: 7.542M [up 44% y/y, 585K added in Q4 2023]

As you can see below, all of SoFi's business segments showed rapid y/y revenue growth and healthy contribution margins (unit economics).

Let us look at the three segments one-by-one:

Lending

While SoFi's origination volumes grew 45% y/y in Q4 2023, they were down -16% q/q (sequentially) as management opted for tighter credit standards in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Despite this drastic sequential drop in originations, SoFi's lending segment revenues rose 10% y/y and 1% q/q, driven by higher net-interest income, with NII margins rising to 6.02% in Q4 2023.

During Q4, SoFi sold ~$1.2B of loans ($875M personal loans and $350M home loans) at ~105.5% of fair value to free up some lending capacity on the balance sheet. Also, SoFi has reduced utilization of warehouse facilities to $3.2B (out of $9B capacity), with management using SoFi's rapidly growing deposit base [+$2.9B in Q4] to support a greater mix of their lending activity.

As shared in the Q4 2023 earnings call, SoFi's management is working under the assumption of -2.5% GDP growth and 5%+ unemployment rate in 2024. Consequently, SoFi has guided for a -5% to -8% y/y decline in its lending business for this year.

As of Q4 2023, SoFi's total lending capacity (including projected tangible book value growth for 2024) stood at ~$18-20B. Given SoFi's available financial firepower is more than enough to drive positive lending volume growth, I believe the projected sequential decline in lending volumes for 2024 is very much intentional.

Since I agree with SoFi's outlook for an economic slowdown (hard landing), I am pleased with management's proactive risk management in their lending operations [despite the cost being somewhat slower growth in 2024].

Technology Platform

While SoFi's lending business is slowing down (intentional / strategic move from the management), its Technology Platform [Galileo-Technisys] business is starting to show signs of life and positive momentum, with a re-acceleration up to 13% y/y growth in Q4 and projection of 20%+ growth for 2024.

In my view, management's strategy to focus on large, durable clients is starting to pay off, with a significant uptick in client accounts (up 11% y/y) and notable improvements in contribution margins (32%) in Q4 2023.

Financial Services

While SoFi is still primarily a lending business, the revenue mix is quickly shifting towards its faster-growing, less capital-intensive businesses - Technology Platform and Financial Services, especially, the Financial Services segment, which once again grew at a triple digit rate in Q4 2023:

Author, SoFi Investor Relations

At the heart of SoFi's success lies robust member and product growth, as acknowledged by Anthony Noto -

Continued growth of over 40% in both total members and products, along with improving operating efficiency, reflects the benefits of our broad product suite and unique Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy

SoFi Investor Relations

The crux of TQI's investment thesis for SoFi is its ability to facilitate cross-buying of a broad range of financial services through a single digital substrate. And, SoFi's rapid top and bottom line growth serve as ample evidence that our investment thesis is working out incredibly well right now. If you are interested in reading my original investment thesis for SoFi, read this note:

Let us now look at SoFi's outlook for 2024 and beyond!

2024 To Be A Transitional Year For SoFi, But Medium-Term Outlook Is Robust

For FY-2024, SoFi's management provided a softish (implied) top-line guidance range of $2.4-2.5B (growth of +15% to +23% y/y), whilst calling for 2024 to be a transitional year at SoFi, wherein revenue mix will shift to a 50-50 split between lending and Technology Platform + Financial Services segments.

As of Q4 2023, SoFi is GAAP profitable, and management sees it staying that way in 2024 and beyond, with GAAP EPS projected to come in at 7 to 8 cents per share this year, and then rise to 55 to 80 cents (~8-10x) in 2026.

Why did the stock rally by 20%+ on such a soft(ish) guidance?

For starters, SoFi's management has a history of under-promising and over-delivering. Also, Mr. Market could be viewing SoFi's embedded 2024 assumptions of -2.5% GDP growth, 5%+ unemployment, and 4 rate cuts to be too conservative (given soft landing is the consensus view on Wall Street).

Last, but not the least, investors could be looking at SoFi's robust medium term guidance for 20-25% CAGR sales growth from 2023-26, $0.55 to $0.80 GAAP EPS in 2026, and 20-25% EPS growth beyond 2026.

While I am somewhat disappointed with SoFi's top-line guide for 2024, I understand management's decision to proactively slow lending volume growth ahead of a potential economic recession. Given SoFi's historical performance, I think we will see a series of "beats and raises" throughout 2024 as long as we don't see a severe hard landing (worse than what SoFi's management has baked into their assumptions).

Concluding Thoughts: Is SOFI A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

To answer this question, let's re-run SoFi through TQI's Valuation Model.

With adj. EBITDA margins hitting ~30% in Q4 2023 (and CEO hinting at even higher margins in the long run), SoFi's true margin potential appears to be far ahead of our conservative assumption of 20% for steady-state FCF margins. Therefore, I am lifting my optimized FCF margin assumption from 20% to 25%. Keeping rest of our assumptions unchanged, TQI's fair value estimate for SoFi has moved up from $16.77 to $20.86 per share, i.e., ~127% higher than the current market price of $9.16 per share.

Here's my updated valuation model for SoFi:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

According to these results, SoFi's stock could be trading at ~$33 per share five years from now, implying a 5-year CAGR return of 29.38% from current levels. Since these projected returns are well above our investment hurdle rate of 15% for profitable growth companies, SoFi is a "Strong Buy" at current levels.

While investors are celebrating SoFi's first-ever profitable quarter, the profit party is just getting started, with years of profitable growth ahead for this emerging force in banking and financial services industry.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate SoFi a "Strong Buy" at $9.16 per share