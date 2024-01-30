Hispanolistic

Investment Thesis

I firmly believe that the incorporation of HDV (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:HDV) into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is an important strategic move that strongly aligns with the portfolio’s investment philosophy.

This is not only due to HDV’s combination of dividend income and dividend growth, but also thanks to its lower risk-profile and competitive Expense Ratio.

HDV offers a compelling Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.80%, coupled by a 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.70%, indicating a blend of dividend income and dividend growth.

In addition, it is noteworthy that HDV’s Standard Deviation stands at 11.52, which lies 28.75% below the Median of all ETFs (which is 16.17), suggesting that the volatility and the related risk level for this ETF is lower when compared to the broader ETF landscape.

The reduced risk level of HDV further indicates that this ETF strongly aligns with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio of including ETFs and individual companies with a reduced risk level, thereby ensuring a high probability of successful investment outcomes.

It is also worth noting that HDV exhibits an Expense Ratio of 0.08%, which stands significantly below the Median of all ETFs (which is 0.49%), further highlighting the ETF’s attractiveness for investors.

With this latest addition to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, my objective is to further enhance the portfolio’s diversification.

After the incorporation of HDV, the proportion of the Financials Sector compared to the overall investment portfolio has decreased from 30.56% to 27.77%. This adjustment underlines the successful reduction of the sector-specific concentration risk due to the previously relatively high proportion of the Financials Sector in relation to the entire portfolio.

In addition to that, it can be highlighted that the share of the Energy Sector compared to the overall portfolio has increased from 7.23% to 8.58%, while the share of the Utilities Sector has increased from 0.14% to 1.31%. Both metrics underline the increased portfolio diversification of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, achieved through the latest acquisition of HDV.

For those who are still not familiar with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, I would like to briefly repeat its characteristics. Those who are already familiar with these characteristics can skip the following section written in italics.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s objective is to generate income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s reduced risk level will be reached due to its broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5 Year

Relatively low Volatility

Relatively low Risk-Level

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return

Diversification over asset classes

Diversification over sectors

Diversification over industries

Diversification over countries

Buy-and-Hold suitability

The Top 5 Holdings of HDV

The table below shows the five largest positions of HDV and their respective allocations within the ETF:

Company Allocation Exxon Mobil 7.80% Johnson & Johnson 6.20% AbbVie 6.17% Verizon 5.99% Chevron 5.61% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil

With a proportion of 7.80%, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is presently the largest position within HDV. Exxon Mobil currently exhibits a Market Capitalization of $386.97B. The company’s P/E Non-GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 10.42 stands 34.35% below its 5 Year Average, indicating that it is undervalued.

At Exxon Mobil’s current share price of $97.90, the company pays shareholders an attractive Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.92% while its Payout Ratio of 34.87% suggests the potential for dividend enhancements.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is the second largest position of HDV, representing 6.20% of the ETF.

Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and has 152,700 employees. At this moment in time, Johnson & Johnson pays shareholders a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 2.93%, which is particularly attractive for investors when considering the company’s 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 5.83%, in combination with its relatively low Payout Ratio of 44.23% and 61 consecutive years of dividend growth.

AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is the third largest position, presently representing 6.17% of HDV. Like Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie stands out for its attractive combination of dividend income and dividend growth, in addition to its attractive Payout Ratio, aligning with the investment philosophy of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

At AbbVie’s current stock price of $167.50, the company pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.75%. Its 10 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] stands at 14.11% while exhibiting a Payout Ratio of 49.66%, which suggests potential for dividend augmentations.

Verizon

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is the fourth largest position of HDV. The ETF holds a stake of 5.99% in this company from the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry.

Verizon not only pays an attractive Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.72%, but the company further stands out due to its attractive Valuation. At this moment in time, Verizon exhibits a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 8.87, which stands 50.43% below the Sector Median, suggesting that the company is presently undervalued.

Chevron

With a proportion of 5.61%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is the fifth largest position of HDV. The company currently provides investors with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.24%. Its relatively low Payout Ratio of 43.21% indicates that the company’s dividend should be sustainable. An EPS FWD Long Term Growth Rate [3-5Y CAGR] of 8.18% further strengthens this theory.

HDV’s Sector Diversification

The graphic below illustrates HDV’s sector diversification: with a proportion of 23.54%, the Health Care Sector accounts for the largest proportion of HDV, followed by the Energy Sector (20.28%), the Consumer Defensive Sector with 17.80%, the Technology Sector (10.01%), the Utilities Sector (9.26%), the Financials Sector (7.75%) and the Communication Sector (6.32%).

The Industrials Sector (2.16%), the Basic Materials Sector (1.76%) and the Consumer Cyclical Sector (1.13%) account for a relatively low proportion of this ETF.

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD’s Sector Diversification

The graphic below illustrates the current sector diversification of SCHD (NYSEARCA:SCHD), which had already been part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio before the incorporation of HDV.

The five largest sectors of SCHD are the Industrials Sector with 17.17% (in contrast, HDV only allocates 2.16% to this sector), the Health Care Sector with 16.68% (compared to HDV’s 23.54%), the Financials Sector with 16.35% (versus HDV’s 7.75%), the Technology Sector with 13.08% (compared to HDV’s 10.01%), and the Consumer Defensive Sector with 11.77% (versus HDV’s 17.80%).

Source: Seeking Alpha

This sector comparison between the two ETFs strengthens my investment thesis that HDV is an attractive addition, with SCHD and HDV complementing each other effectively within the portfolio.

Despite some overlap in the companies both ETF’s hold, it is important to note that after the incorporation of HDV, no single company accounts for more than 5% of the overall investment portfolio. This fact emphasizes the portfolio’s extensive diversification and minimized company-specific allocation risk.

Why HDV has been a Strategic Acquisition - The Composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio after Investing $400 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The illustration below shows the current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio after the incorporation of HDV:

Source: Interactive Brokers

After investing $400 in HDV, the proportion of the Financials Sector has decreased from 30.56% to 27.77%. This metric indicates the effective reduction of the sector-specific concentration risk of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, which was a result of the relatively high proportion of the Financials Sector when compared to the overall investment portfolio.

Since HDV holds a relatively high proportion in companies from the Health Care Sector, the proportion of the Health Care Sector has increased from 9.62% to 11.89% through HDV’s incorporation.

In addition to that, the proportion of the Energy Sector has gone up from 7.23% to 8.58%.

It is further worth highlighting that the proportion of the Utilities Sector has risen from 0.14% to 1.31% after HDV’s inclusion. This increase underscores the enhanced sector diversification, achieved by incorporating HDV, which in turn, has contributed to reducing the portfolio’s overall risk level.

Source: The Author, data from Morningstar

Through the incorporation of HDV into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, the portfolio’s Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] has slightly decreased from 4.40% to 4.31%.

At the same time, its Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 5 years has decreased from 8.95% to 8.37%.

Despite these declines, I am convinced that The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio continues to provide investors with an attractive blend of dividend income and dividend growth potential.

By incorporating HDV, the portfolio offers investors an increased diversification and a reduced risk level, underscoring my theory that HDV has been an important strategic acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

Risk Factors

It can be highlighted that HDV exhibits a relatively high company-specific concentration risk, given that each of its top five holdings comprises over 5% of the ETF's total assets.

In addition to that, it can be highlighted that the 10 largest positions of HDV represent more than 50% of this ETF, further underscoring its relatively high company-specific concentration risk.

However, I do not consider this concentration risk to be a problem for investors who follow the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, given that a $400 investment in HDV currently constitutes to just 13.3% of the total portfolio.

As mentioned previously, following HDV’s inclusion, no individual company represents more than 5% of the portfolio, even when allocating SCHD and HDV across their respective holdings. This further underscores the relatively low risk level for investors of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

It can be highlighted that after HDV’s incorporation, Johnson & Johnson currently holds the largest proportion of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio (with 4.16%), followed by Bank of America (4.10%), Exxon Mobil (4.09%), AT&T (3.76%) and Philip Morris (3.68%).

The illustration below shows the Seeking Alpha Risk Grade for HDV: the ETF’s Standard Deviation stands at 11.52, which is 28.75% below the Sector Median. This emphasizes HDV’s reduced risk level, reinforcing my conviction that this ETF aligns with The Dividend Income Accelerator’s investment approach.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I firmly believe that HDV strongly aligns with the investment philosophy of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, blending dividend income with dividend growth, while offering a reduced risk level.

The ETF boasts a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.80%, combined with a 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.70%.

At the same time, HDV exhibits a Standard Deviation of 11.52, which lies 28.75% below the Median of all ETFs, highlighting its lowered volatility and risk level.

Through HDV’s incorporation, the sector-specific concentration risk of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio has slightly decreased from 30.56% to 27.77%, suggesting a reduced overall risk level.

It can further be stated that the portfolio’s diversification has been raised, as evidenced by the increased allocation to the Utilities Sector from 0.14% to 1.31% of the overall portfolio. This further underlines the portfolio’s reduced risk-profile.

Within the following weeks, I plan to add additional companies to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

All of them will align with the portfolio’s investment approach to combine dividend income with dividend growth, thereby offering investors a reduced risk level and an increased chance of favorable investment outcomes.

Author’s Note: Thank you for reading! I would appreciate hearing your opinion on my selection of HDV as the latest acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. I also appreciate any thoughts about The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio or any suggestions for companies that would fit into its investment approach!