John Moore

Investment thesis

Lithium prices skyrocketed in 2022 amid the electric vehicles [EVs] mania but have dropped by about 80% since their peak. As a leading company in this field, Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) stock also demonstrated a massive plunge and now the stock trades more than two times lower than late 2022 highs. The sell-off was due to massive growth expectations downgrades amid the softening EV market. While I am a secular bull when we speak about EVs, I agree that there are numerous headwinds that are poised to weigh on the lithium demand which is expected to be lower than the supply in 2024. That said, I expect 2024 to be a weak year for the overall lithium industry and my valuation analysis suggests that Albemarle's stock is still overvalued, even after the big nosedive. All in all, I assign ALB a "Sell" rating.

Company information

Albemarle is a global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of highly engineered specialty chemicals implemented across various end markets. ALB's end market includes petroleum refining, energy storage, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31 with three reportable segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts.

Albemarle's 10-K report

Financials

Albemarle's financial performance has been mixed over the last decade. On the one side, the company was able to drive notable revenue growth with a 13% CAGR. On the other hand, profitability metrics were very volatile over the same period, and most of the years were negative from the free cash flow [FCF] ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] margin. The business is capital intensive, and the company invested around $4.6 billion in CAPEX between 2018 and 2022, which represents 22% of the cumulative revenue generated within the same timeframe.

Author's calculations

Despite having volatile profitability metrics and a highly capital-intensive business, I see a good balance from the capital allocation perspective. The balance sheet is healthy, with a solid cash position and prudent leverage ratio. Near-term liquidity is firm as well. Over the past decade, the company has sustained a robust balance sheet, driven notable revenue growth, and consistently distributed dividends while conducting stock buybacks. This underscores the exceptional capital allocation prowess exhibited by ALB's management.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 1, when the company missed consensus estimates by a very wide margin. Revenue demonstrated an 11% YoY revenue growth, but the adjusted EPS crushed from $7.50 to $2.74.

Seeking Alpha

I will not go deeper into Q3 earnings details because such an analysis will be outdated. Instead, I would like to talk about the company's upcoming earnings release shortly in light of the company's near-term prospects. The upcoming quarter earnings release is scheduled for February 14. Consensus estimates forecast quarterly revenue at $2.22 billion, which will mean a 15% YoY decline. The adjusted EPS is expected to decline by around seven times, from $8.62 to $1.24. There were a staggering 22 downward EPS revisions over the last 90 days. With that being said, I believe that there is a chance that Albemarle might beat consensus estimates in Q4.

Seeking Alpha

The management's guidance for the next quarter and the next full fiscal year will also be crucial for an earnings release. Current consensus projections for FY 2024 already look pessimistic since a 17.7% revenue decline has been projected. I'll go back to the company's revenue structure to see if the pessimism is reasonable. There was a surge in lithium sales in 2022, which made this segment by far the largest and the most influential on the company's financial performance.

Therefore, let us look at how lithium prices moved recently and what are the expectations. The electric vehicles industry has been the major driver of growth in lithium demand in recent years. As EV production ramped up during the 2020-2021 pandemic, lithium prices skyrocketed and peaked in late 2022. As of now, lithium prices have crushed by 80% from their all-time highs due to the lithium oversupply, cooling down EV demand, and the overall macroeconomic uncertainty in the world's two largest economies, the U.S. and China.

dailymetalprice.com

The level of uncertainty in the macro environment is still high, especially considering that 2024 is the U.S. presidential election year. There were very optimistic expectations about the Chinese economy after the pandemic rebound, but the world's second-largest economy recovery was slower than expected. Overall, according to Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, "China's economy is headed for an era of stagnation and disappointment".

If we narrow down to the EV industry prospects, the recent Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 earnings report was absorbed by the market with disappointment mainly because of Elon Musk's cautious stance regarding the future automotive sales growth pace. Indeed, there are numerous reasons to expect a softening demand for EVs in the next few quarters. The tight monetary policy in the developed world will obviously continue weighing on sales of durable and expensive items like cars. The high inflation of 2021 and 2022 also adversely affected the consumers' buying power and it is highly likely that households now have lower residual income to save for large purchases. Another solid reason why the EV demand growth is expected to moderate is the cost to serve the traditional internal combustion engine [ICE] vehicle. Current gasoline prices in the U.S. are far below the 2022 spike levels and demonstrate a downtrend.

Financial Times

As a result of all the unfavorable factors in 2024, I expect lithium prices to remain under pressure in 2024. Fastmarkets.com forecasts that the lithium supply will continue to outpace the demand, and in these conditions, it is difficult to expect sustainable lithium prices to rebound. This opinion sounds sound to me given the fact that lithium producers have invested heavily in production expansion in recent years, which we see in the example of Albemarle, the world's largest producer that reinvested 22% of its revenue into capex. With an expanded production capacity and softening demand, I think that not expecting growth in lithium prices is fair.

Fastmarkets.com

From a long-term perspective, I hold a bullish stance on EVs, affirming my optimism about the robust secular demand for lithium. However, it is anticipated that achieving a supply-demand equilibrium and stabilizing the growth trajectory of EV demand may require several quarters. This adjustment period is influenced by various unforeseen events, such as the unprecedented U.S. quantitative easing in response to the pandemic and fluctuations in commodity prices due to the overall global geopolitical uncertainty, which have intermittently disrupted the market dynamics.

Valuation

ALB tanked by 57% over the last 12 months, substantially underperforming compared to the broader U.S. stock market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns ALB an attractive "B" valuation grade because most ratios are far below the sector median and the company's historical averages. That said, the stock looks attractively valued from the perspective of the ratio.

Seeking Alpha

Albemarle has a stellar dividend consistency. So, I would like to proceed with a dividend discount model [DDM] approach. I use a 10.7% WACC recommended by Finbox. Consensus dividend estimates forecast FY2025 payout at $1.65. Using consensus estimates here will be sufficiently reliable given the company's high historical dividend consistency, which adds substantial predictability. I use the last decade's CAGR for dividend growth, which was 5.24%.

Author's calculations

My DDM simulation gives me ALB's fair share price at around $54, which is more than two times lower than the current price. This looks very inconsistent with the outcomes of ratio analysis, so I need to run one more approach to get more understanding.

I use the same 8.3% WACC for my discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. Consensus revenue estimates forecast a 2% revenue CAGR for the next decade, which I consider too pessimistic. Instead, I use consensus estimates up to FY 2025 for my conservative scenario and then project a 10% revenue CAGR. This gives me a 6% CAGR for the decade, which looks more optimistic but still conservative. I use a 0% FCF ex-SBC margin for the base year and project a 75 basis points yearly expansion.

Author's calculations

According to the DCF, the business's fair value is $13.3 billion, close to the current market cap. The stock is around 5% overvalued based on the DCF model. Given the diverse fair value assessments derived from various approaches, I now refrain from specifying a target price. However, it is evident from my analysis that the current stock levels are indicative of overvaluation.

Risks to my bearish thesis

We find ourselves amidst a period marked by intense political and geopolitical uncertainty, with ongoing military conflicts and the historic election of the first-ever libertarian president in one of the world's largest countries. The dynamics of commodity prices are heavily dependent on politics, geopolitics, and the security of production and refining facilities. Consequently, there exists a substantial risk of adverse impacts on the global lithium supply-demand balance due to the prevailing political and geopolitical uncertainty. The potential triggers for disruptions are diverse, and the risk of a sudden physical loss of major lithium production is one of them. Such an event could precipitate a shortage of this metal, leading to a subsequent spike in its price. In turn, this heightened demand could propel a rally in the stock price of ALB, considering its position in the lithium market.

In 2020-2021 we saw a massive stock market rally, which was fueled by unprecedented stimulus from central banks across the developed world. That said, the new package of stimulus might be a notable positive catalyst not only for the stock market but also for the demand for EVs and, ultimately, lithium. For example, China already introduced lending stimulus measures last week. While the U.S. economy demonstrates solid expansion, the recession probability is still far above zero. If the recession is the case, the Fed might also switch to a more stimulating policy, which could also be beneficial for ALB.

Bottom line

To conclude, ALB is a "Sell". While I recognize Albemarle as a solid business that has made substantial investments in expanding its capacity for future growth without compromising its financial stability, I anticipate that unlocking the benefits of these investments may extend over the long term rather than the next 12 months. Despite the company's sound strategic moves, I believe prevailing headwinds will persist, exerting pressure on the stock price, particularly in light of the current overvaluation.