Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RTX Q4 2023: Flying High On Aerospace Strength

Jan. 30, 2024 3:18 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock
White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
290 Followers

Summary

  • RTX announced its Q4 and FY23 earnings on January 23, revealing a beat in top and bottom line with sales up 10.8% YoY and 70bps segment margin expansion to 10.8%.
  • Q4 showed ongoing strength, particularly in its aerospace business with 19% YoY growth across OE and aftermarket as global aviation activity continued to recover and surpassed 2019 levels.
  • Backlog grew 12% YoY to a record $196bn (commercial: 11% YoY / defense: 13% YoY) with FY23 book-to-bill at 1.28.
  • Despite strong aerospace performance, margins at Raytheon remain under pressure from fixed-price and supply chain inflation, leading to a slight downward revision in midterm FY25 guidance.
  • With management guiding to a "much of the same" FY24, I reiterate my overweight rating on RTX shares and update my price target to $110 on the back of rolling forward my valuation.
Aircraft Jet engine maintenance in airplane hangar

baranozdemir

Key Highlights

Commercial Aerospace continues to fly high

RTX' (NYSE:RTX) commercial aerospace businesses at Collins and Pratt were once again the key driver of revenue growth and margin expansion, both for Q4 and for FY23. Collins grew Q4 revenues by 12%, with

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
290 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.