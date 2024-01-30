baranozdemir

Key Highlights

Commercial Aerospace continues to fly high

RTX' (NYSE:RTX) commercial aerospace businesses at Collins and Pratt were once again the key driver of revenue growth and margin expansion, both for Q4 and for FY23. Collins grew Q4 revenues by 12%, with operating margins ending the year at 14.8%. For the entirety of FY23, Collins revenues grew 13.6% with operating profit surging ~28% on the back of a 170bps margin expansion from higher volumes in both OE and aftermarket. Aftermarket specifically performed strongly with Q4 showing a 23% YoY growth while OE grew 17% YoY.

At Pratt, Q4 revenues grew 14% YoY with OE outperforming aftermarket sales growth at 20% vs 18% supporting my thesis of 2024 likely a strong year for OE given expanding volumes at aircraft manufacturers. With its higher exposure to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), I also see Pratt as largely isolated from Boeing's ongoing struggles with its 737 MAX family, recently seeing the FAA halt planned production increases. For FY23, Pratt grew its topline by 15.4% with a 100bps margin expansion to 7.1%, leading to a 35% surge in operating profit.

While RTX does not disclose a split by commercial and defense in its quarterly reporting, I estimate Q4 commercial aerospace sales to be ~$8.4bn, up 17% YoY despite being slightly down QoQ against an exceptionally strong Q3 print.

RTX Commercial Aerospace (Company Filings)

Margin Headwinds at Raytheon

For Q4, Raytheon recorded a 3% YoY growth in revenues bringing total FY23 topline growth to ~4.7%. The quarter also saw a strong inflow of new contract wins, most notably a $2.8bn NATO award for the provision of new Patriot missile defense systems. The division will further see a leadership change with RTX and aerospace veteran Phil Jasper becoming the new head of Raytheon. On a margin side, Q4 saw a slight increase in operating margins to 9%, however overall FY23 margin decreased to 9.2%, down about 70bps from FY22' 9.9%, leading to a 3% decline in divisional operating profit.

During the call, management cited significant operational headwinds in the business related to both legacy fixed-price contracts (~70%) and ongoing challenges in the supply chain and availability of labor (~30%). Concerning fixed-price contracts, this dynamic has become a prevailing theme for several large A&D companies, most notably Boeing (BA) (see here). Management announced several new initiatives in order to work around this and realize higher margin levels in future quarters which in essence revolves around what LHX recently called "bid to profit, not just bid to win" with Raytheon aiming to become more selective in its contracts and ensuring better protection from inflationary pressures. The division also seeks to realize further operational efficiencies through continued streamlining and consolidation of double competencies, a progress that started with RTX' overall segment realignment earlier in FY23.

Raytheon Operating Margins (Company Filings )

The challenges at Raytheon are not new, nor are they unique as most A&D, and in fact manufacturing companies, have experienced or experience similar issues regarding health of supply chains and input cost inflation. With a multi-year backlog and continued high geopolitical threat levels clearing the demand side of the equation, I view the Raytheon story as almost entirely dependent on RTX' own execution and while the announced changes to bidding, leadership and operational structure are very welcome, I estimate the segment will remain a key question mark for investors in 2024.

GTF Powder Metal Issue Update

RTX also provided an update regarding the GTF engine issues which had severely plagued its stock price in 2023. Management sees the inspection and replacement process as progressing very well, noting a significant 30% ramp-up in GTF MRO output over the year which should lower peak levels of simultaneously grounded aircraft which remain to be expected in Q1 24. It also announced that by now all newly delivered GTF engines have fully certified lifespans and are free from any powder metal impurities. Total expected cash impact resulting from the issue has also been updated with management now expected $1.3bn/$1.5bn of headwind in FY24 and FY25 with the remaining ~$200MM occurring in FY26. Notably, management also announced that the FAA was in the midst of drafting its airworthiness directive which RTX expects to be have been issued by end of February.

FY24 and FY25 Guidance

For FY24, management expects much of the same that we saw for FY23. Commercial aerospace is projected to remain the key driver for RTX in the coming year, however management does expect a slight shift in growth from aftermarket towards OE. While overall global aviation activity has caught up and exceeded 2019 levels in 2023, the widebody segment continued to lag behind on lower international flight demand. With a continued recovery in the space and major airframers planning to significantly boost their widebody production rates as tailwinds for OE volumes, management expects a ~10-15% growth in OE against slightly softer ~10% in aftermarket.

With a more muted defense business, management expects a ~7-8% topline growth to around $78-79bn for the consolidated RTX. On margins, RTX expects a ~16% growth in operating profits, translating to around 100bps of margin expansion into the high elevens. EPS is expected to come in at ~$5.25-5.40 at an MSD YoY growth with effects from higher segment profitability and a lower share count offset by higher interest expenses and lower pension income.

Management also updated its mid-term FY25 guidance first presented during its investor day. While current projections for Collins and Pratt remain largely in line with previous, guidance for the Raytheon division have been revised downwards in light of ongoing margin headwinds. Given the Raytheon issues, overall FY20-25 target annual revenue growth expectations have been lowered to 5.5-6% from 6-7% and total segment margin expansion over the period is now anticipated to lie in the range of 500-550bps vs prior guidance of 550-650bps.

Valuation Update

Incorporating management FY24 and FY25 guidances, I slightly update my financial model to now expect FY24 revenue of $78.8bn or 6.1% YoY with continued strong growth at Collins and Pratt offset by flat sales at Raytheon. For FY25 I expect ~$85.4bn in revenue, again mainly driven by RTX' commercial aerospace business with a slight slowdown in aftermarket balanced out by growing OE volumes as indicated by the major airframers. Defense should also be able to catch up to growth as labor becomes more readily available and Raytheon is able to catch up on some of its backlog with a LSD-MSD growth excluding the divestment of its cybersecurity business. Over the FY20-FY25 period I therefore assume a total revenue CAGR of 5.8%, well in the range of management's 5.5% to 6% guidance.

On the margin side I continue to model Collins reaching an 18% operating margin in FY25 with a 10% margin for Pratt as the aerospace market remains tight amid ongoing supply chain challenges hindering rollout of new aircraft and boosting higher profitability aftermarket sales and services. For the Raytheon division I adjust my projections downwards in line with management commentary from my previous FY25 assumption of ~12% to ~11% for a consolidated RTX operating margin of 13.8%, a 530bps expansion relative to FY20 (guidance: 500-550bps).

RTX Financial Model as of Q4 23 (Company Filings and Author's Projections)

I continue to derive my price target as a blend between a forward EBITDA multiple and a DCF. I also remain slightly cautious in applying a 10% Margin of Safety given the ongoing GTF powder metal issues as despite management signalling good progress there still remain some unknowns. Rolling forward my valuation to FY25, I adjust my price target by 4% upwards to $110 as higher EBITDA and lower share count are offset by higher net debt.